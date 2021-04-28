Watched Arrival last night. It's the 3rd movie I've seen directed by Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners and Sicario being the others) and I've been underwhelmed by all of them. Prisoners was alright for me, I think one of the reasons I didn't take to it too much was because it's one of those films I've heard so many talk about in high regards but it didn't massively make an impression on me. Would probably watch again at some point. Arrival didn't impress me in any ways, and I thought Sicario was a bit poo to be honest. I know that none of them are particularly of the action packed/entertainment value variety, but across the board they just didn't really catch my attention at all. Strange really because story/plot wise all of them seem like my kind of films.