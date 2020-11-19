« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1333 1334 1335 1336 1337 [1338]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2573971 times)

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53480 on: April 24, 2021, 04:42:18 pm »
Quote from: 'Mondzz' on April 24, 2021, 10:55:00 am
Is this streaming anywhere or just in 'usual places'?

Love a bit of Mads.

IMDB:

Mexico    1 May 2020    (DVD premiere)
Denmark    19 November 2020    
Netherlands    1 February 2021    (International Film Festival Rotterdam)
Russia    18 February 2021    
Estonia    26 February 2021    
UK    26 February 2021    (Glasgow Film Festival)
Luxembourg    6 March 2021    (Luxembourg City Film Festival)
USA    9 April 2021    (Seattle International Film Festival)
USA    14 May 2021    (limited)
Canada    21 May 2021    
Finland    21 May 2021    
USA    21 May 2021    
Norway    4 June 2021    
Poland    18 June 2021    
UK    23 July 2021    
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53481 on: April 24, 2021, 10:40:42 pm »
There was a Korean film mentioned here recently, not one of the many that have been recommended loads over the years but I cant remember the name?
Quote from: stara on April 22, 2021, 04:45:43 pm
Danish film "Riders of Justice" is one of the best I've seen this year.
Just watched this. Very good film, thanks for the heads up.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53482 on: April 24, 2021, 11:06:29 pm »
Finally a Mortal Kombat movie worthy of the name.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,039
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53483 on: April 25, 2021, 06:28:33 pm »
Riders of Justice.

Epic. Best film you'll see this year and last year.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53484 on: April 25, 2021, 06:33:05 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on April 25, 2021, 06:28:33 pm
Riders of Justice.

Epic. Best film you'll see this year and last year.
Just seen trailer for that, looks good.

Going to watch Stowaway tonight on Netflix, will watch it after Line of Duty.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,039
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53485 on: April 25, 2021, 07:12:29 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 25, 2021, 06:33:05 pm
Just seen trailer for that, looks good.

Going to watch Stowaway tonight on Netflix, will watch it after Line of Duty.

Your head will crumble if you watch that after Line of Duty ;D


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,206
  • Dutch Class
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53486 on: Yesterday at 04:35:10 am »
I'm not sure what the hell happened when that inane trivia contest got thrown in with an hour left of the Oscars, but all hell broke loose after that

- Andra Day and Glenn Close both getting bleeped
- Glenn Close doing Da Butt
- An upbeat In Memoriam section that seemed to have hit the 3x button
- Best Picture going before the acting categories
- Frances MacDormand howling during her Best Picture speech and then making a weird rambling speech during her Best Actress acceptance
- the utter hellfire on Twitter when Chadwick Boseman didn't win Best Actor

The funny thing is I read a number of secret voter lists in the run-up. Hardly any suggested they were selecting Boseman. At least one anonymous voter suggested s/he figured if Boseman hadn't died, they didn't think he'd be talked about as a frontrunner.

Loads of the secret voters thought Hopkins was the best performance of the year. And at the end of the day isn't one of the main criticisms of this show that they too often give career recognition awards, rather than honouring the best of the year? I do wonder if many voters assumed Chadwick Boseman was such a shoe-in to win, they voted for their favourite performance instead.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:53:26 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,818
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53487 on: Yesterday at 04:51:38 am »
Man, Hopkins was unbelievable in The Father. Really really good.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,328
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53488 on: Yesterday at 11:21:59 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:35:10 am
I'm not sure what the hell happened when that inane trivia contest got thrown in with an hour left of the Oscars, but all hell broke loose after that

- Andra Day and Glenn Close both getting bleeped
- Glenn Close doing Da Butt
- An upbeat In Memoriam section that seemed to have hit the 3x button
- Best Picture going before the acting categories
- Frances MacDormand howling during her Best Picture speech and then making a weird rambling speech during her Best Actress acceptance
- the utter hellfire on Twitter when Chadwick Boseman didn't win Best Actor

The funny thing is I read a number of secret voter lists in the run-up. Hardly any suggested they were selecting Boseman. At least one anonymous voter suggested s/he figured if Boseman hadn't died, they didn't think he'd be talked about as a frontrunner.

Loads of the secret voters thought Hopkins was the best performance of the year. And at the end of the day isn't one of the main criticisms of this show that they too often give career recognition awards, rather than honouring the best of the year? I do wonder if many voters assumed Chadwick Boseman was such a shoe-in to win, they voted for their favourite performance instead.

I haven't seen either performance. The loss of Chadwick Boseman at such a young man is tragic and very poignant; when you consider how much pain he must have been in when filming some of the biggest films of all time.

Whether he wins a posthumous Oscar was neither here nor there, sadly for his wife and family. I'm sure people will go over the top on this on Twitter etc.

End of the day, awards are only there to serve as PR for the films themselves, anyone working at that level is feeling privilege itself just by being there on set and appearing in our lives as those characters.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,129
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53489 on: Yesterday at 11:28:46 am »
American Assassin. Don't waste your time.

I enjoyed parts of Stowaway but honestly saw the story developing a mile off.
I did find Kendrick's character in it very vanilla in it. Collette is obviously fantastic
Logged

Offline Damian V

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53490 on: Yesterday at 12:48:06 pm »
April so far:

All That Jazz (1979) - 4.5/5
Godzilla v King Kong (2021) 2/5
Moonlight (2016) - 5/5
The Seventh Seal (1957) - 4/5
Get Out (2017) - 4.5/5
Alien (1979) - 4/5
Nobody (2021) - 3/5
Autumn Sonata (1978) - 4.5/5
The Gambler (1974) - 3.5/5
Paper Moon (1973) - 4.5/5
Shiva Baby (2020) - 3.5/5
The Night Of The Hunter (1955) - 4/5
Back To The Future 2 (1989) - 3.5/5
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) - 4.5/5
Back To The Future (1985) - 4.5/5
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,234
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53491 on: Yesterday at 01:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 12:48:06 pm
April so far:

All That Jazz (1979) - 4.5/5
Godzilla v King Kong (2021) 2/5
Moonlight (2016) - 5/5
The Seventh Seal (1957) - 4/5
Get Out (2017) - 4.5/5
Alien (1979) - 4/5
Nobody (2021) - 3/5
Autumn Sonata (1978) - 4.5/5
The Gambler (1974) - 3.5/5
Paper Moon (1973) - 4.5/5
Shiva Baby (2020) - 3.5/5
The Night Of The Hunter (1955) - 4/5
Back To The Future 2 (1989) - 3.5/5
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) - 4.5/5
Back To The Future (1985) - 4.5/5

Very stingey with the 5s  :P
Logged

Offline Damian V

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53492 on: Yesterday at 01:32:49 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:24:29 pm
Very stingey with the 5s  :P
I know, a bit too stingey I guess but most 4.5's could be a 5 as well.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53493 on: Yesterday at 01:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 01:32:49 pm
I know, a bit too stingey I guess but most 4.5's could be a 5 as well.

What films have you ever given 5s' ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Damian V

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53494 on: Yesterday at 02:11:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:51:50 pm
What films have you ever given 5s' ?
To name a few
Apocalypse Now
The Wages of Fear
High & Low
Nomadland
Sweet Smell of Success
Casablanca
Spirited Away
Psycho
A Woman Under The Influence
Harakiri
The Handmaiden
Mommy
Come & See
Yi-Yi
Paths of Glory
Stalker
Old Boy
Pulp Fiction
Uncut Gems
Inglourious Basterds
Whiplash
Parasite
La Haine
12 Angry Men
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53495 on: Yesterday at 02:40:03 pm »
What did you give True Romance ? (one of my all time favourites)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Damian V

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53496 on: Yesterday at 03:13:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:40:03 pm
What did you give True Romance ? (one of my all time favourites)
4. I think it wouldve benefited greatly if QT had also directed it.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53497 on: Yesterday at 03:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 03:13:04 pm
4. I think it wouldve benefited greatly if QT had also directed it.

I think that he could've maybe made a better version but for me it's almost perfect as it is.

The Sicilian scene is one of the greatest ever imo & QT thought that he could never top it until he did the opening of Inglorious Basterds.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,945
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53498 on: Yesterday at 05:29:50 pm »
Last nights Oscars viewership was down over 50% off last years numbers, which were the worst ever.
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53499 on: Yesterday at 05:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 05:29:50 pm
Last nights Oscars viewership was down over 50% off last years numbers, which were the worst ever.

who'd want to watch a crowd of self-indulgent rich and educated 'luvvies'?

of course i'm being unfair on some actors and writers/producers etc but the majority of it is just one big fucking love-in of self-congratulatory waxworks fawning over their 'talent' at saying other people's words and playing dress up

i do like a good movie though  :wave
Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,868
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53500 on: Yesterday at 05:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on April 11, 2021, 10:34:17 am
Sherpa.

Worth a watch. I'm fascinated by the idea of Everest, but never was fit or brave enough to ever think of attempting it (Although I ran up Snowdon once :D )

The Sherpas that work there and the mysticism, religion and respect is an amazing subject and having spoken to some people that have been to Base Camp and beyond, it's an incredible subject.

Also shows the 'haves' and 'have-nots' of the world and just how dangerous the Khumba Icefall is. A shifting mess of moving ice, deep gullies and ever-changing. A trip that Sherpas have to make 30-40 times a season. Although it's an achievement for foreign visitors to summit, without the bravery, strength and commitment of the Sherpa and their teams, most wouldn't even make it to Camp 1. The Sherpas set up the routes, the ropes, the ladders, the tents, the camps, the food, the toilets. Everything. So that when Visitors come they just have to look after themselves.



Watched this the other night. What an asshole that guy Russell Brice is and his client comparing the Sherpas to terrorists  :wanker
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,091
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53501 on: Yesterday at 06:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 05:29:50 pm
Last nights Oscars viewership was down over 50% off last years numbers, which were the worst ever.

It always was a bore fest. People only tune in for the red carpet bit.
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,945
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53502 on: Yesterday at 06:14:57 pm »
Last nights was really bad, didn't even show any clips from the movies and full of way to long speeches
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,339
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53503 on: Yesterday at 06:16:09 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:36:37 pm
who'd want to watch a crowd of self-indulgent rich and educated 'luvvies'?

of course i'm being unfair on some actors and writers/producers etc but the majority of it is just one big fucking love-in of self-congratulatory waxworks fawning over their 'talent' at saying other people's words and playing dress up

i do like a good movie though  :wave

Liverbloke's rants are quite good fun... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,038
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53504 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm »
Enjoyed Sound of Metal. Riz Ahmed was fantastic.
Logged

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,818
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53505 on: Today at 03:58:02 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:36:37 pm
who'd want to watch a crowd of self-indulgent rich and educated 'luvvies'?

of course i'm being unfair on some actors and writers/producers etc but the majority of it is just one big fucking love-in of self-congratulatory waxworks fawning over their 'talent' at saying other people's words and playing dress up

i do like a good movie though  :wave
That ain't the problem imo.

They should get Gervais on it next year.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,245
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53506 on: Today at 08:59:53 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 24, 2021, 11:06:29 pm
Finally a Mortal Kombat movie worthy of the name.

Dya think? Personally thought it was a very weak plot, Cole didnt need to be in it, was only there as a plot device.
Hopefully they improve on the story with the sequel.

On an unrelated note, watched Willys Wonderland the other day, a pure B-Movie involving Nicolas Cage not saying a single word in the entire film, but beating the living shite out of posessed animatronics. Definately in the catergory of so shite its good.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53507 on: Today at 09:32:00 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 08:59:53 am
On an unrelated note, watched Willys Wonderland the other day, a pure B-Movie involving Nicolas Cage not saying a single word in the entire film, but beating the living shite out of posessed animatronics. Definately in the catergory of so shite its good.
Cage is a strange one. He is a good actor but doesnt seem to get any decent roles.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1333 1334 1335 1336 1337 [1338]   Go Up
« previous next »
 