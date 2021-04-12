Watched The Mauritanian on Prime, about Mohamedou Slahi spending 15 years in Guantanamo.



I watched it at the weekend. I found it a tough watch (because of the subject matter) but very good and really interesting. It is very thought provoking and does make you pretty angry at the way the USA (and others) dealt with the rule of law and so on, even though their "cause" was precisely that i.e. the rule of law and freedom. As usual Jodie Foster was superb. Tahar Rahim was outstanding - even more watchable than the recent BBC series The Serpent, and Cumberbatch puts in a good performance as well.Well worth watching but be prepared for it to make you angry and horrified at times - all of which you probably know about anyway but watching it doesn`t make it easier.