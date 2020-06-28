Spielberg was originally down to direct it and wanted Bill Murray to play Max Cady...



wow - major bullet dodged thereMax Cady is one of the most menacing characters in movie history. Not sure Bill or Harrison Ford could have pulled that off to be honest.If I remember right, Nick Nolte had a stormer in that movie tooWe all know De Niro is one of the finest method actors out there and I also knew he had bulked up for Cape Fear...But holy shit!De Niro reportedly took his body fat down to 4%. De Niro also paid a doctor $5,000 to grind down his teeth for the role to give the character a more menacing look, later paying $20,000 to have his teeth restored after the film production was over.