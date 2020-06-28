« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2020, 03:32:14 PM
Watched the 1991 remake of "Cape Fear". Good film. Directed by Martin Scorcese. I never realized that it had such an amazing cast. Robert DeNiro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Juliette Lewis, Joe Don Baker, Fred Thompson, Illeana Douglas. With legends Gregory Peck, Martin Balsam and Robert Michum in small roles!

Special kudos to Juliette Lewis. I've never really paid much attention to her career. Great performance by her at 17 years old. Was nominated for an Oscar, Best Actress in a Supporting Role.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2020, 06:12:30 PM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on June 21, 2020, 12:25:30 AM
Watched Trumbo tonight.

Superb film, lovely cinematography and period detail and a really interesting story portrayed well, closely based on real life events and the individual of the title, though if you have little or no awareness, or any interest, of that Un-American Activities period and the effect on Hollywood it may well pass you by.

Watched this yesterday, really good film and Bryan Cranston was great. I didn't know too much about that era of American politics (aside from them hating communism) or Hollywood's reaction to it so that was really interesting. It seems quite apt to day as well with the current political situation in America and how the government goes about things.

The thing it made me want to be was a writer, the script made me jealous of how witty Trumbo and Arlen Herd were.

Oh, John Goodman was awesome in it :D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2020, 06:20:07 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on June 28, 2020, 10:32:25 AM
I imagine there aren't many people that would describe that scene as 'kills the guy with the sword'

I'd imagine that people remember it as him shooting the fella with the gun. That was the whole point. In fact, he was supposed to have a heroic sword fight with him, but Harrison Ford had been as sick as a dog and just wasn't up to it, so he was told to pause, shrug and then shoot him.

They came back to the same scene where he tried to shoot the (more than one) swordsmen and his gun got stuck so he had to actually fight them.

I'm not sure how you can legitamately describe that scene without mentioning the gun as that was the whole point and the whole novelty of the scene.

Oh I thought you'd got the movies crossed up I didn't realize this was...

...pedantic buffoonery  8)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2020, 10:07:11 PM
The mountain between us

Anyone else watching this? Its fucking dire. Its like theyve taken the worst bits from every plane crash/wilderness survival movie and then chucked in Elba, Winslett and a dog and expected something great.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 29, 2020, 12:32:12 PM
Yes!! Odeon back in business on Saturday

Only showing older stuff and movies that were screening pre lockdown initially.

Im going to go watch Black Water:Abyss (2017). Aussie horror about a pack of Crocodiles. Sounds corny but gets 79% on RT.

Just happy to be getting back to the cinema to be honest :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 29, 2020, 12:40:40 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 29, 2020, 12:32:12 PM
Yes!! Odeon back in business on Saturday

He took his goal against Norwich well but never had you down as a Manc Pete.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 29, 2020, 01:41:27 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 29, 2020, 12:40:40 PM
He took his goal against Norwich well but never had you down as a Manc Pete.

This stumped me for a while mate.

Never knew that was his Christian name :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 29, 2020, 01:59:34 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 29, 2020, 01:41:27 PM
This stumped me for a while mate.

Never knew that was his Christian name :)

He got off lightly. His brothers are called Vue and Cineworld.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 29, 2020, 02:18:38 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 29, 2020, 01:59:34 PM
He got off lightly. His brothers are called Vue and Cineworld.

:lmao
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 29, 2020, 05:16:28 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on June 28, 2020, 06:20:07 PM
Oh I thought you'd got the movies crossed up I didn't realize this was...

...pedantic buffoonery  8)


If he's said the scene where Indy shot the swordsman, I would have let it slide.

The fact he said killed meant that he'd missed the entire hilarity and jolity of the scene which led to many guffaws and lolz over the years.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 29, 2020, 07:49:14 PM
Quote from: soxfan on June 28, 2020, 03:32:14 PM
Watched the 1991 remake of "Cape Fear". Good film. Directed by Martin Scorcese. I never realized that it had such an amazing cast. Robert DeNiro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Juliette Lewis, Joe Don Baker, Fred Thompson, Illeana Douglas. With legends Gregory Peck, Martin Balsam and Robert Michum in small roles!

Special kudos to Juliette Lewis. I've never really paid much attention to her career. Great performance by her at 17 years old. Was nominated for an Oscar, Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Great movie. Ill have to rewatch.
7500 is good. The whole movie shot in the cockpit of a passenger airline. Its very realistic. Not one to watch if youre going on a plane any time soon like 
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 29, 2020, 11:27:03 PM
Quote from: kavah on June 29, 2020, 07:49:14 PM
Great movie. Ill have to rewatch.
7500 is good. The whole movie shot in the cockpit of a passenger airline. Its very realistic. Not one to watch if youre going on a plane any time soon like 

Spielberg was originally down to direct it and wanted Bill Murray to play Max Cady...
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 30, 2020, 12:03:51 AM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on June 29, 2020, 05:16:28 PM

If he's said the scene where Indy shot the swordsman, I would have let it slide.

The fact he said killed meant that he'd missed the entire hilarity and jolity of the scene which led to many guffaws and lolz over the years.

Haha I just wanted to use buffoonery in a post, since TLJ was being mentioned. I misread your intent otherwise.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 30, 2020, 12:24:08 AM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 29, 2020, 11:27:03 PM
Spielberg was originally down to direct it and wanted Bill Murray to play Max Cady...

ha ha - great image
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 30, 2020, 01:10:54 AM
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 29, 2020, 11:27:03 PM
Spielberg was originally down to direct it and wanted Bill Murray to play Max Cady...

wow - major bullet dodged there

Max Cady is one of the most menacing characters in movie history.  Not sure Bill or Harrison Ford could have pulled that off to be honest.

If I remember right, Nick Nolte had a stormer in that movie too

We all know De Niro is one of the finest method actors out there and I also knew he had bulked up for Cape Fear...But holy shit!

De Niro reportedly took his body fat down to 4%.   De Niro also paid a doctor $5,000 to grind down his teeth for the role to give the character a more menacing look, later paying $20,000 to have his teeth restored after the film production was over.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 30, 2020, 01:15:12 AM
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 30, 2020, 01:10:54 AM
We all know De Niro is one of the finest method actors out there and I also knew he had bulked up for Cape Fear...But holy shit!

De Niro reportedly took his body fat down to 4%.   De Niro also paid a doctor $5,000 to grind down his teeth for the role to give the character a more menacing look, later paying $20,000 to have his teeth restored after the film production was over.
I didn't notice his teeth but I definitely noticed his physique. It actually annoyed me as I was starting to get in great shape pre-Covid and I've fallen apart since. Thanks for reminding me Bobby! >:(
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 30, 2020, 09:13:59 AM
Quote from: soxfan on June 30, 2020, 01:15:12 AM
I didn't notice his teeth but I definitely noticed his physique. It actually annoyed me as I was starting to get in great shape pre-Covid and I've fallen apart since. Thanks for reminding me Bobby! >:(

SF.  IF we all compared ourselves alongside Bobby De Niro, the whole planet would have a breakdown.

Lets set our sights a littler lower starting with Piers Moron or Michael Buble.  I feel better already :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 30, 2020, 09:18:12 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 30, 2020, 09:13:59 AM
SF.  IF we all compared ourselves alongside Bobby De Niro, the whole planet would have a breakdown.

Lets set our sights a littler lower starting with Piers Moron or Michael Buble.  I feel better already :)

Or RdN at the end of Raging Bull, that'll perk you up.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
July 3, 2020, 08:39:00 PM
Are you ready lads?  ;D

Sylvester Stallone has revealed that he is developing a directors cut of ROCKY IV.

 https://bit.ly/2VIzTS0
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 06:44:32 PM
Watched Molly's Game, with Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba. Based on a true story. Smart young woman runs the richest underground poker nights in America. 7/10

Two observations -- I don't know when Chastain got her implants, but the director was OBSESSED with her showing them off in about 40 different outfits (no nudity lads, calm down!). And if I reincarnate as a tall black man who talks and acts as smoothly as Idris Elba, I would not complain. Damn he's cool.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:48:02 PM
Saw Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga with Will Ferrel, Graham Norton and some other bods.

Pretty funny and some nice songs. Was expecting the UK act to come on and be shite, but they missed that opportunity (Though one character said the UK usually gets no points because everyone hates them..)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:41:47 AM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 11:48:02 PM
Saw Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga with Will Ferrel, Graham Norton and some other bods.

Pretty funny and some nice songs. Was expecting the UK act to come on and be shite, but they missed that opportunity (Though one character said the UK usually gets no points because everyone hates them..)
I watched this last night too. If youre after 2 hours of cheese and a watchable romantic tale then this is for you. No thrills and quickly forgettable.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:53:20 AM
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 06:44:32 PM
Watched Molly's Game, with Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba. Based on a true story. Smart young woman runs the richest underground poker nights in America. 7/10

Two observations -- I don't know when Chastain got her implants, but the director was OBSESSED with her showing them off in about 40 different outfits (no nudity lads, calm down!). And if I reincarnate as a tall black man who talks and acts as smoothly as Idris Elba, I would not complain. Damn he's cool.
The baseball player they allude to in the film is Alex Rodriguez.

Have you seen the film she did playing a DC Lobbyist, that's a good film as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:20:42 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:53:20 AM
The baseball player they allude to in the film is Alex Rodriguez.
Really? Ha, that figures. I can just see him, trying the "do you know who I am?" with her.
Quote
Have you seen the film she did playing a DC Lobbyist, that's a good film as well.
Are you referring to Miss Sloane? No I haven't see it.

I didn't mean to diminish her talents with my comment. It was more a criticism of the director than her.  I think she's a very good actress. She was very much able to handle the lead in this film. I thought she was excellent in Zero Dark Thirty and I saw her in The Martian as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:31:44 PM
If there was an Oscar for "Movie Based On A Great Book, That Has An Incredible Cast, But Is Confusing As Hell & Doesn't Meet Its Potential", then "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" would win it hands down.

Spy thriller set in 1973. Look up the cast -- unbelievable talent assembled -- Oldman, Hurt, Firth, Hardy, the list goes on. More of a slow chess match than an exciting Bourne-like action thriller, but that's perfectly fine if you can follow it. The problem is that I needed to use the back button on my remote control about 10 times during the film to try to figure out what I just saw. A frustrating movie. The actors all handled their lines very well, but the plot's timeline and pacing failed their collective talent.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 04:07:22 PM
Quote from: Samie on July  3, 2020, 08:39:00 PM
Are you ready lads?  ;D

Sylvester Stallone has revealed that he is developing a directors cut of ROCKY IV.

 https://bit.ly/2VIzTS0

OMG.  "HEARTS on fire! STRONG desire RAGES deep within!" Grab me a great big fuck-off log, Sam mate, I'm ready to put in the work.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 04:20:01 PM
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 03:31:44 PM
If there was an Oscar for "Movie Based On A Great Book, That Has An Incredible Cast, But Is Confusing As Hell & Doesn't Meet Its Potential", then "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" would win it hands down.

Spy thriller set in 1973. Look up the cast -- unbelievable talent assembled -- Oldman, Hurt, Firth, Hardy, the list goes on. More of a slow chess match than an exciting Bourne-like action thriller, but that's perfectly fine if you can follow it. The problem is that I needed to use the back button on my remote control about 10 times during the film to try to figure out what I just saw. A frustrating movie. The actors all handled their lines very well, but the plot's timeline and pacing failed their collective talent.

Nah not confusing at all mate. If you want full on tension and Cold War drama then watch the much deeper, much more involved and much more misdirection-led series that it was based on...

Or better still read the book by John Le Carre



The mini-series was brilliant:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tinker_Tailor_Soldier_Spy_(miniseries)

The book was very good: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tinker_Tailor_Soldier_Spy
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:28:22 PM
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 03:31:44 PM
If there was an Oscar for "Movie Based On A Great Book, That Has An Incredible Cast, But Is Confusing As Hell & Doesn't Meet Its Potential", then "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" would win it hands down.

Spy thriller set in 1973. Look up the cast -- unbelievable talent assembled -- Oldman, Hurt, Firth, Hardy, the list goes on. More of a slow chess match than an exciting Bourne-like action thriller, but that's perfectly fine if you can follow it. The problem is that I needed to use the back button on my remote control about 10 times during the film to try to figure out what I just saw. A frustrating movie. The actors all handled their lines very well, but the plot's timeline and pacing failed their collective talent.

Yes great analysis. Would have been a great Netflix series. The original BBC version from the 70s is on youtube. But it's very dated in my opinion and I couldn't get through it, although I might give it another go. There wasn't time in the movie to expand on things like Jim Prideaux (the fella that gets shot at the beginning) and Bill Haydon's (Colin Firth) friendship
Alec Guinness was great as Smiley in the TV series. Although James Mason was good too (see below)

TV series episode 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pq61jstTApk&t=268s

James Mason as Smiley* in Deadly affair 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eCUkup14NM
