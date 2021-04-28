« previous next »
The RAWK Film Thread

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 04:43:28 am
Quote from: afc turkish on April 28, 2021, 04:11:35 am
Occasionally, things do get lost in translation...

I see what you did there.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 09:01:50 am
Quote from: Redcap on April 28, 2021, 03:14:17 am
No accounting for taste.

To be fair he also gave 3/10 to Psycho; 4 out of 10 for Paths of Glory and 2/10 for Inglourious Basterds.

I'd say he's a contrarian except I don't think it's anything quite as thought through as that.

Simple answer is, don't look to Andy for your movie/anything reviews.

Redcap meh  2/10
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 09:28:19 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on April 27, 2021, 02:54:30 pm

Believe this is a topic for people that enjoy film mate
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 09:35:11 am
Thought Casablanca would have a little more to it really, bit dull, leads great, supporting cast crap

Now bearing in mind I watched it in bed over 4 nights half asleep....was Captain Louis Renault supposed to be French? I mean the clear English accent didn't help
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 12:22:56 pm
Casablanca has one of the greatest supporting casts ever. Loads of actors who were actual emigres fleeing the Nazis
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 12:43:25 pm
Casablanca is a brilliant film. Incredibly it's run time is just over 100 mins, but everything is done so efficiently and there's so much packed in there that it lends itself to multiple watches. It's something I wish modern blockbusters could learn from because they tend to be quite bloated in comparison.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 01:49:47 pm
Amazon Prime has just upped Atom Egoyans The Sweet Hereafter, absolutely stunning film, one of Egoyans best which is saying something.  Falls just behind Exotica for me.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 02:47:51 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on April 28, 2021, 01:49:47 pm
Amazon Prime has just upped Atom Egoyans The Sweet Hereafter, absolutely stunning film, one of Egoyans best which is saying something.  Falls just behind Exotica for me.
Might be Ian Holm's best work. Almost certainly Sarah Polley's best acting work, but her best work is behind the camera now.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 03:05:59 pm
Polley was only 18 in The Sweet Hereafter, Exotica came out a few years earlier,  she's also great in that, something of a prodigious talent.

Really recommended,  well,  probably not to those who consider Psycho a 3/10 film, but for most normal folk.

Wages Of Fear 1/10 ???!! I prefer Friedkins film but still, A Woman Under The Influence 2/10.  Fuck me.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 06:13:48 pm
Watched Black Bear the other night. Enjoyed it a lot. Some tense moments. Aubrey Plaza fantastic as always.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 10:54:26 pm
Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven. Very good.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 11:37:00 pm
Quote from: mattD on April 28, 2021, 10:54:26 pm
Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven. Very good.

Increbilby i've not seen it yet, I'm 49 like. I do love me a good western but just never got around to it and so many people have told me, watch it!!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 28, 2021, 11:37:49 pm
Can i add to the Wolf of Wallstreet as overrated movies,

The Green Mile.

Its a bit shit to be honest.

Im mean grab Hanks by the balls and let flies or something come out of your mouth and them Hanks can nail his missus 3 times in one night, in his 50s!!! 3 times in my 20s was a task in a week.

Ask me arse.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 29, 2021, 12:07:08 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on April 28, 2021, 09:01:50 am
Redcap meh  2/10

I'll take that as a compliment coming from you ;)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 29, 2021, 09:58:28 am
Watched Hereditary for the first time.

Don't get the hype. Seems a bit derivative.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 29, 2021, 07:41:57 pm
I liked the way it was shot but towards the end, it hit to close to some other specific horror films, which I didn't mind but it kind of took me out of the film. I liked it though and feel the same about Midsommar which had a similar feel.

I don't know if you've seen it but I suspect you'll have the same reaction to that as you did Hereditary.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 30, 2021, 12:55:35 am
Watched The Sting tonight.

Newman and Redford on incredible form, great film.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 30, 2021, 03:06:48 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 30, 2021, 12:55:35 am
Watched The Sting tonight.

Newman and Redford on incredible form, great film.

Yes, love that film!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 30, 2021, 02:28:25 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on April 28, 2021, 12:43:25 pm
Casablanca is a brilliant film. Incredibly it's run time is just over 100 mins, but everything is done so efficiently and there's so much packed in there that it lends itself to multiple watches. It's something I wish modern blockbusters could learn from because they tend to be quite bloated in comparison.

Yep. I'd love to see more films sub 1 hr 45 minutes. It's like they seem to think if we're paying this much to make it has to be 2 hrs plus
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 30, 2021, 02:29:26 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 30, 2021, 12:55:35 am
Watched The Sting tonight.

Newman and Redford on incredible form, great film.

Great film. Perfect Saturday afternoon fare
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 30, 2021, 07:19:33 pm
Just watched The Mitchells vs The Machines (new on Netflix today) Another Lord and Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-verse) produced animated masterpiece.

It's funny throughout, heartwarming, genuinely smart, and packed full of clever callbacks throughout. Plus as the lead character (Katie Mitchell) is a film maker it's constantly playing with the visuals.

I'd be amazed if another animated film is anywhere near as good as this in 2021.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 30, 2021, 08:23:49 pm
Quote from: John_P on April 30, 2021, 07:19:33 pm
Just watched The Mitchells vs The Machines (new on Netflix today) Another Lord and Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-verse) produced animated masterpiece.

It's funny throughout, heartwarming, genuinely smart, and packed full of clever callbacks throughout. Plus as the lead character (Katie Mitchell) is a film maker it's constantly playing with the visuals.

I'd be amazed if another animated film is anywhere near as good as this in 2021.

Some involvement from some Gravity Falls alumni in this, I'm excited to see it. Plus Abby from Broad City is one of the voices. Eagerly anticipated in our house this.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 30, 2021, 10:31:30 pm
Promising Young Woman. If you haven't seen it then do. It's outstanding.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 30, 2021, 10:57:01 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 30, 2021, 10:31:30 pm
Promising Young Woman. If you haven't seen it then do. It's outstanding.

Missus was talking about that, lad from those 'comedy' movies and your wan from Sufregettes too?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 1, 2021, 12:07:28 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 30, 2021, 10:31:30 pm
Promising Young Woman. If you haven't seen it then do. It's outstanding.


Just watched it.

As you say, outstanding. Immensely clever.

Spoiler
hated the twist towards the end; teared-up at the end - but Ryan showed he was undeserving of her and really, I don't think she could have been happy
[close]
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 1, 2021, 11:35:37 am
Quote from: Sarge on April 30, 2021, 10:57:01 pm
Missus was talking about that, lad from those 'comedy' movies and your wan from Sufregettes too?
Carey Mulligan is brilliant and having Alison Brie is a bonus.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May  1, 2021, 12:07:28 am

Just watched it.

As you say, outstanding. Immensely clever.

Spoiler
hated the twist towards the end; teared-up at the end - but Ryan showed he was undeserving of her and really, I don't think she could have been happy
[close]

Yeah good shout. Impact on her wasn't ever dealt with it seems.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 1, 2021, 02:41:09 pm
Watched The Dead Don't Die on Netflix. A decent flick, thought it started really well but didn't really go anywhere. Didn't like
Spoiler
all of the breaking the 4th wall stuff
[close]
Murray and Driver are great in this.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 1, 2021, 09:25:26 pm
Watched Arrival last night. It's the 3rd movie I've seen directed by Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners and Sicario being the others) and I've been underwhelmed by all of them. Prisoners was alright for me, I think one of the reasons I didn't take to it too much was because it's one of those films I've heard so many talk about in high regards but it didn't massively make an impression on me. Would probably watch again at some point. Arrival didn't impress me in any ways, and I thought Sicario was a bit poo to be honest. I know that none of them are particularly of the action packed/entertainment value variety, but across the board they just didn't really catch my attention at all. Strange really because story/plot wise all of them seem like my kind of films.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 2, 2021, 08:55:12 pm
13 hours may be Michael Bays best film since The Rock.

I realise it's not a high bar
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:34:10 am
Watched Bad Words which was decent enough comedy to kill 90 mins after being in the beer garden most of the afternoon and having no game to watch.

Also watched Hot Summer Nights, with Timothy Chalamet in it - boring, overly stylized to the point it's jarring and trying too hard to be cool. Wouldn't recommend.

Then in the evening, we watched A Good Marriage, based on Stephen King's book. Pretty shit, no suspense and just fairly easy to guess what was coming re the plot - the book is much, much better. Loosely based on the BTK Killer, Dennis Rader - another film 'inspired' by the same serial killer is The Clovehitch Killer and whilst it has massive similarities with A Good Marriage (obviously given the shared inspiration) it's a much more enjoyable watch.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:58:26 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  2, 2021, 08:55:12 pm
13 hours may be Michael Bays best film since The Rock.

I realise it's not a high bar

Haven't liked any of his work yet but i guess people who like his movies know what they'll get with him.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 02:29:01 pm
Blood Simple. Hell of a debut.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 07:49:58 pm
The Mitchells vs The Machines on Netflix is great.

Same studio that did the Spiderverse film so similar animation style and loads of amazing touches and Easter eggs.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:22:55 am
Quote from: MBL? on April 24, 2021, 10:40:42 pm
There was a Korean film mentioned here recently, not one of the many that have been recommended loads over the years but I cant remember the name?

I mentioned this about a month ago - not sure if it's the one, but this is what I said:

"Assassination" (2015) Holy shit, was this ever great. I had no idea it was going to be this killer. Seriously, seriously great.

"A group of Korean resistance fighters working in China have a plan to assassinate a highly ranked Japanese officer. Their plan involves breaking a sniper out of prison, but they also need to deal with a traitor in their midst."

May just be the flush of excitement having just finished it, but for me it joins "Shoplifters," "Your Name," and "Parasite" at the pinnacle of Asian films released in the last 10 years.
Easily belongs in that sort of company. Brilliant.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:58:32 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 30, 2021, 10:31:30 pm
Promising Young Woman. If you haven't seen it then do. It's outstanding.

I enjoyed it but I had a few issues with the ending. Found it to be very problematic.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:03:34 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  2, 2021, 08:55:12 pm
13 hours may be Michael Bays best film since The Rock.

I realise it's not a high bar
It certainly is, I found it pretty good.

He was certainly going to do his finest work on that movie, he's a staunch Conservative and anything to make Hillary look bad was that movie.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:18:04 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 30, 2021, 10:31:30 pm
Promising Young Woman. If you haven't seen it then do. It's outstanding.
I have been looking forward to this for a year or so since I saw the trailer. Not really that impressed with the overall film though.

I enjoyed parts of it but overall I thought it fell short.
