A Simple Plan - Sam Raimi has the director's credit, but I've always suspected it was made by a committee comprising of Sam and Ted Raimi and the Coen Brothers, after revisiting it, my suspicions are reinforced.  The four go way back, Joel Coen was assistant editor on The Evil Dead, Joel and Ethan wrote Raimi's Crimewave.  Despite being very different filmmakers their careers are somewhat intertwined and this is VERY reminiscent of the Coens.

A Simple Plan shares quite a bit with Fargo and Blood Simple but is more restrained (surprisingly for Raimi).  Ordinary people finding themselves in extraordinary situations, high jinks ensue.  Three friends find a downed plane and a bag full of money and of course money is the root of all evil, come to think of it Danny Boyles Shallow Grave treads a similar path.  Bill Paxton really is great in A Simple Plan, his second best performance after his turn in Frailty (which he also directed), Bill-Bob Thornton is typically Billy-Bob Thornton.  Whatever happened to Bridget Fonda ?  She's really good in A Simple Plan, she hasn't done anything (bar marry Danny Elfman) for 20 years.  It's a shame, I actually thought she was Oscar worthy in Jackie Brown.  It's on iPlayer and well worth a watch.
Southern Comfort. Deliverance wishes it was that fucking good
That's a brilliant film.

Hell yeah

That scene near the end in the Cajun village is edge of the seat stuff.
Deliverance is much better. 



I watched Southern Comfort when I had flu in about 1991 and was stuck in a fever-dream. It wasn't a nice experience; like a bad trip. That Cajun Village bit was especially troubling.

The memory and the feeling has weirdly stuck with for all these years.

Got a month of Disney plus and am working my way through the Marvel films.

5 down, all pretty crap.
Which ones?
I had a similar experience being off with the flu with Kelly's Heroes and Where Eagles Dare on in the background. I didn't see either of them for another 20+ years, but I vividly remembered certain portions of each film. Funny how the mind works.
Mixed bag the Marvel movies.

For what it's worth, my personal favourites are the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Ant Man 1 + 2, Ragnarok and Civil War. Avengers are watchable too, as is Doctor Strange. The first two Thors I don't rate and I'm pretty alone in not rating any of the Iron Man films.

The new Spider Man flicks are decent too.
Going in order, so Iron Man 1, 2, Thor, Captain Boring and the Avengers.
Avengers was good but in a childish sort of way. The rest utter shite.

The only ones I really like are Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor 3 and probably Infinity War.
First Iron Man was really good till the CGI-fest at the end, but I can appreciate that it probably hasn't aged that well.
You're doing it wrong. The TV Series and films all are interrelated - events that happen in the films in chronological order affect the series - for example - you'll see a major event that happens in a film and characters talk about it, there is stuff off the back of it or direct scenes that could not happen without it - for example the giant ship that crashes in London - Marvel Agents of Shield are there cleaning up the alien tech - the repo that gets stolen - Agents of shield - back story from several avengers films affect Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Agents of Shield.

There is a full list of all the films and TV shows to watch in order. The directors and writers on TV and Film are clearly working and scripting together.
The first Avengers film really hasn’t aged well either. Endgame seems shitter every time you glance at it.
But if you want to watch just the films, I don't think not watching the TV series puts you at a disadvantage.
The films affect the tv series, but not so much the other way round.
That's changing now they're putting some of the bigger characters into their own shows, but that's only an issue going forward.
If you watch the films up to Endgame, not seeing the TV shows doesn't really have an impact.
The Netflix shows don't have any impact at all - nothing they do is ever connected back to the films, and the shows themselves only have minor references to the films.
Well - you don't HAVE to watch them, but I find that it makes the whole experience much better - you can argue there isn't anything massive happening in the films from the TV Series, but there are references that go both ways - for example Phil coming back from the dead. You get the see the actual reasons why - I can't remember it being explained in the films but the whole story including Fury and where it came from are all there in Agents of Shield.
And Agents of Shield is a good watch,they didn't scrimp on the budget either.
Anyone seen any good streams for army of the dead knocking aboot?
Next Friday
Loads on twitter saying theyre watching it at the cinema the last 2 days so thought id see if theres a   stream out yet
