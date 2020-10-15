James Bond Film No Time to Die Explored $600 Million Sale to Streaming ServicesApple, Netflix and other streaming services explored the possibility of acquiring No Time to Die, the upcoming James Bond movie that was originally slated to debut last April. The films release has been postponed multiple times, with the Daniel Craig vehicle moving back to November before being pushed into 2021 as the number of coronavirus cases kept growing.MGM, the studio behind the film, reportedly lost between $30 million to $50 million due to the delays, insiders said. Bloomberg first reported the discussions, which have been the topic du jour in Hollywood this week. Other studios, such as Paramount and Sony, have raked in tens of millions by selling movies like Greyhound, Coming 2 America and Without Remorse to streaming services while the exhibition sector continues to struggle during the pandemic.We do not comment on rumors. The film is not for sale. The films release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers, an MGM spokesperson told Variety.However, multiple insiders at rival studios and companies said that a possible Bond sale was explored overtly, and believe that MGM was at least open to the possibility of unloading their crown jewel for a princely sum. The studio was said to be looking for a deal of roughly $600 million  a price tag that was deemed too rich for two of the free-spending streaming services. A sale of this magnitude would be led exclusively by Kevin Ulrich, the chairman and CEO of MGMs majority owner Anchorage Capital Group, insiders said.