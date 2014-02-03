« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1284 1285 1286 1287 1288 [1289]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2242148 times)

Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51520 on: January 20, 2020, 07:56:26 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on January 20, 2020, 07:29:42 PM
Thanks. is that a modern map. the street I grew up in was demolished years ago, 2 other streets nearby were also demolished and none are shown on the map.

Hi, yes it looks like a modern map. I'm sorry I dont know what the criteria is for demolished streets. It's a shame you cant find your childhood road. I typed my old home in and there was an 18 year old lad who lived there and died on the Western front.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,815
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51521 on: January 20, 2020, 08:01:36 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on January 20, 2020, 03:54:12 PM
I'm a regular 'usual places' guy myself so not preaching or anything

I do urge you though to try and watch this on the big screen as I really don't think it would be as good through your telly

If your skint or cant be arsed going the cinema then fair do's you will probably still enjoy it :)

I did want to go the cinema tbf but with having to pay a £10k loan off my ex left me with, im always skint 😂

Plus, ive got a 62 tele in a box room so its like a cinema anyway 😁
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51522 on: January 20, 2020, 08:10:34 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January 20, 2020, 07:56:26 PM
Hi, yes it looks like a modern map. I'm sorry I dont know what the criteria is for demolished streets. It's a shame you cant find your childhood road. I typed my old home in and there was an 18 year old lad who lived there and died on the Western front.
Hi.  must have been a experience to find the connection from a 100 yrs ago.
Still a great site though and maybe the maps irrelevant, am sure people must be listed from streets that were demolished years after WW1. found 3 people from nearby streets.just names to me but still interesting.
 Amazing some of the info you can find out with a few searches on the internet, Mother and uncles all passed away never knowing what happened to one of her brothers who ended up fighting in Vietnam war. I came across the info one night doing a random search, photos and war history.
Logged
Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.Ohh F.off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Ohh F. off Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,832
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51523 on: January 20, 2020, 08:15:09 PM »
Nearest churchyard to where I grew up are a few buried. One died in August 1918, one in 1919? And another in Basra.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51524 on: January 20, 2020, 09:24:31 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on January 20, 2020, 08:15:09 PM
Nearest churchyard to where I grew up are a few buried. One died in August 1918, one in 1919? And another in Basra.

Most Churches have a WWI memorial inside listing the local heroes.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,967
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51525 on: January 20, 2020, 10:28:01 PM »
I used to visit Council Offices in St Albans. Cutting through the two up, two down streets virtually each street had a plaque detailing men from those streets that had been killed in the First World War.

I've never seen this type of memorial anywhere else.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,882
  • Dutch Class
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51526 on: January 20, 2020, 11:45:52 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January 20, 2020, 04:19:30 PM
Regarding the First World War, I posted this in the armistice thread a while back. Hope its ok to post it in here, someone might find it interesting.

https://astreetnearyou.org

You can type in any address and see what lads died local to that area. Then click on their names and there might be some info about them. It works with a street, postcode, school, factory etc. Whats mind blowing is at the time the guy who set the site up said that roughly only half the deaths and addresses are registered.

Really interesting site

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 20, 2020, 10:28:01 PM
I used to visit Council Offices in St Albans. Cutting through the two up, two down streets virtually each street had a plaque detailing men from those streets that had been killed in the First World War.

I've never seen this type of memorial anywhere else.

I wonder how recently those plaques had been installed? There was a notable, but brief, memorialization push following the war, but it tended to focus on the collective, rather than individuals
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,731
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51527 on: January 21, 2020, 01:45:22 AM »
Saw 1917 earlier, wow what an incredible film.

Last Summer, visited my Great Great Uncle's resting place at Mailley Wood Cemetery, south of Arras. What was most poignant about the trip were that there were Military cemetries in literally every village, sometimes more than one and no matter which one you visit, it just appears to be silent.

I've watched 100s of war films but I literally couldn't take my eyes off 1917. If you haven't seen it, it's well worth a watch, really brings home the futility of war
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,967
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51528 on: January 21, 2020, 10:51:17 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 20, 2020, 11:45:52 PM
Really interesting site

I wonder how recently those plaques had been installed? There was a notable, but brief, memorialization push following the war, but it tended to focus on the collective, rather than individuals

It's about 20 years ago I saw the plaques so can't recall the actual design but they certainly looked old enough to have been put up in the 1920s.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51529 on: January 21, 2020, 12:59:53 PM »
Watched Richard Jewell last night.

Felt sorry for that guy, some ordeal he went through.

I hope he took the media and Federal Gov to the cleaners.

Other half had the waterworks twice in the last 20 mins. ::)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,618
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51530 on: January 21, 2020, 03:10:34 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 21, 2020, 12:59:53 PM
Watched Richard Jewell last night.

Felt sorry for that guy, some ordeal he went through.

I hope he took the media and Federal Gov to the cleaners.

Other half had the waterworks twice in the last 20 mins. ::)

I think I loved this film, felt every range of emotion watching it, I'll just say your missus isn't alone. Didn't realise it's an Eastwood film until the credits rolled, which makes sense. He's still got it.

In an alternative reality where Trump doesn't get elected this film probably gets four or five Oscar noms. I see Kathy Bates got nominated at least.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
  • Tonight, Tonight
The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51531 on: January 22, 2020, 01:44:46 AM »
1917 is brilliant. So glad I watched it at the cinema. No leading actor nomination is a surprise.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,136
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51532 on: January 22, 2020, 11:17:37 AM »
Quote from: Titi Camara on January 17, 2020, 02:34:04 PM
Colour Out Of Space - Holy fuck :o :o :o :o :o
It was nuts! Not sure I liked it or not  :-\ :)
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,029
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51533 on: January 22, 2020, 07:33:47 PM »
Quote from: S on January 22, 2020, 01:44:46 AM
1917 is brilliant. So glad I watched it at the cinema. No leading actor nomination is a surprise.

It was, hope it wins a couple of awards it certainly deserves too.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Lady_brandybuck

  • Duchess of Crackers, Mermaid of the Caribbean Sea and Amazon goddess (Current Empress of Tenochtitlan)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,359
  • Available for parties and dinners.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51534 on: January 22, 2020, 10:38:30 PM »
Quote from: S on January 22, 2020, 01:44:46 AM
1917 is brilliant. So glad I watched it at the cinema. No leading actor nomination is a surprise.
This movie is a visual masterpiece and the way it develops it catches your attention and holds you on the edge of the seat all movie. Brilliant
Logged
"Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies"

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51535 on: January 23, 2020, 10:35:36 PM »
'Uncut Gems'..... Adam Sandler What a surprise, Really enjoyed it..  8)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5727208/
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Offline RideTheWalrus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,020
  • Urge to kill rising...
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51536 on: January 24, 2020, 04:40:46 PM »
Marriage Story was great. Scar Jo and Adam Driver were outstanding. Surprised at Scar Jo, she's always been decent in what I've seen her in, but in this she's out of this world, whereas Driver is great in everything.

Script and music superb too, really impressed by this, one of my favourites of the year (well last year I suppose)
Logged
Quote from: edge on May 30, 2015, 06:45:35 PM
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.

Disappointing.
[/quote]

Online Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51537 on: January 24, 2020, 11:30:03 PM »
Quote from: hixxstar on January 23, 2020, 10:35:36 PM
'Uncut Gems'..... Adam Sandler What a surprise, Really enjoyed it..  8)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5727208/

Really enjoyed it too. Felt pretty tense watching it but that's what the director was going for, so he nailed it. One of the most memorable films I've watched lately. Would thoroughly recommend it! It made me delve into some of Sandlers other flicks and I'm now checking out Punch Drunk Love.
« Last Edit: January 24, 2020, 11:39:22 PM by Marty 85 »
Logged
On Super bowl XLVIII -
Quote
I like the idea that there's one guy in that crowd going around looking for pills.
- KerryKop 03/02/14 01:14:49 AM

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,374
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51538 on: January 25, 2020, 05:59:13 PM »
Really enjoyed The Irishman. Al Pacino was absolutely fantastic as Hoffa.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,260
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51539 on: January 25, 2020, 06:24:23 PM »
JoJo Rabbit is excellent.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51540 on: January 25, 2020, 08:39:36 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 25, 2020, 05:59:13 PM
Really enjoyed The Irishman. Al Pacino was absolutely fantastic as Hoffa.

I fell asleep 1st watch and haven't found the time to sit down since.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 641
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51541 on: January 25, 2020, 09:25:48 PM »
Quote from: hixxstar on January 23, 2020, 10:35:36 PM
'Uncut Gems'..... Adam Sandler What a surprise, Really enjoyed it..  8)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5727208/

Watched it tonight, excellent film.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51542 on: January 25, 2020, 11:25:09 PM »
Heres another random recommendation. Breakdown (1997) is such a simple, thrilling and unpretentious film. Has the vital ingredients needed for a enjoyably tense watch and no wasted excess.
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,502
  • In the town where I was born
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51543 on: January 25, 2020, 11:32:56 PM »
I watched Breakfast at Tiffany's today. Saw it as a kid but so much must have been over my head. Fucking brilliant film.
Logged

Offline Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,420
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51544 on: January 26, 2020, 05:44:57 AM »
Just watched The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Absolutely loved it and so refreshing after the trash I have seen recently. Very powerful themes of friendship and community.

Also, this is now my definitive version of the song San Francisco as well: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVfzriupFjU
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Offline Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,911
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51545 on: January 26, 2020, 10:53:30 AM »
Dark Waters is magnificent. A tough and infuriating watch most of the time with all the greed and criminal negligence slowly untangling.
Logged
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 AM
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,978
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Yorkandbeyond
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51546 on: January 27, 2020, 07:22:20 PM »
Quote from: S on January 25, 2020, 11:25:09 PM
Heres another random recommendation. Breakdown (1997) is such a simple, thrilling and unpretentious film. Has the vital ingredients needed for a enjoyably tense watch and no wasted excess.

Is that the Kurt Russell one?
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51547 on: January 27, 2020, 07:34:37 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 27, 2020, 07:22:20 PM
Is that the Kurt Russell one?
Yeah, saw it on Netflix so thought it was as good a time as any to rewatch.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,978
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Yorkandbeyond
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51548 on: January 27, 2020, 07:52:58 PM »
Quote from: S on January 27, 2020, 07:34:37 PM
Yeah, saw it on Netflix so thought it was as good a time as any to rewatch.

Yeah good film that!


by the way, how come no one mentioned David De Gea was in the Clash of the Titans remake?

Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,815
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51549 on: January 27, 2020, 08:52:04 PM »
Watched Cats with the missus earlier, shes massively into her musical theatre, even did a dance workshop with the broadway cast of Cats a while back and she loved it.

Personally, I didnt have a clue what was going on but I enjoyed it, the CGI didnt bother me at all.
Logged

Offline OneTouchFooty

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51550 on: January 27, 2020, 10:59:16 PM »
Saw 1917 the other day on IMAX. Incredible film, such a humbling and at times shocking experience. It vividly brought home what such young men (and boys) went through in a way that is usually hard to imagine.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,801
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51551 on: Yesterday at 08:54:45 PM »
Just back from "Jumanji: The Next level"

Obviously didn't get any Oscar nominations but still enjoyed it for exactly what I'd knew it would be.  A harmless adventure romp that was good fun.

Oh and Karen Gillan :lickin
Logged

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51552 on: Yesterday at 09:11:28 PM »
Had a mini film fest last week or so..  8) .. .. we all have different views too  ::)
Always late at night with my AKG on.. loud  8)

Uncut Gems-Adam Sandler.. what a surprise.. great film.. (did mention above)
1917 very emotive, loved the single cam style.
The Irishman  Classic old style story telling, loved it... long movie.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Pure Tarantino style .. enjoyed it, mad ending  ;D
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Online Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51553 on: Today at 12:05:32 AM »
Anyone who enjoyed Uncut Gems should check out Good time, also directed by the Safdie brothers. It's shot in their signature style and has the same uncomfortable feeling throughout.
Logged
On Super bowl XLVIII -
Quote
I like the idea that there's one guy in that crowd going around looking for pills.
- KerryKop 03/02/14 01:14:49 AM
Pages: 1 ... 1284 1285 1286 1287 1288 [1289]   Go Up
« previous next »
 