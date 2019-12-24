Saw Star Trek: The Motion Picture





People forget what a big deal this film was. Star Trek had been cancelled in 1969 (Despite fan letters and enthusiasm - apparantly the US didn't like the ideas that it was portraying - basically an anti-capitalist stance where money didn't count and people looked after each other) - it continued in 1973 until 1974 with the animated series, but that wasn't to be the end of Star Trek.



The film that came out in 1979 re-introduced the world to the idea of Star Trek and I personally think it's one of the greats of Science Fiction film making. I loved the long drawn out shots of space and the VGER cloud - the pacing and the depth it gave - and its sequels helped to bring about the introduction of Star Trek : The Next Generation in 1987 - and as they say - the rest is history.