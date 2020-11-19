I'm not sure what the hell happened when that inane trivia contest got thrown in with an hour left of the Oscars, but all hell broke loose after that



- Andra Day and Glenn Close both getting bleeped

- Glenn Close doing Da Butt

- An upbeat In Memoriam section that seemed to have hit the 3x button

- Best Picture going before the acting categories

- Frances MacDormand howling during her Best Picture speech and then making a weird rambling speech during her Best Actress acceptance

- the utter hellfire on Twitter when Chadwick Boseman didn't win Best Actor



The funny thing is I read a number of secret voter lists in the run-up. Hardly any suggested they were selecting Boseman. At least one anonymous voter suggested s/he figured if Boseman hadn't died, they didn't think he'd be talked about as a frontrunner.



Loads of the secret voters thought Hopkins was the best performance of the year. And at the end of the day isn't one of the main criticisms of this show that they too often give career recognition awards, rather than honouring the best of the year? I do wonder if many voters assumed Chadwick Boseman was such a shoe-in to win, they voted for their favourite performance instead.