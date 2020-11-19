« previous next »
stara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #53480 on: Yesterday at 04:42:18 pm
Quote from: 'Mondzz' on Yesterday at 10:55:00 am
Is this streaming anywhere or just in 'usual places'?

Love a bit of Mads.

MBL?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #53481 on: Yesterday at 10:40:42 pm
There was a Korean film mentioned here recently, not one of the many that have been recommended loads over the years but I cant remember the name?
Quote from: stara on April 22, 2021, 04:45:43 pm
Danish film "Riders of Justice" is one of the best I've seen this year.
Just watched this. Very good film, thanks for the heads up.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #53482 on: Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm
Finally a Mortal Kombat movie worthy of the name.

CHOPPER

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #53483 on: Today at 06:28:33 pm
Riders of Justice.

Epic. Best film you'll see this year and last year.
RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #53484 on: Today at 06:33:05 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:28:33 pm
Riders of Justice.

Epic. Best film you'll see this year and last year.
Just seen trailer for that, looks good.

Going to watch Stowaway tonight on Netflix, will watch it after Line of Duty.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #53485 on: Today at 07:12:29 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:33:05 pm
Just seen trailer for that, looks good.

Going to watch Stowaway tonight on Netflix, will watch it after Line of Duty.

Your head will crumble if you watch that after Line of Duty ;D


