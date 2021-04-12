So, After 20 years I finally watched the first Harry Potter movie with the missus and thought it was absolutely wonderful. I can see why children go mad for it and think I would have too if it had of been released in the 70s or 80s.
Going to work our way through the whole film series and watch one when other tv stuff all gets a bit heavy.
I've just watched them all through again over several nights.
I read all the books first to my eldest daughter, starting around 2010, then watching the film before moving onto the next book, and so on. Then did the same with my youngest.
Watching them now so close together and without the girls was different, gave me a different perspective on a few things - and for a few reasons I found myself getting ridiculously emotional at times.
Overall, though, the books & films are magnificent stories.
Spoiler
The scene in DH1 where, after a succession of failures culminating in Ron storming off, Harry and Hermione dance, never really struck me as anything that special before but this time, especially after now knowing and having listened a bit to the song playing and hearing the lyrics, suddenly took on a whole deeper meaning. I now can't get 'O Children' by Nick Cave out of my head.