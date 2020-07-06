Watched The Hurt Locker the other day for the first time since it came out. I remember liking it but never really giving it any further thought after that but having rewatched it I think I'd put it as one of the best war films I've seen. Renner and Mackie are so good and the tension in the bomb disarming scenes is insane.



Definitely worth a watch for anyone this film may have passed by. I know it was a Best Picture winner so not exactly a hidden gem but it feels like a film that's kind of been forgotten about over the course of the last ten years.