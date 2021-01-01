Watched the documentary Icarus on Netflix. Do recommend it for any sports fans. It covers the state sponsored doping by Russian athletes at Olympics.



What I found fascinating was the motivations of some of the characters to go along with the whole doping plan.



A very good documentary. I think part of its strength is that the film almost accidentally becomes a documentary take on political thriller halfway through with much bigger stakes. The first half with him doing a Super Size Me but with PEDs is intriguing but I'm not sure how much of it could have been sustained over a full runtime.