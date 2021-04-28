Watched Bad Words which was decent enough comedy to kill 90 mins after being in the beer garden most of the afternoon and having no game to watch.
Also watched Hot Summer Nights, with Timothy Chalamet in it - boring, overly stylized to the point it's jarring and trying too hard to be cool. Wouldn't recommend.
Then in the evening, we watched A Good Marriage, based on Stephen King's book. Pretty shit, no suspense and just fairly easy to guess what was coming re the plot - the book is much, much better. Loosely based on the BTK Killer, Dennis Rader - another film 'inspired' by the same serial killer is The Clovehitch Killer and whilst it has massive similarities with A Good Marriage (obviously given the shared inspiration) it's a much more enjoyable watch.