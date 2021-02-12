I'm not against remakes, they don't erase the original, I am against lazy, cash-grab filmmaking though, it just so happens that a lot of remakes fall into that category.



I mean His Girl Friday and The Maltese Falcon are technically remakes, people will say ' they're just different adaptations of the source material' but I don't quite buy that, I'm not sure Carpenter would of made The Thing if the Nyby/Hawks version didn't exist for example.



A strange example is The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, the Swedish film was fantastic it really didn't need another adaptation, yet Sony pumped $90m into it and managed to get Fincher and Zallian on board as well a brilliant cast. Not lazy filmmaking in the slightest, but ultimately extremely similar to the Swedish film, while it was impeccably made it all seemed a bit worthless.



Gus Van Sant's Psycho remake is stranger still, he's on record saying it was an experiment, but Van Sant is full of shit, that was a blatant cash grab, luckily audiences saw through it and it flopped. If that would of made money we would of witnessed an absolute flood of Hitchcock remakes which is a terrifying thought.