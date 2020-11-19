« previous next »
Offline stara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53480 on: April 24, 2021, 04:42:18 pm »
Quote from: 'Mondzz' on April 24, 2021, 10:55:00 am
Is this streaming anywhere or just in 'usual places'?

Love a bit of Mads.

IMDB:

Mexico    1 May 2020    (DVD premiere)
Denmark    19 November 2020    
Netherlands    1 February 2021    (International Film Festival Rotterdam)
Russia    18 February 2021    
Estonia    26 February 2021    
UK    26 February 2021    (Glasgow Film Festival)
Luxembourg    6 March 2021    (Luxembourg City Film Festival)
USA    9 April 2021    (Seattle International Film Festival)
USA    14 May 2021    (limited)
Canada    21 May 2021    
Finland    21 May 2021    
USA    21 May 2021    
Norway    4 June 2021    
Poland    18 June 2021    
UK    23 July 2021    
Offline MBL?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53481 on: April 24, 2021, 10:40:42 pm »
There was a Korean film mentioned here recently, not one of the many that have been recommended loads over the years but I cant remember the name?
Quote from: stara on April 22, 2021, 04:45:43 pm
Danish film "Riders of Justice" is one of the best I've seen this year.
Just watched this. Very good film, thanks for the heads up.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53482 on: April 24, 2021, 11:06:29 pm »
Finally a Mortal Kombat movie worthy of the name.

Offline CHOPPER

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53483 on: Yesterday at 06:28:33 pm »
Riders of Justice.

Epic. Best film you'll see this year and last year.
Online RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53484 on: Yesterday at 06:33:05 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 06:28:33 pm
Riders of Justice.

Epic. Best film you'll see this year and last year.
Just seen trailer for that, looks good.

Going to watch Stowaway tonight on Netflix, will watch it after Line of Duty.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53485 on: Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:33:05 pm
Just seen trailer for that, looks good.

Going to watch Stowaway tonight on Netflix, will watch it after Line of Duty.

Your head will crumble if you watch that after Line of Duty ;D


Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53486 on: Today at 04:35:10 am »
I'm not sure what the hell happened when that inane trivia contest got thrown in with an hour left of the Oscars, but all hell broke loose after that

- Andra Day and Glenn Close both getting bleeped
- Glenn Close doing Da Butt
- An upbeat In Memoriam section that seemed to have hit the 3x button
- Best Picture going before the acting categories
- Frances MacDormand howling during her Best Picture speech and then making a weird rambling speech during her Best Actress acceptance
- the utter hellfire on Twitter when Chadwick Boseman didn't win Best Actor

The funny thing is I read a number of secret voter lists in the run-up. Hardly any suggested they were selecting Boseman. At least one anonymous voter suggested s/he figured if Boseman hadn't died, they didn't think he'd be talked about as a frontrunner.

Loads of the secret voters thought Hopkins was the best performance of the year. And at the end of the day isn't one of the main criticisms of this show that they too often give career recognition awards, rather than honouring the best of the year? I do wonder if many voters assumed Chadwick Boseman was such a shoe-in to win, they voted for their favourite performance instead.
Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53487 on: Today at 04:51:38 am »
Man, Hopkins was unbelievable in The Father. Really really good.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53488 on: Today at 11:21:59 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:35:10 am
I'm not sure what the hell happened when that inane trivia contest got thrown in with an hour left of the Oscars, but all hell broke loose after that

- Andra Day and Glenn Close both getting bleeped
- Glenn Close doing Da Butt
- An upbeat In Memoriam section that seemed to have hit the 3x button
- Best Picture going before the acting categories
- Frances MacDormand howling during her Best Picture speech and then making a weird rambling speech during her Best Actress acceptance
- the utter hellfire on Twitter when Chadwick Boseman didn't win Best Actor

The funny thing is I read a number of secret voter lists in the run-up. Hardly any suggested they were selecting Boseman. At least one anonymous voter suggested s/he figured if Boseman hadn't died, they didn't think he'd be talked about as a frontrunner.

Loads of the secret voters thought Hopkins was the best performance of the year. And at the end of the day isn't one of the main criticisms of this show that they too often give career recognition awards, rather than honouring the best of the year? I do wonder if many voters assumed Chadwick Boseman was such a shoe-in to win, they voted for their favourite performance instead.

I haven't seen either performance. The loss of Chadwick Boseman at such a young man is tragic and very poignant; when you consider how much pain he must have been in when filming some of the biggest films of all time.

Whether he wins a posthumous Oscar was neither here nor there, sadly for his wife and family. I'm sure people will go over the top on this on Twitter etc.

End of the day, awards are only there to serve as PR for the films themselves, anyone working at that level is feeling privilege itself just by being there on set and appearing in our lives as those characters.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53489 on: Today at 11:28:46 am »
American Assassin. Don't waste your time.

I enjoyed parts of Stowaway but honestly saw the story developing a mile off.
I did find Kendrick's character in it very vanilla in it. Collette is obviously fantastic
Online Damian V

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53490 on: Today at 12:48:06 pm »
April so far:

All That Jazz (1979) - 4.5/5
Godzilla v King Kong (2021) 2/5
Moonlight (2016) - 5/5
The Seventh Seal (1957) - 4/5
Get Out (2017) - 4.5/5
Alien (1979) - 4/5
Nobody (2021) - 3/5
Autumn Sonata (1978) - 4.5/5
The Gambler (1974) - 3.5/5
Paper Moon (1973) - 4.5/5
Shiva Baby (2020) - 3.5/5
The Night Of The Hunter (1955) - 4/5
Back To The Future 2 (1989) - 3.5/5
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) - 4.5/5
Back To The Future (1985) - 4.5/5
Online AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53491 on: Today at 01:24:29 pm »
Quote from: Damian V on Today at 12:48:06 pm
April so far:

All That Jazz (1979) - 4.5/5
Godzilla v King Kong (2021) 2/5
Moonlight (2016) - 5/5
The Seventh Seal (1957) - 4/5
Get Out (2017) - 4.5/5
Alien (1979) - 4/5
Nobody (2021) - 3/5
Autumn Sonata (1978) - 4.5/5
The Gambler (1974) - 3.5/5
Paper Moon (1973) - 4.5/5
Shiva Baby (2020) - 3.5/5
The Night Of The Hunter (1955) - 4/5
Back To The Future 2 (1989) - 3.5/5
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) - 4.5/5
Back To The Future (1985) - 4.5/5

Very stingey with the 5s  :P
Online Damian V

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53492 on: Today at 01:32:49 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:24:29 pm
Very stingey with the 5s  :P
I know, a bit too stingey I guess but most 4.5's could be a 5 as well.
