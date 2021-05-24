Now the Paramount Decree has been overturned in America I wonder how long it'll be before any of these studios buy or invest into buying movie theatres.



Is this bad for film or good?



Guaranteed they will. They'll get them for a song now. Whether they go back to block booking and the like is doubtable, but buying them back would allow for greater revenue guarantees.If anything, it might end up being like what Canada had about two decades ago before the two main chains merged into one. Under that model, chains had preferential treatment for products from certain studios. For example, Famous Players which originated from Paramount's old chain had first dibs on Paramount and Disney titles. Under this system, titles would get limited to certain chains during the initial run. So for example, a film like Mission Impossible would only been shown at Famous Players locations, but not at the rival Cineplex theatres. That's gone by the wayside in Canada with tent pole and franchise films being shown on multiple screens at multiple locations leading to over saturation.The big benefit of the old system is that it gave room for smaller and more independent titles and thus allowed for niche films to build an audience and become word of mouth hitsIt's good for Amazon. They get a load of product for Prime (film and television) plus the Bond franchise. They don't have access to much of MGM's pre-1970 material (that was sold off decades ago to Ted Turner), but I doubt they care about that. They get material to take on Netflix and Disney, which may squeeze the former out a bit