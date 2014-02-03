Hi, yes it looks like a modern map. I'm sorry I dont know what the criteria is for demolished streets. It's a shame you cant find your childhood road. I typed my old home in and there was an 18 year old lad who lived there and died on the Western front.



Hi. must have been a experience to find the connection from a 100 yrs ago.Still a great site though and maybe the maps irrelevant, am sure people must be listed from streets that were demolished years after WW1. found 3 people from nearby streets.just names to me but still interesting.Amazing some of the info you can find out with a few searches on the internet, Mother and uncles all passed away never knowing what happened to one of her brothers who ended up fighting in Vietnam war. I came across the info one night doing a random search, photos and war history.