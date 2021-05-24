« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1338 1339 1340 1341 1342 [1343]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2601380 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,472
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53680 on: May 24, 2021, 11:32:09 pm »
Nomadland is great. McDormand is absolutely peerless. One of the finest character actors ever.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,466
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53681 on: May 26, 2021, 08:17:41 am »
Like the look of this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tB9WUIv9KH8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tB9WUIv9KH8</a>

Probably the least 'Edgar Wright' film you could imagine
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,845
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53682 on: May 26, 2021, 11:19:46 am »
Re-watched 'Magnolia' last night, beautiful film and some stunning performances all round.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,590
  • Dutch Class
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53683 on: May 26, 2021, 02:49:28 pm »
Amazon has bought MGM for $8.45 Billion
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,311
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53684 on: May 26, 2021, 02:56:52 pm »
I'm sure Paramount and Lionsgate will be snapped up next, probably by Apple if they're serious about getting into the movie business. It's basically Disney, Universal, Discovery (ha!) as the big three
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53685 on: May 26, 2021, 03:33:53 pm »
Now the Paramount Decree has been overturned in America I wonder how long it'll be before any of these studios buy or invest into buying movie theatres.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,478
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53686 on: May 26, 2021, 03:38:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 26, 2021, 02:49:28 pm
Amazon has bought MGM for $8.45 Billion

Is this bad for film or good?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,590
  • Dutch Class
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53687 on: May 26, 2021, 04:25:51 pm »
Quote from: John_P on May 26, 2021, 03:33:53 pm
Now the Paramount Decree has been overturned in America I wonder how long it'll be before any of these studios buy or invest into buying movie theatres.

 Guaranteed they will. They'll get them for a song now. Whether they go back to block booking and the like is doubtable, but buying them back would allow for greater revenue guarantees.

If anything, it might end up being like what Canada had about two decades ago before the two main chains merged into one. Under that model, chains had preferential treatment for products from certain studios. For example, Famous Players which originated from Paramount's old chain had first dibs on Paramount and Disney titles. Under this system, titles would get limited to certain chains during the initial run. So for example, a film like Mission Impossible would only been shown at Famous Players locations, but not at the rival Cineplex theatres. That's gone by the wayside in Canada with tent pole and franchise films being shown on multiple screens at multiple locations leading to over saturation.

 The big benefit of the old system is that it gave room for smaller and more independent titles and thus allowed for niche films to build an audience and become word of mouth hits

Quote from: AndyMuller on May 26, 2021, 03:38:38 pm
Is this bad for film or good?

It's good for Amazon. They get a load of product for Prime (film and television) plus the Bond franchise. They don't have access to much of MGM's pre-1970 material (that was sold off decades ago to Ted Turner), but I doubt they care about that. They get material to take on Netflix and Disney, which may squeeze the former out a bit
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,466
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53688 on: May 26, 2021, 10:01:54 pm »
A James bond section on Amazon Prime will be a big boost. First time the entire collection will have been available to stream together.

I know Barbara Broccoli is holding out for a cinema release for No Time to Die but any more covid lockdowns and people getting cold feet to return to the cinema and they will have an easy route to market.

Even having the Rocky film's there under the collection would be a good watch.

The TV division will be good as well. Handmaids tale and Fargo are good gets for them
Logged

Offline Stevie-A

  • Castration Obsessed Latin Grammar Pedant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
  • The Bronte ten bob eyes boxing club.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53689 on: May 27, 2021, 07:56:13 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 26, 2021, 10:01:54 pm
A James bond section on Amazon Prime will be a big boost. First time the entire collection will have been available to stream together.

My head went here,
"Twenty minutes. Well allow for complications. 6:15, You Only Live Twice. Tin of Directors. 8:20, Diamonds Are Forever. Put the roast on as soon as you see the moon buggy."
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,399
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53690 on: May 27, 2021, 02:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Stevie-A on May 27, 2021, 07:56:13 am
My head went here,
"Twenty minutes. Well allow for complications. 6:15, You Only Live Twice. Tin of Directors. 8:20, Diamonds Are Forever. Put the roast on as soon as you see the moon buggy."

And if you stream them there's no danger of your PA, 50, spilling Sunny Delight all over your James Bond videos.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,430
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53691 on: May 27, 2021, 03:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Stevie-A on May 27, 2021, 07:56:13 am
My head went here,
"Twenty minutes. Well allow for complications. 6:15, You Only Live Twice. Tin of Directors. 8:20, Diamonds Are Forever. Put the roast on as soon as you see the moon buggy."

haha first thing I though of

Russian shits in black jumpsuits with lemon piping
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53692 on: May 27, 2021, 04:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 27, 2021, 03:02:49 pm
haha first thing I though of

Russian shits in black jumpsuits with lemon piping

Ooh bit of bush
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53693 on: May 28, 2021, 03:13:42 pm »
Watched that new Guy Ritchie movie last night with Jason Statham, Wrath Of Man.

Started off a decent watch in the the first act, then it went downhill from there, predictable AF by the end, pretty average fare.

I have a feeling Ritchie watched Spike Lee's Inside Man and tried to copy the cinematography and style of that movie, looks like he tried far to hard, pretty noticeable in the first act, then its like he realised i should stop doing it now for the rest of the film.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53694 on: May 28, 2021, 03:28:26 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 28, 2021, 03:13:42 pm
I have a feeling Ritchie watched Spike Lee's Inside Man and tried to copy the cinematography and style of that movie,

I tough he copied De Palma. Escpecially at the beginning, the camera movement was like watching Snake Eyes.
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,865
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53695 on: May 28, 2021, 04:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Damian V on May 23, 2021, 08:18:38 am
Just finished Army of the Dead as well.

Snyder is so far up his own arse, I don't think he's seen daylight in months. From the terrible opening sequence to spending about 30-40 minutes of character development for characters nobody ends up giving a shit about and shoehorned mini-stories as said above.
Also, not every shot needs to be as "epic as possible".

Just watched "Army of the Dead", and I'd agree with the above - bit rubbish really.
I was expecting a mindless action film, but it didn't even manage that.

At 2 and half hours, it's far too long, especially as, after the opening, it takes far too long for anything else interesting to happen.
Group shots where only half a person was in focus at a time got very annoying.


And the plot seemed to have been completely half-arsed
I'm not going to list everything, but just off the top of my head:
Spoiler
If Tanaka really did want the head more than the vault, why bother with it at all? (and for a second time!).
Sending in a team to capture a zombie would be 100x more straightfoward than one guy doing it under the cover of a heist.
And when the obvious bad guy traps them, why would the blonde one not use the fact she'd switched the head to negotiate for his help?

Why was Peters not bothered that the helicopter didn't work? Is it because she knew there was no way that thing could ever fit the whole team plus $200 million in cash anyway?

The enitre Geeta subplot is ridiculous - that the zombies would keep prisoners, that the humans would know this, and that the daughter could sneak out and get to the hotel without anyone (human or zombie) noticing, and then successfully find Geeta in this massive hotel.

[close]
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,478
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53696 on: May 28, 2021, 08:27:15 pm »
Really enjoyed Palm Springs. Just found it to be really fun and the 90 mins flew by.
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53697 on: May 28, 2021, 11:58:12 pm »
Saw 'Cruella' today (in a cinema, but also available on disney+ for an extra charge). Was genuinely surprised at how much fun it was. The two Emma's (Stone and Thompson) both excelling in their roles.

Spoiler
interested by the mid credits scene with Pongo and Perdita being delivered to their respective owners, wonder if that means we'll be getting another 101 Dalmatians remake but with this cast.
[close]
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53698 on: May 29, 2021, 12:40:23 am »
Quote from: stara on May 28, 2021, 03:28:26 pm
I tough he copied De Palma. Escpecially at the beginning, the camera movement was like watching Snake Eyes.
Yeah good point, it was more De Palma like.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,223
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53699 on: May 31, 2021, 07:51:11 pm »
The Witches


Shit
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,223
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53700 on: May 31, 2021, 08:04:51 pm »
Army of the Dead

Total balls. Trying to mix too many plots, gotchas, surprises, twists and ended up presenting a random mismash of bollocks.

I hate zombie films where the zombies are lethal to the majority of the population, but laughable to 'the heroes' - it also suffers where it's trying to build up tension and show you that they might be mown down any second before then having untrained non-military characters swanning off to do tasks for the group without being threatened (Until the plot randomly demands it)


Was looking forward to it too -the premise made it look a bit like 'Dead Island' and 'Land of the Dead' - was more like 'Land of the Ted'
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53701 on: June 2, 2021, 12:29:43 am »
Spiral.

Utter garbage, almost turned it off after 20 mins, but stuck with and it's the worst film I've seen this year.

Avoid it like the plague.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,430
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53702 on: Yesterday at 11:24:13 am »
'A Quiet Place II' in IMAX tonight

First cinema visit since 'Tenet' in August!!

Can't wait.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53703 on: Yesterday at 01:49:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  2, 2021, 12:29:43 am
Spiral.

Utter garbage, almost turned it off after 20 mins, but stuck with and it's the worst film I've seen this year.

Avoid it like the plague.

I made it until the guy got his fingers ripped off,it's really shit & Chris Rock is possibly the worst actor on the planet,fuck me he is bad.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53704 on: Yesterday at 01:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:24:13 am
'A Quiet Place II' in IMAX tonight

First cinema visit since 'Tenet' in August!!

Can't wait.

I bet it will be amazing mate.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53705 on: Yesterday at 07:48:42 pm »
Just back from seeing A Quiet Place Part 2.
Taking place directly following on from the events of the first film (with an added day 1 flashback).
It's certainly as taut and tense in places as the first film whilst opening up the world as we see glimpses of what has happened to the world. Overall I very much enjoyed it though it wasn't quite as good as the original.

Spoiler
not sure if I agreed with the decision half way through to split the family up. But it pulls it together nicely with the siblings stepping up in their situations.
The ending like the first one leaves you wanting more. Maybe with a time jump and seeing the fightback or even seeing the world from a new perspective.
[close]
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,430
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53706 on: Yesterday at 11:11:21 pm »
Quiet Place II was absolutely nerve shredding from start to finish.  That's how you make an edge of your seat movie.

I honestly felt like watching Blazing Saddles or Inspector Clouseau when I came out of the cinema.  Just to chill the fuck out a little :)

Spoiler
Even though the heroes' ventured out a bit they didn't go too far and the movie didn't actually reveal how widespread the 'monsters' rule was.

We were a bit confused as to why there was no sign of national guard or army presence amongst the dead and decay. 

Definitely set up for Part III and they perhaps need to start giving us a bit more as to what is happening re: The bigger picture  (USA, world)
[close]
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,981
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53707 on: Today at 10:41:02 am »
A very Nolan feel about it and of course Westworld.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aW-H1u7b1HU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aW-H1u7b1HU</a>
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,649
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53708 on: Today at 10:56:26 pm »
I know this is a thread largely inhabited by adults but I took my kids to see Peter Rabbit 2 today. Meh. Anyway, the huge news is I saw a trailer for an upcoming Dogtanian movie. I thoroughly embarrassed them with a rendition of the theme tune on the way home. :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1338 1339 1340 1341 1342 [1343]   Go Up
« previous next »
 