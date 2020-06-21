« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 03:32:14 PM
Watched the 1991 remake of "Cape Fear". Good film. Directed by Martin Scorcese. I never realized that it had such an amazing cast. Robert DeNiro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Juliette Lewis, Joe Don Baker, Fred Thompson, Illeana Douglas. With legends Gregory Peck, Martin Balsam and Robert Michum in small roles!

Special kudos to Juliette Lewis. I've never really paid much attention to her career. Great performance by her at 17 years old. Was nominated for an Oscar, Best Actress in a Supporting Role.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 06:12:30 PM
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on June 21, 2020, 12:25:30 AM
Watched Trumbo tonight.

Superb film, lovely cinematography and period detail and a really interesting story portrayed well, closely based on real life events and the individual of the title, though if you have little or no awareness, or any interest, of that Un-American Activities period and the effect on Hollywood it may well pass you by.

Watched this yesterday, really good film and Bryan Cranston was great. I didn't know too much about that era of American politics (aside from them hating communism) or Hollywood's reaction to it so that was really interesting. It seems quite apt to day as well with the current political situation in America and how the government goes about things.

The thing it made me want to be was a writer, the script made me jealous of how witty Trumbo and Arlen Herd were.

Oh, John Goodman was awesome in it :D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 06:20:07 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 10:32:25 AM
I imagine there aren't many people that would describe that scene as 'kills the guy with the sword'

I'd imagine that people remember it as him shooting the fella with the gun. That was the whole point. In fact, he was supposed to have a heroic sword fight with him, but Harrison Ford had been as sick as a dog and just wasn't up to it, so he was told to pause, shrug and then shoot him.

They came back to the same scene where he tried to shoot the (more than one) swordsmen and his gun got stuck so he had to actually fight them.

I'm not sure how you can legitamately describe that scene without mentioning the gun as that was the whole point and the whole novelty of the scene.

Oh I thought you'd got the movies crossed up I didn't realize this was...

...pedantic buffoonery  8)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:07:11 PM
The mountain between us

Anyone else watching this? Its fucking dire. Its like theyve taken the worst bits from every plane crash/wilderness survival movie and then chucked in Elba, Winslett and a dog and expected something great.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:32:12 PM
Yes!! Odeon back in business on Saturday

Only showing older stuff and movies that were screening pre lockdown initially.

Im going to go watch Black Water:Abyss (2017). Aussie horror about a pack of Crocodiles. Sounds corny but gets 79% on RT.

Just happy to be getting back to the cinema to be honest :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 12:40:40 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:32:12 PM
Yes!! Odeon back in business on Saturday

He took his goal against Norwich well but never had you down as a Manc Pete.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:41:27 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:40:40 PM
He took his goal against Norwich well but never had you down as a Manc Pete.

This stumped me for a while mate.

Never knew that was his Christian name :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 01:59:34 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:41:27 PM
This stumped me for a while mate.

Never knew that was his Christian name :)

He got off lightly. His brothers are called Vue and Cineworld.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 02:18:38 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:59:34 PM
He got off lightly. His brothers are called Vue and Cineworld.

:lmao
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 05:16:28 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 06:20:07 PM
Oh I thought you'd got the movies crossed up I didn't realize this was...

...pedantic buffoonery  8)


If he's said the scene where Indy shot the swordsman, I would have let it slide.

The fact he said killed meant that he'd missed the entire hilarity and jolity of the scene which led to many guffaws and lolz over the years.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 07:49:14 PM
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 03:32:14 PM
Watched the 1991 remake of "Cape Fear". Good film. Directed by Martin Scorcese. I never realized that it had such an amazing cast. Robert DeNiro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Juliette Lewis, Joe Don Baker, Fred Thompson, Illeana Douglas. With legends Gregory Peck, Martin Balsam and Robert Michum in small roles!

Special kudos to Juliette Lewis. I've never really paid much attention to her career. Great performance by her at 17 years old. Was nominated for an Oscar, Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Great movie. Ill have to rewatch.
7500 is good. The whole movie shot in the cockpit of a passenger airline. Its very realistic. Not one to watch if youre going on a plane any time soon like 
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 11:27:03 PM
Quote from: kavah on Today at 07:49:14 PM
Great movie. Ill have to rewatch.
7500 is good. The whole movie shot in the cockpit of a passenger airline. Its very realistic. Not one to watch if youre going on a plane any time soon like 

Spielberg was originally down to direct it and wanted Bill Murray to play Max Cady...
