I managed to catch The Trial Of The Chicago 7 at the cinema last week and absolutely loved it. It has the typical Sorkin grandstanding but as a fan of his I lapped it up.



Some brilliant performances, especially Mark Rylance. Sasha Baron Cohen was pretty good, although his accent wavered more than a few times.



One of my favorite films of the year.



Seconded. Watched it last night, and thought it was excellent. Frank Langella in particularly good form as the villainous judge handing out contempt citations like a referee handing out cards in an ill-tempered derby. (Well, apart from fucking yesterday).Keaton is around 30 years older than Ramsey Clark was at the time of the trial. Read about him recently and that casting took me out of the movie for a bit.