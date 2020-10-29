« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2456639 times)

Online fucking appalled

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52800 on: October 29, 2020, 12:36:20 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on October 29, 2020, 12:35:10 PM
Just watched John Henry on Netflix. Probably the worst movie I've ever watched.

Als already seen it twenty times
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52801 on: October 29, 2020, 12:45:59 PM »
Picked up a Herschell Gordon Lewis boxset on Blu-ray, firstly I'd never in my wildest dreams think I'd get to see 2000 Maniacs or the Wizard Of Gore via 2k scans but it's a brave New world. Secondly, some of the gore in these films still holds up remarkably well today.  The man couldn't frame a shot ( there are literally heads off screen and booms in view in every other scene) but he could do wonders with a cows bladder and corn syrup.

The box set has 14 films, I've seen them all before and they range from competent to what the fuck, but every horror fan should at least give them a chance.

Wonderfully crap, full of invention and charm, even if they do lack a script and unimportant things such as proper lighting and set design.

£30 for 14 films. Bargain.
Online Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52802 on: October 29, 2020, 04:40:07 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 29, 2020, 12:36:20 PM
Als already seen it twenty times

Ha ha beat me to it!
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52803 on: October 31, 2020, 10:13:26 PM »
Saw the Invisible Man

Was OK. Wouldn't rave.
Offline ljycb

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52804 on: October 31, 2020, 10:38:11 PM »
Just watched the first half of Midsommar but had to turn it off. Beautifully shot, completely gripped by the plot and every performance was brilliant, but there is absolutely no chance I was going to watch it after that scene. Should really have checked the genre before watching because I am a shithouse.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52805 on: November 1, 2020, 12:42:02 AM »
Quote from: ljycb on October 31, 2020, 10:38:11 PM
Just watched the first half of Midsommar but had to turn it off. Beautifully shot, completely gripped by the plot and every performance was brilliant, but there is absolutely no chance I was going to watch it after that scene. Should really have checked the genre before watching because I am a shithouse.

I watched it - can't remember anything too mad in it really?

Just a bit of a off-centre horror film with too much whimsy
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52806 on: November 1, 2020, 12:49:02 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 29, 2020, 01:06:43 AM
As mentioned, The Lighthouse is outstanding. Him and Dafoe are both 10/10.
Amazing film.
Offline HesMagicYouKnow

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52807 on: November 1, 2020, 01:36:04 AM »
Quote from: TipTopKop on November  1, 2020, 12:49:02 AM
Amazing film.

Pattinson is a powerhouse these days. Top class.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52808 on: November 1, 2020, 07:18:50 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on November  1, 2020, 12:42:02 AM
I watched it - can't remember anything too mad in it really?

Just a bit of a off-centre horror film with too much whimsy

I think it's stunning film and that Ari Aster is something special, especially when it comes to genre cinema.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52809 on: November 1, 2020, 09:28:51 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November  1, 2020, 07:18:50 AM

I think it's stunning film and that Ari Aster is something special, especially when it comes to genre cinema.

Ah right.

Yeah that bit didn't bother me as I'd read about such things being tradition in years past.

Good way as any I suppose to ensure that resources for the next generation are available in times of thrift and need
Offline ljycb

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52810 on: November 1, 2020, 11:14:49 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on November  1, 2020, 09:28:51 AM
Ah right.

Yeah that bit didn't bother me as I'd read about such things being tradition in years past.

Good way as any I suppose to ensure that resources for the next generation are available in times of thrift and need

Yeah, the explanation for it was something I actually found quite interesting but I was not prepared for it at all. Im a terrified little boy.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52811 on: November 1, 2020, 04:06:16 PM »
Watched the Francis Ford Coppola film Bram Stoker's Dracula last night. I remember it being hyped to death when it first came out, but never got around to it. What an absolute tonal mess. And that's before we get to Keanu Reeves' attempt at an English accent ;D It almost feels like the original cut was about four hours long and that the editor was given the weekend to sort it out.
Online S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52812 on: November 1, 2020, 09:02:39 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November  1, 2020, 04:06:16 PM
Watched the Francis Ford Coppola film Bram Stoker's Dracula last night. I remember it being hyped to death when it first came out, but never got around to it. What an absolute tonal mess. And that's before we get to Keanu Reeves' attempt at an English accent ;D It almost feels like the original cut was about four hours long and that the editor was given the weekend to sort it out.
Keeping it in the family, I really enjoyed On The Rocks.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52813 on: November 1, 2020, 09:09:16 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November  1, 2020, 04:06:16 PM
Watched the Francis Ford Coppola film Bram Stoker's Dracula last night. I remember it being hyped to death when it first came out, but never got around to it. What an absolute tonal mess. And that's before we get to Keanu Reeves' attempt at an English accent ;D It almost feels like the original cut was about four hours long and that the editor was given the weekend to sort it out.

I actually liked it :D


But try and watch with 'Everything wrong with..' on that film :D
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52814 on: November 1, 2020, 09:17:30 PM »
Coppola is my second favourite American director, but he just lost total control of Dracula.  Keanu Reeves, being awesome, had to stop him repeatedly making Winona Ryder cry. Reeves stopped taking direction at one point. Production stopped until Francis changed his behaviour.

Hopkins was an arsehole though, then again he was also a dickhead for Lynch while making The Elephant Man. Only apologised when he saw the finished film.

I really like Dracula in a car crash sort of way, last Coppola film I can stomach.
Offline Damian V

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52815 on: Yesterday at 11:26:31 AM »
Couple of recent ones on my end, with my recommendations underlined.

Short Term 12 (2013) - 4/5
Brilliant indie film about the supervisors at a foster care facility.

Honest Thief (2020) - 2/5
Liam Neeson in what seems to be Taken, installment 17.

Mommy (2014) - 5/5
This one is really special, wow. Struggling single mom takes her unstable teenage son back in. Everything about this is just right, from the music to the acting to the cinematography. It's shot in 5:4 aspect, which works really really well.

On The Rocks (2020) - 3.5/5
Sofia Coppola back to better movies after The Bling Ring. Revolves around a wife suspecting her husband is cheating on her, but in reality it's more about her relationship with her father.

The Boys in The Band (2020) - 3.5/5
Based on a theatre play, it's a birthday party with 7 homosexual friends. Starts off fun and entertaining but quickly turns dark and introspective. A very nice touch is that all actors are gay men in reality too.

Rebecca (2020) - 1.5/5
The less said, the better. Absolute dross.

Borat 2 (2020) - 2/5
I guess I might've found this funny when I was 16. A lot of peepee and poopoo jokes. Few funny scenes but ehhh.

Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962) - 4/5
2 hours in the life of a French singer where she wanders through Paris, awaiting the results of a medical test.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) - 4/5
Aaron Sorkin's writing is exquisite on this, his directing is above par but nothing that amazing. Stellar performances and amazing dialogue.

The Devil All the Time (2020) - 2.5/5
Another one for Netflix' "wasting a great cast of a mediocre movie" list.

Kajillionaire (2020) - 3.5/5
Quirky comedy about a family of loser con-artists.

Miss Juneteenth (2020) - 3.5/5
A struggling mother tries to make her daughter win a Beauty contest, because she herself won the same one but never made anything of her life after it. Revolves around regret, the daughter's semi-absent father and her mother-daughter relationship. I thought Nicole Beharie was brilliant in this as the lead.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020) - 3.5/5
In the same vein as Jim Cumming's debut Thunder Road, but this time with a larger story and a larger budget. Dark humour in a horror-ish mystery.

Come and See (1985) - 5/5
Two grueling hours of the war in Russia. Jesus, this one was f*cking intense. It's an experience. Not sure I'd want to recommend people to watch it, but you should watch it because it's so good.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52816 on: Yesterday at 11:34:13 AM »
I thought The Devil All The Time was brilliant personally, probably my favourite Netflix original film so far.  Then again I love the whole 'Southern Gothic' thing.

Brilliantly directed, well performed and it was actually ambitious which is at odds with a lot of Netflix's original content.

I've seen three films by Antonio Campos, I've enjoyed them all. He's definitely one to watch.
Offline Damian V

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52817 on: Yesterday at 11:48:11 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:34:13 AM
I thought The Devil All The Time was brilliant personally, probably my favourite Netflix original film so far.  Then again I love the whole 'Southern Gothic' thing.

Brilliantly directed, well performed and it was actually ambitious which is at odds with a lot of Netflix's original content.

I've seen three films by Antonio Campos, I've enjoyed them all. He's definitely one to watch.
I can see the appeal, but it just didn't do it for me. A lot of interesting characters but never went THAT deep into them that they became fascinating. Was an odd one for me.
Online S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52818 on: Yesterday at 11:57:12 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:34:13 AM
I thought The Devil All The Time was brilliant personally, probably my favourite Netflix original film so far.  Then again I love the whole 'Southern Gothic' thing.

Brilliantly directed, well performed and it was actually ambitious which is at odds with a lot of Netflix's original content.

I've seen three films by Antonio Campos, I've enjoyed them all. He's definitely one to watch.
Yeah, agree on that one, really enjoyed it.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52819 on: Today at 04:39:36 PM »
I watched Hereditary last night. A few shocks, some very interesting decisions with the direction and overall fairly enjoyable. I didn't really see where it was going for a while.

I said to my girlfriend that large elements of it reminded me of Midsommar, then saw at the end it was Ari Aster directing, so makes sense. Midsommar is much the better flick in my opinion, but this was enjoyable enough.

Also watched the 2018 Halloween, operating as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original and retconning all of the other sequels and spin offs in one fell swoop. Was watchable, nothing ground breaking and not masterful as far as horror goes.

As we're on a real horror kick right now, has anyone any recommendations on Netflix or Prime that are worth a watch?
Logged
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52820 on: Today at 04:52:20 PM »
Session 9 is on Netflix, that's a cracker.  Last time I looked Amazon Prime had a bunch of 80s video nasties.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52821 on: Today at 04:57:20 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:39:36 PM
I watched Hereditary last night. A few shocks, some very interesting decisions with the direction and overall fairly enjoyable. I didn't really see where it was going for a while.

I said to my girlfriend that large elements of it reminded me of Midsommar, then saw at the end it was Ari Aster directing, so makes sense. Midsommar is much the better flick in my opinion, but this was enjoyable enough.

Also watched the 2018 Halloween, operating as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original and retconning all of the other sequels and spin offs in one fell swoop. Was watchable, nothing ground breaking and not masterful as far as horror goes.

As we're on a real horror kick right now, has anyone any recommendations on Netflix or Prime that are worth a watch?

I loved both of those movies but enjoyed Hereditary more  ;D

I watched Host a few weeks ago and really enjoyed it, Strange as I normally hate those kind of horror movies but for some reason I enjoyed this. It's only on for an hour so it's worth a watch.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12749596/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52822 on: Today at 05:03:30 PM »
Im a heather obviously but after a promising start I just found Hereditary too ridiculous and funny rather than scary towards the end.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52823 on: Today at 08:11:54 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:03:30 PM
Im a heather obviously but after a promising start I just found Hereditary too ridiculous and funny rather than scary towards the end.
I thought that was only on the weekends?

Yeah, thought the same about Hereditary - started off intriguing and creepy, but just became comical. Midsommar is much better, in my opinion. Looks stunning too. 
