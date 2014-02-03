Saw 1917 earlier, wow what an incredible film.
Last Summer, visited my Great Great Uncle's resting place at Mailley Wood Cemetery, south of Arras. What was most poignant about the trip were that there were Military cemetries in literally every village, sometimes more than one and no matter which one you visit, it just appears to be silent.
I've watched 100s of war films but I literally couldn't take my eyes off 1917. If you haven't seen it, it's well worth a watch, really brings home the futility of war