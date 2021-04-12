« previous next »
Zee_26

April 12, 2021, 07:22:14 am
Quote from: Max_powers on April 12, 2021, 12:47:02 am
Watched the documentary Icarus on Netflix. Do recommend it for any sports fans. It covers the state sponsored doping by Russian athletes at Olympics.

What I found fascinating was the motivations of some of the characters to go along with the whole doping plan.

A very good documentary. I think part of its strength is that the film almost accidentally becomes a documentary take on political thriller halfway through with much bigger stakes. The first half with him doing a Super Size Me but with PEDs is intriguing but I'm not sure how much of it could have been sustained over a full runtime.
The G in Gerrard

April 12, 2021, 11:23:18 am
Quote from: Redcap on April 12, 2021, 06:13:45 am
Yeah it's a good film.

Whether you like it largely depends on your capacity to watch a slow, fairly contemplative movie for a couple of hours driven mostly by:

1. An excellent character study of the central character,
2. A really interesting window into the very much real American nomad lifestyle
3. How much you enjoy seeing big, beautiful landscapes

I really liked it because after a year in which people were locked into their homes and perhaps more than for a long time, felt trapped by their circumstances, it presents this quite lovely, not at all preachy alternative lifestyle which (let's face, mostly the probably less advantaged) people can choose to live. It's balm in a time of economic desolation and exhaustion from the big existential issues press relentless down on us.
Ah nice one. Point 3 would be reason enough to watch it to be honest for me ;D
Sarge

April 12, 2021, 08:34:02 pm
Yup Icarus is a very good watch.
red1977

April 12, 2021, 09:05:03 pm
Quote from: Redcap on April 12, 2021, 06:13:45 am
Yeah it's a good film.

Whether you like it largely depends on your capacity to watch a slow, fairly contemplative movie for a couple of hours driven mostly by:

1. An excellent character study of the central character,
2. A really interesting window into the very much real American nomad lifestyle
3. How much you enjoy seeing big, beautiful landscapes

I really liked it because after a year in which people were locked into their homes and perhaps more than for a long time, felt trapped by their circumstances, it presents this quite lovely, not at all preachy alternative lifestyle which (let's face, mostly the probably less advantaged) people can choose to live. It's balm in a time of economic desolation and exhaustion from the big existential issues press relentless down on us.

Really want to watch this, think its going to be on Disney+ at the end of the month. Is it on earlier anywhere else?.
Seebab

Yesterday at 02:42:59 pm
Watched Blackkklansman, Young Promising Woman and Prisoners in the last week. All excellent movies. Highly recommend all of them.
Trada

Yesterday at 04:28:13 pm
Zack Snyders Army of the Dead  Official Trailer



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tI1JGPhYBS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tI1JGPhYBS8</a>
Qston

Yesterday at 04:36:51 pm
Quote from: Sat1 on April  6, 2021, 12:12:16 pm
Watched The Mauritanian on Prime, about Mohamedou Slahi spending 15 years in Guantanamo.

I watched it at the weekend. I found it a tough watch (because of the subject matter) but very good and really interesting. It is very thought provoking and does make you pretty angry at the way the USA (and others) dealt with the rule of law and so on, even though their "cause" was precisely that i.e. the rule of law and freedom. As usual Jodie Foster was superb. Tahar Rahim was outstanding - even more watchable than the recent BBC series The Serpent, and Cumberbatch puts in a good performance as well.

Well worth watching but be prepared for it to make you angry and horrified at times - all of which you probably know about anyway but watching it doesn`t make it easier.
Sarge

Today at 12:28:14 am
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:36:51 pm
I watched it at the weekend. I found it a tough watch (because of the subject matter) but very good and really interesting. It is very thought provoking and does make you pretty angry at the way the USA (and others) dealt with the rule of law and so on, even though their "cause" was precisely that i.e. the rule of law and freedom. As usual Jodie Foster was superb. Tahar Rahim was outstanding - even more watchable than the recent BBC series The Serpent, and Cumberbatch puts in a good performance as well.

Well worth watching but be prepared for it to make you angry and horrified at times - all of which you probably know about anyway but watching it doesn`t make it easier.

Its very good, the lead in it has impressed me as i've only come across him of late in Shock and Awe, The Mauritanian and The Serpent, he is very good in all three.
red_Mark1980

Today at 02:14:27 pm
Quote from: Seebab on Yesterday at 02:42:59 pm
Watched Blackkklansman, Young Promising Woman and Prisoners in the last week. All excellent movies. Highly recommend all of them.

Sounds like the adult version of the film  ;)

Blackkklansman is great. Couldn't believe it was based on true events.
tubby pls.

Today at 02:26:47 pm
Haven't watched it yet but Sound of Metal turned up on Prime this week.
