Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Every time a movie is remotely popular we get a thousand clones.

Why didn't we get Heat ripoffs? Just the best fucking crime movie.

Ha as if.

The Ladykillers is the best crime film ever.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yeah me and the missus gave it a go and it started off interesting and then went completely pointless. We turned it off about halfway through.

Same for me, enjoyed to begin with and when it ended it was sort of "hmm, well that's that".
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Judas and the Black Messiah looks good and has reviewed well.

Out in the usual places.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Watched The Dig last night enjoyed it until they added that pointless love story sub-plot that took up the 2nd half of the film.

That should have been dumped and they could have gone more into what they actually found and maybe showed it on display at the British museum  in its full glory

Mind numbingly boring.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
I'm not a big fan of action films. Not a horror person. Zombies, nah. But I fucking loved The Train to Busan. An all-time genre masterpiece. So many thrills and quality effects on such a relatively small budget.
 
Also Lady Snowblood is a 70s exploitation genre masterpiece in its own right.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
I'm not a big fan of action films. Not a horror person. Zombies, nah. But I fucking loved The Train to Busan. An all-time genre masterpiece. So many thrills and quality effects on such a relatively small budget.
 
Also Lady Snowblood is a 70s exploitation genre masterpiece in its own right.

Train to Busan was truly incredible.

And very sad :(
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
I'm not a big fan of action films. Not a horror person. Zombies, nah. But I fucking loved The Train to Busan. An all-time genre masterpiece. So many thrills and quality effects on such a relatively small budget.
 
Also Lady Snowblood is a 70s exploitation genre masterpiece in its own right.
Lady Snowblood is great, the sequel 'Love Song Of Vengeance' is absolutely dire though.  It starts off with a fantastic scene on a beach and gets steadily worse, it actually veers into the so bad it's comical region.  It's worth watching if you like the character of Yuki...but only just.  Luckily the Lady Snowblood Blu-ray comes with the sequel, it should be criminal to sell 'Vengeance' on its own.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Watched Palmer last night - the film with Justin Timberlake and the woman from Ted Lasso.

Thought it was really good - surprised by it, wasnt expecting too much!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Lady Snowblood is great, the sequel 'Love Song Of Vengeance' is absolutely dire though.  It starts off with a fantastic scene on a beach and gets steadily worse, it actually veers into the so bad it's comical region.  It's worth watching if you like the character of Yuki...but only just.  Luckily the Lady Snowblood Blu-ray comes with the sequel, it should be criminal to sell 'Vengeance' on its own.

I'll eventually get to the sequel, but yeah I'm expecting a phenomenal drop-off in quality compared to Lady Snowblood
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Jesse Plemons has nabbed the lead Role in Scorsese's 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' after DiCaprio took a step back into one of the supporting roles.  It's an absolutely stunning book and I'm really looking forward to the film, could be the closest Scorsese gets to a Western.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
It looks like Shia Lebouf is a massive piece of shit then.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
It looks like Shia Lebouf is a massive piece of shit then.

As if Indiana Jones and Crystal Skull couldnt get more hateful.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
I'm kind of surprised this hasn't already been done by an American studio, but please Stop. Fucking. Remaking. Films. Especially those that are already great.

The latest: Train to Busan :butt

https://deadline.com/2021/02/new-lines-train-to-busan-timo-tjahjanto-1234696403/

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
I'm kind of surprised this hasn't already been done by an American studio, but please Stop. Fucking. Remaking. Films. Especially those that are already great.

The latest: Train to Busan :butt

https://deadline.com/2021/02/new-lines-train-to-busan-timo-tjahjanto-1234696403/



Have you only just got to this point?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
They're redoing Face/Off, nothing is sacred at this point.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Have you only just got to this point?

Got there a long time ago. It's just lazy as hell.

They're redoing Face/Off, nothing is sacred at this point.

Again pointless. I'd assume this would be less bonkers for starters in terms of visuals and performances
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
I'm kind of surprised this hasn't already been done by an American studio, but please Stop. Fucking. Remaking. Films. Especially those that are already great.

The latest: Train to Busan :butt

https://deadline.com/2021/02/new-lines-train-to-busan-timo-tjahjanto-1234696403/

The Oldboy remake they did a few years back was crap and it flopped at the box office too.

The problem is who is this movie aimed at?

Those who are the fans of the original have already seen it. They are not gonna pay to see a copy of it.

Those who haven't heard of it, likely won't care unless it turns out amazing and gets some word of mouth publicity.

Its target audience is no one.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
The Oldboy remake they did a few years back was crap and it flopped at the box office too.

The problem is who is this movie aimed at?

Those who are the fans of the original have already seen it. They are not gonna pay to see a copy of it.

Those who haven't heard of it, likely won't care unless it turns out amazing and gets some word of mouth publicity.

Its target audience is no one.

Yep. This seems to be the current line of argument I'm seeing.

That and the fact any American remake will a) feature plenty of guns b) probably change the ending and c) be shorn of the type of socio-cultural critiques that were embedded into Train to Busan (the film also contains some historical references that would escape most western audiences).

Additionally, Amtrak is no KTX. For starters, it's slow and underfunded. But would a remake make a note of that? Probably not. Wouldn't surprise me if they called it Train to Boston
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
I'm not against remakes, they don't erase the original, I am against lazy, cash-grab filmmaking though, it just so happens that a lot of remakes fall into that category.

I mean His Girl Friday and The Maltese Falcon are technically remakes, people will say ' they're just different adaptations of the source material' but I don't quite buy that, I'm not sure Carpenter would of made The Thing if the Nyby/Hawks version didn't exist for example.

A strange example is The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, the Swedish film was fantastic it really didn't need another adaptation, yet Sony pumped $90m into it and managed to get Fincher and Zallian on board as well a brilliant cast.  Not lazy filmmaking in the slightest, but ultimately extremely similar to the Swedish film, while it was impeccably made it all seemed a bit worthless.

Gus Van Sant's Psycho remake is stranger still, he's on record saying it was an experiment, but Van Sant is full of shit, that was a blatant cash grab, luckily audiences saw through it and it flopped.  If that would of made money we would of witnessed an absolute flood of Hitchcock remakes which is a terrifying thought.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
I'm not against remakes, they don't erase the original, I am against lazy, cash-grab filmmaking though, it just so happens that a lot of remakes fall into that category.

I mean His Girl Friday and The Maltese Falcon are technically remakes, people will say ' they're just different adaptations of the source material' but I don't quite buy that, I'm not sure Carpenter would of made The Thing if the Nyby/Hawks version didn't exist for example.

Yep

A strange example is The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, the Swedish film was fantastic it really didn't need another adaptation, yet Sony pumped $90m into it and managed to get Fincher and Zallian on board as well a brilliant cast.  Not lazy filmmaking in the slightest, but ultimately extremely similar to the Swedish film, while it was impeccably made it all seemed a bit worthless

I'd agree with this re: remakes of foreign films. Hollywood has a long history of doing it. But I think what the execs tend to forget is that contemporary audiences are more likely to have access today to the original, which can make a remake redundant. They seem to be looking at it as ready made IP when it appears in this case that much of the intended audience is already turned off by the idea
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Watched that Greenland film on prime.

Was shit

No redeeming features at all.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
After seeing a lot of stuff on the web about the series Clarice, I went back and watched Silence of the Lambs again. It really is fantastic and it's amazing to see how much influence it's had on film and television since. So much to enjoy in the film making and acting, although for me it does seem like Hopkins hams it up a bit too much at times. 
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
After seeing a lot of stuff on the web about the series Clarice, I went back and watched Silence of the Lambs again. It really is fantastic and it's amazing to see how much influence it's had on film and television since. So much to enjoy in the film making and acting, although for me it does seem like Hopkins hams it up a bit too much at times. 

It still boggles my mind he won best actor for that..maybe everyone else was crap that year
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
It still boggles my mind he won best actor for that..maybe everyone else was crap that year

Could be at the time he came across as really sinister and like this bogeyman type force. But his scenes seem tonally different to the rest of the film especially his escape and that conversation with the senator which in modern times feels almost cartoonish.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Could be at the time he came across as really sinister and like this bogeyman type force. But his scenes seem tonally different to the rest of the film especially his escape and that conversation with the senator which in modern times feels almost cartoonish.

Wasn't he only on screen for about four minutes or something? Madness I tell you
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Watched I Care A Lot today really good film, darkly comic at times, don't think a single character is likable but you do end up changing your allegiance as everything escalates.

Also, The Map Of Tiny Little Things. Always a risk taking on a time loop comedy seeing how well Groundhog Day managed it but this was a fun and sweet take on the theme.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Finally got around to watching Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing. I know I'm not saying anything new, but pretty amazing that a film that is 32 years old could still be so pertinent. Not preachy in the slighest, it's a film that doesn't pretend to have an easy answer.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Another Round was fun...and sad but fun at the end.

The danes might be doing life better than us
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Another Round was fun...and sad but fun at the end.

The danes might be doing life better than us

Thomas Vinterberg is a seriously impressive filmmaker, like a warmer version of Von Trier, you get the impression that Vinterberg actually understands and likes other people.  The Hunt is criminally underrated and Festen is superb.

I liked Another Round, maybe not as much as the two aforementioned films, but its easily one of the best films of the past twelve months and Mads Mikkelsen is typically brilliant.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Watched Southland Tales last night. What a film. A bit of Philip K Dick here, a bit of End of Evangelion there, what's not to love.

This was also the Cannes Cut, which was recently released by Arrow. It's about 15 minutes longer than the theatrical cut.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Watched Southland Tales last night. What a film. A bit of Philip K Dick here, a bit of End of Evangelion there, what's not to love.

This was also the Cannes Cut, which was recently released by Arrow. It's about 15 minutes longer than the theatrical cut.

I bought Arrows release after the Donnie Darko talk a few weeks back, I havent watched it yet though, Ive never actually watched Kellys Cannes cut but his cut of Donnie Darko is terrible compared to the theatrical release.  Arrow are fantastic, I bought their release of Crash last week, absolutely superb presentation. Up there with Criterion.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
To continue on with the Korean cinema discussion, Lady Vengeance is so visually stylish with humour that is as black as coal
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Finally got around to watching Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing. I know I'm not saying anything new, but pretty amazing that a film that is 32 years old could still be so pertinent. Not preachy in the slighest, it's a film that doesn't pretend to have an easy answer.

Great film that isn't it. Great cast too. Outside of the race issue the feel for 80s Brooklyn is great too.
