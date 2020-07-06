Im going to go watch Black Water:Abyss (2017). Aussie horror about a pack of Crocodiles. Sounds corny but gets 79% on RT.
Just happy to be getting back to the cinema to be honest
Back at the cinema last night and watching this reminds me just how fucking good JAWS is to this day.
Often-imitated but never matched
Plus, "Black Water: Abyss (2020)" appears to be a reboot of a 2007 movie simply called "Black Water" and by the same director. It was the original that scored 79% on RT. This new movie won't be scoring anywhere near that highly I can assure you