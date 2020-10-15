« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 15, 2020, 12:00:37 PM
Quote from: eddiedingle on October 13, 2020, 05:45:47 PM
The batman currently filming in Liverpool. Some make job on Farrell!


:lmao

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 15, 2020, 03:03:39 PM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 15, 2020, 09:54:03 AM
It's about your perception going in. I wasn't expecting much but was fine as a Sunday evening watch. It was predictable, but light hearted fun for 90 minutes or so.

Tenet was an absolute car crash. We'd had the teaser and everything else that comes from a film this size and it went on forever. I can watch a long movie. But it has to actually feel like it's not that long. Tenet felt like it went on for an NFL game

Oh we're off to another country now. That must be exciting for cast and crew.
Felt it was a massive vanity project and I really should learn my lesson.
Fair enough. I'm not always in the mood for a serious movie either. I quite liked Tenet, it's better on a 2nd viewing as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 15, 2020, 03:28:24 PM
Yeah I didn't think much of 21 Bridges either and thought Miller was shite as usual. No idea about Tenet as yet to see it.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 16, 2020, 07:36:44 PM
A couple of new things out today via your magic streaming picture box

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-19tBHrZwOM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-19tBHrZwOM</a>


And Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FVb6EdKDBfU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FVb6EdKDBfU</a>

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 16, 2020, 07:59:28 PM
I managed to catch The Trial Of The Chicago 7 at the cinema last week and absolutely loved it.  It has the typical Sorkin grandstanding but as a fan of his I lapped it up.

Some brilliant performances, especially Mark Rylance.  Sasha Baron Cohen was pretty good, although his accent wavered more than a few times.

One of my favorite films of the year.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 17, 2020, 07:00:12 AM
Second that. Would highly recommend.

Michael Keaton brilliant as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 17, 2020, 08:37:36 AM
Watched The King last night. Timothee Chalamet was superb as Henry V. Weird watching a skinny young kid running into the battlefield and battering people though.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 18, 2020, 02:59:34 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 16, 2020, 07:59:28 PM
I managed to catch The Trial Of The Chicago 7 at the cinema last week and absolutely loved it.  It has the typical Sorkin grandstanding but as a fan of his I lapped it up.

Some brilliant performances, especially Mark Rylance.  Sasha Baron Cohen was pretty good, although his accent wavered more than a few times.

One of my favorite films of the year.

Watched this on Netflix last night and thoroughly enjoyed it , knew about the disorder around the DNC  didnt know anything about the trial though . Surely the judge was not like that in real life , completely insane .
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 18, 2020, 05:14:36 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 16, 2020, 07:59:28 PM
I managed to catch The Trial Of The Chicago 7 at the cinema last week and absolutely loved it.  It has the typical Sorkin grandstanding but as a fan of his I lapped it up.

Some brilliant performances, especially Mark Rylance.  Sasha Baron Cohen was pretty good, although his accent wavered more than a few times.

One of my favorite films of the year.

Seconded. Watched it last night, and thought it was excellent. Frank Langella in particularly good form as the villainous judge handing out contempt citations like a referee handing out cards in an ill-tempered derby. (Well, apart from fucking yesterday).

Keaton is around 30 years older than Ramsey Clark was at the time of the trial. Read about him recently and that casting took me out of the movie for a bit.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 18, 2020, 07:03:06 PM
Watched 1917, enjoyed it, as much as you can.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 18, 2020, 07:06:06 PM
Saw Onward

Meh
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 19, 2020, 03:02:45 AM
Quote from: Peabee on October 14, 2020, 07:59:29 PM
Probably re Tenet.

People seem to think Nolans films are clever because theyre confusing, when in fact theyre just confused attempts at big ideas. Inception is actually boring; we all have dreams far more complex and interesting than presented in that film, so attempting to visualise dreams requires more effort than Inception. It was as trippy and complex as weak tea. I havent watched Tenet, but i completely believe your assessment from the trailer Ive seen.

I think he was more aghast at rating utter wank like 21 bridges to be fair.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 19, 2020, 07:33:49 AM
Quote from: Ray K on October 18, 2020, 05:14:36 PM
Seconded. Watched it last night, and thought it was excellent. Frank Langella in particularly good form as the villainous judge handing out contempt citations like a referee handing out cards in an ill-tempered derby. (Well, apart from fucking yesterday).

Keaton is around 30 years older than Ramsey Clark was at the time of the trial. Read about him recently and that casting took me out of the movie for a bit.

Also really liked it. One of the best films of the year, and very timely. Sorkin's best work in ages.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 19, 2020, 09:51:38 AM
Quote from: Redcap on October 19, 2020, 07:33:49 AM
Also really liked it. One of the best films of the year, and very timely. Sorkin's best work in ages.

Yes. Superb.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 19, 2020, 01:17:05 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 16, 2020, 07:59:28 PM
I managed to catch The Trial Of The Chicago 7 at the cinema last week and absolutely loved it.  It has the typical Sorkin grandstanding but as a fan of his I lapped it up.

Some brilliant performances, especially Mark Rylance.  Sasha Baron Cohen was pretty good, although his accent wavered more than a few times.

One of my favorite films of the year.

I think that's on Netflix so I'll give it a go.

And I'm old enough to remember CSN&Y releasing 'Chicago' - not the Bob Fosse version. ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 19, 2020, 05:59:59 PM
Just watching The Ladykillers on film 4, what a great movie.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 19, 2020, 06:28:56 PM
Lost Bullet. Netflix. Story starts with a car mechanic crashing a Lamborghini-powered Renault Clio to the wall. Brilliant movie.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 20, 2020, 08:01:31 AM
Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with cancer 😢
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 20, 2020, 02:05:34 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 20, 2020, 08:01:31 AM
Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with cancer 😢

The one positive is that they seem to have caught it early enough. Sending him massive positive thoughts. The Dude abides. Fuck cancer.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 21, 2020, 11:26:18 AM
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 17, 2020, 08:37:36 AM
Watched The King last night. Timothee Chalamet was superb as Henry V. Weird watching a skinny young kid running into the battlefield and battering people though.
I watched it when it first came out and was pleasantly surprised, Chalamet has got some chops and moved quite naturally from Call me by Your Name to The King. He's one of many big names in Villeneuve's Dune (whenever we do actually get to see that) which I'm quite hyped for, or was before the massive delay.

I agree that he could've done with maybe being a fair bit bulkier to give him that physical credibility, but I guess it is what it is and he's a good actor nonetheless. He was almost concussive with the delivery of the speech prior to the on-foot charge. Really sold it. I thought the movie painted that type of warfare (to my knowledge) fairly realistically as well with the undignified mudbath struggles.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 21, 2020, 11:27:51 AM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 21, 2020, 11:26:18 AM
I watched it when it first came out and was pleasantly surprised, Chalamet has got some chops and moved quite naturally from Call me by Your Name to The King. He's one of many big names in Villeneuve's Dune (whenever we do actually get to see that) which I'm quite hyped for, or was before the massive delay.

I agree that he could've done with maybe being a fair bit bulkier to give him that physical credibility, but I guess it is what it is and he's a good actor nonetheless. He was almost concussive with the delivery of the speech prior to the on-foot charge. Really sold it. I thought the movie painted that type of warfare (to my knowledge) fairly realistically as well with the undignified mudbath struggles.

How funny was Robert Pattinson's French accent though and his character in general to be fair.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 21, 2020, 11:30:21 AM
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 21, 2020, 11:27:51 AM
How funny was Robert Pattinson's French accent though and his character in general to be fair.
I'm quite liking Robert Pattinson's renaissance/ revival - he was excellent in Tenet and I'm looking forward to seeing him as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

I agree though, was a bit of an immersion killer  ;D I think he just looked at it and decided to play it decidedly unhinged and batshit crazy, to have a lot of fun with it essentially. His last scene in the film was probably far more realistic than history paints as a picture for those sort of battles.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 21, 2020, 11:35:38 AM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 21, 2020, 11:30:21 AM
I'm quite liking Robert Pattinson's renaissance/ revival - he was excellent in Tenet and I'm looking forward to seeing him as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

I agree though, was a bit of an immersion killer  ;D I think he just looked at it and decided to play it decidedly unhinged and batshit crazy, to have a lot of fun with it essentially. His last scene in the film was probably far more realistic than history paints as a picture for those sort of battles.

Yeah I agree he did add a bit of craziness to the film. Have you seen The Devil All The Time? I mentioned it a couple of pages back, he is fantastic in that. I think he will play Bruce Wayne/Batman really well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 21, 2020, 12:34:45 PM
Love and Monsters is a fun solid film and really well paced, the two hours flew. It's a bit like a more family friendly Zombieland.

Needed more Michael Rooker though.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 21, 2020, 06:18:02 PM
Borat 2 hits Amazon Prime on Friday.  Should be...er...interesting.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 21, 2020, 10:34:29 PM
The Trial of the Chicago 7 what a brilliant film
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 21, 2020, 10:38:51 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 21, 2020, 06:18:02 PM
Borat 2 hits Amazon Prime on Friday.  Should be...er...interesting.

The take down of Rudy Giuliani is meant to be stunning
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 21, 2020, 10:51:59 PM
Quote from: Trada on October 21, 2020, 10:34:29 PM
The Trial of the Chicago 7 what a brilliant film
Watched that the other night. Enjoyed it. Not something I was aware of before.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 23, 2020, 02:37:56 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 21, 2020, 06:18:02 PM
Borat 2 hits Amazon Prime on Friday.  Should be...er...interesting.
I watched the first 20 minutes last night before I ran out of steam and went to bed, not got to the Guiliani bit yet but if you liked the first film it certainly shows good promise, will watch the whole film later after work!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 24, 2020, 12:27:25 AM
Love and Monsters was a lot better and a lot more fun than I thought it would be.

Boy the dog is a heartbreaker

Really enjoyed it
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 25, 2020, 11:12:30 PM
James Bond Film No Time to Die Explored $600 Million Sale to Streaming Services

Apple, Netflix and other streaming services explored the possibility of acquiring No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond movie that was originally slated to debut last April. The films release has been postponed multiple times, with the Daniel Craig vehicle moving back to November before being pushed into 2021 as the number of coronavirus cases kept growing.

MGM, the studio behind the film, reportedly lost between $30 million to $50 million due to the delays, insiders said. Bloomberg first reported the discussions, which have been the topic du jour in Hollywood this week. Other studios, such as Paramount and Sony, have raked in tens of millions by selling movies like Greyhound, Coming 2 America and Without Remorse to streaming services while the exhibition sector continues to struggle during the pandemic.

We do not comment on rumors. The film is not for sale. The films release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers, an MGM spokesperson told Variety.

However, multiple insiders at rival studios and companies said that a possible Bond sale was explored overtly, and believe that MGM was at least open to the possibility of unloading their crown jewel for a princely sum. The studio was said to be looking for a deal of roughly $600 million  a price tag that was deemed too rich for two of the free-spending streaming services. A sale of this magnitude would be led exclusively by Kevin Ulrich, the chairman and CEO of MGMs majority owner Anchorage Capital Group, insiders said.

https://variety.com/2020/film/news/james-bond-no-time-to-die-netflix-apple-1234814809/
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 26, 2020, 09:24:46 PM
Watched Rebecca on Netflix. No way near as good as the book but a decent enough adaptation.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 26, 2020, 11:46:01 PM
Quote from: Trada on October 25, 2020, 11:12:30 PM
James Bond Film No Time to Die Explored $600 Million Sale to Streaming Services

Apple, Netflix and other streaming services explored the possibility of acquiring No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond movie that was originally slated to debut last April. The films release has been postponed multiple times, with the Daniel Craig vehicle moving back to November before being pushed into 2021 as the number of coronavirus cases kept growing.

MGM, the studio behind the film, reportedly lost between $30 million to $50 million due to the delays, insiders said. Bloomberg first reported the discussions, which have been the topic du jour in Hollywood this week. Other studios, such as Paramount and Sony, have raked in tens of millions by selling movies like Greyhound, Coming 2 America and Without Remorse to streaming services while the exhibition sector continues to struggle during the pandemic.

We do not comment on rumors. The film is not for sale. The films release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers, an MGM spokesperson told Variety.

However, multiple insiders at rival studios and companies said that a possible Bond sale was explored overtly, and believe that MGM was at least open to the possibility of unloading their crown jewel for a princely sum. The studio was said to be looking for a deal of roughly $600 million  a price tag that was deemed too rich for two of the free-spending streaming services. A sale of this magnitude would be led exclusively by Kevin Ulrich, the chairman and CEO of MGMs majority owner Anchorage Capital Group, insiders said.

https://variety.com/2020/film/news/james-bond-no-time-to-die-netflix-apple-1234814809/

If they could get $600m I bet they'd bite their hands off,in normal circumstances it would take over a billion world wide though.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 27, 2020, 12:26:26 PM
Just watched all the Hobbit films over the last three days.

Didn't think that much of them when I first saw them, but this time around I was in 'no rush' and happy to just sit and take them in and as a consequence enjoyed them far more.

I think you need to be in a bit more of a chilled laid-back mood to watch them properly.

They seemed excessively kiddy with 'theme  park' style sequences, but now I've relaxed and seen them again, I could take genuine enjoyment of wild and wacky escapades, amazing visuals and a ton of story involving brilliant characters against a dark backdrop of darker things loitering in the background.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
October 27, 2020, 11:09:12 PM
The Trial of the Chicago 7 was pretty great. They did well to take what could have been a relatively boring subject matter in film terms (although an important event and particularly relevant at the moment) and made it a very enjoyable watch. As I was watching I was sure a lot of what I was seeing was just for theatrical purposes, so I was amazed that pretty much all of it actually happened when reading up afterwards.


Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 06:15:31 PM
Just saw the trailer for another 70s rock music biopic, this time about Bowie and Ziggy Stardust. His estate wants nowt to do with it and it apparently has none of his music. And it looks utter utter shite
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:57:41 PM
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 21, 2020, 11:30:21 AM
I'm quite liking Robert Pattinson's renaissance/ revival - he was excellent in Tenet and I'm looking forward to seeing him as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Wouldn't call it a revival. It's not as if he did a Matthew McConaughey and done cheap romcoms for 10 years or a Robert Downey Jr and spun out of control on drugs. He's more or less had a pretty consistent upwards trajectory since breaking out in Harry Potter.

Pretty much since Twilight wrapped up he's made a bunch of really positive choices, working with interesting directors on interesting roles (with mixed acclaim).

He's come back into doing some more mainstream work recently, almost all of which are also interesting projects. But he's been able to win roles in movies like Tenet or The Batman or The Lighthouse is because he's banked so much credit in the last 10 years.

Really smart management of his career, actually.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:06:43 AM
I agree. Twilight was the right thing for him at the time to make a bucketload of cash and get his name to the top of billings, but he's been at least pretty good in everything he's been in since. Batman can make him but it won't really break him.

As mentioned, The Lighthouse is outstanding. Him and Dafoe are both 10/10.
