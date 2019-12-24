« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1280 1281 1282 1283 1284 [1285]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2224291 times)

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
  • In the town where I was born
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51360 on: December 24, 2019, 07:03:15 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on December 24, 2019, 02:44:36 PM
Just have to write a few words about Joker.

I think it's not only a great movie, but also a very, very important movie in a way it uses the comic book universe to tell a highly intimate story of how society fails the individual sending him into a spiral of disintegration and chaos. Not everyone is strong, not everyone can take as much beating and keep getting up and sometimes people fall through the cracks and mutate in the darkness. On a smaller scale this happens every day around us - because we're fucking selfish and because it is so easy to disregard those around us as extras in our own movie and not see them as humans. But everyone has a story, everyone carries a broken heart and sometimes it doesn't take much to change someone's path. Sometimes all it takes is to not lie, to not actively work against them.

Not much to say about Joaquin's performance. He is so versatile, so ruthlessly creative and mesmerising that I'll go out of my way to watch everything he's in these days. Without him this movie is an interesting experiment in a saturated comic book genre, but his performance elevates it into a memorable piece that is worth rewatching and exploring. His sadness is palpable, his suffering and inner battles are so nuanced and well portrayed - but his final transformation is just imperious. He takes us on the journey from being a human to becoming a symbol and embracing it. Just astonishing work by possibly the best actor in Hollywood these days.

I didn't expect much beforehand, but it's a very, very good movie and one that ticked that elusive box of 'did I think about it for days after watching'.
I was going to write something on this but I'm not a writer... you've said what I would've wanted to say. Brilliant study in neglect and a fucking fantastic performance.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,628
  • Buck Dancer
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51361 on: December 24, 2019, 09:10:31 PM »
Marriage Story, wow.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51362 on: December 25, 2019, 12:55:59 AM »
"You ever listen to K-Billy's Super Sounds of the Seventies?"

At the in-laws, it's on London Live right now, for some reason. What a movie.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,247
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51363 on: December 25, 2019, 11:07:14 AM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on December 19, 2019, 03:54:42 PM
Haha! It just seems...odd. Was reading the Metro this morning (highbrow I know) and they were saying how weird it was. Just human faces with cat featured added like a crap Snapchat filter. Never seen the musical,cant say I have much desire too unless of course its so fucked up it needs to be seen. :D

Me and the missus like viewing the odd musical, but swerve that one - it's shite.

To be fair, it starts of reasonably well, but then it appears that the writer went out for a crate of special brew and a box of magic mushrooms dipped in LSD, judging by the second half.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,247
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51364 on: December 25, 2019, 09:28:01 PM »
I saw 'The Invention of Lying" against my better judgement.

Started off really promisingly with a great idea for a story and a bright, imaginative start.

The Gervais cracked, turned into himself having an atheist rant and everything pretty much went to shit immediately.

Guessing that someone else had the idea (The start) and the Gervais got his hands on it (The rest)..?
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,475
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51365 on: December 25, 2019, 09:34:42 PM »
Biggest problem with that film is that you may have to constantly tell the truth, but you dont need to blurt out your every thought.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,247
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51366 on: December 25, 2019, 09:51:02 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December 25, 2019, 09:34:42 PM
Biggest problem with that film is that you may have to constantly tell the truth, but you dont need to blurt out your every thought.

Not sure about that..  If there is no idea of lying, then concealment is a kind of lying - thinking something but not saying it - so you would probably just say it because you and everyone else is hardwired to just straight up tell the truth in any situation. Probably.

To be honest, it breaks down at so many levels.. :)
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,247
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51367 on: December 25, 2019, 11:36:02 PM »
Saw 'The Perfect Host'

Er. Not quite sure how to classify this, so I won't try..

Worth a watch? Erm.. Yeah. Bit odd, like.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,697
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51368 on: December 25, 2019, 11:54:53 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on December 25, 2019, 09:51:02 PM
Not sure about that..  If there is no idea of lying, then concealment is a kind of lying - thinking something but not saying it - so you would probably just say it because you and everyone else is hardwired to just straight up tell the truth in any situation. Probably.

To be honest, it breaks down at so many levels.. :)

Also, Jennifer Garner is actually pretty unlikeable. I honestly thought "why is he interested in her"
Logged
I'm running Milan and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,475
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51369 on: December 26, 2019, 01:35:17 AM »
Oh yeah, Ed Nortons cop taking a bribe, how did that work?

Pile of wank.
Logged
AHA!

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51370 on: December 26, 2019, 11:18:01 AM »
Watched the Paddington movie last night,

Really nice chilled Christmas Day movie with the missus.  Good fun and an all round good family adventure :)
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,247
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51371 on: December 26, 2019, 11:36:03 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 26, 2019, 11:18:01 AM
Watched the Paddington movie last night,

Really nice chilled Christmas Day movie with the missus.  Good fun and an all round good family adventure :)

Yeah quite liked it myself.

Preferred the kids programme from years ago though - was absolutely brilliant :)
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,280
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51372 on: December 26, 2019, 07:40:46 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 26, 2019, 11:18:01 AM
Watched the Paddington movie last night,

Really nice chilled Christmas Day movie with the missus.  Good fun and an all round good family adventure :)

Paddington is quality.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51373 on: December 27, 2019, 02:04:35 PM »
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on December 26, 2019, 07:40:46 PM
Paddington is quality.

Sky+ Paddington 2 last night too  :)
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,354
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51374 on: December 27, 2019, 02:53:40 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 27, 2019, 02:04:35 PM
Sky+ Paddington 2 last night too  :)

Thats very good as well. High Grant and Brendan Gleeson are excellent.
Logged

Offline The Gulleysucker

  • RAWK's very own spinached up Popeye. Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,908
  • An Indolent Sybarite
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51375 on: December 28, 2019, 12:13:52 PM »


Dolemite is my name, and fuckin' up motherfuckers is my game!..

For those of us who remember the Blaxploitation film era, I'd really recommend you watch Dolemite.

Scripted by the guys who did Ed Wood, it's a homage to Rudy Ray Moore and his making of the 1975 film of the same name and is funny and very well acted, Eddie Murphy amongst others putting in a very watchable performance.
« Last Edit: December 28, 2019, 12:16:04 PM by The Gulleysucker »
Logged
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.  - Sagan
Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored. - Aldous Huxley
Law of Logical Argument   Anything is possible if you don't know what you are talking about.
Believer in the Light Demons of Chunder-Upon-Tits - Corkboy
Very sad man with too much time on your hands - ghost1359

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,247
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51376 on: December 28, 2019, 01:08:08 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on December 28, 2019, 12:13:52 PM


Dolemite is my name, and fuckin' up motherfuckers is my game!..

For those of us who remember the Blaxploitation film era, I'd really recommend you watch Dolemite.

Scripted by the guys who did Ed Wood, it's a homage to Rudy Ray Moore and his making of the 1975 film of the same name and is funny and very well acted, Eddie Murphy amongst others putting in a very watchable performance.

Thought it started off well, but I lost interest halfway through Just ended up with Eddie Murphy being Eddie Murphy.

I've seen this trend a few times recently - a decent comedian trying to get into a new role - always initially seems to work, but then they just revert to type and end up being the comedian playing the character rather than just the character.

Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51377 on: December 29, 2019, 02:53:30 PM »
Some nice screeners out as per usual this time of year. Ford v Ferrari, Knives Out, Jojo Rabbit etc
Logged

Offline Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,417
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51378 on: December 29, 2019, 03:19:38 PM »
Loved Marriage Story also. Great great film.
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51379 on: December 30, 2019, 03:32:20 AM »
Quote from: Nessy76 on December  3, 2019, 09:48:44 PM
Knives Out is a cracking little film. Proper whodunit stuff. Hope Daniel Craig signs on for a whole bunch of these. Could be the new Poirot.

I watched this last night and couldn't agree more. Superb little film. Funny, beautifully shot and just eccentric enough.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51380 on: December 30, 2019, 11:16:06 AM »
Thought Frozen 2 wasn't a patch on the original.


Enjoyed Eddie the Eagle as a lightweight, untaxing bit of biopic whimsy.


I've got a strange compulsion to see Cats, just to know whether it goes in the 'so shit it's brilliant' section or is just shit-shit.





Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,882
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51381 on: December 30, 2019, 11:41:18 AM »
Ready or Not was surprisingly decent. Mindless premise but an enjoyable watch.
Logged
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 AM
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,247
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51382 on: December 30, 2019, 12:47:09 PM »
Saw Star Trek: The Motion Picture


People forget what a big deal this film was. Star Trek had been cancelled in 1969 (Despite fan letters and enthusiasm - apparantly the US didn't like the ideas that it was portraying - basically an anti-capitalist stance where money didn't count and people looked after each other) - it continued in 1973 until 1974 with the animated series, but that wasn't to be the end of Star Trek.

The film that came out in 1979 re-introduced the world to the idea of Star Trek and I personally think it's one of the greats of Science Fiction film making. I loved the long drawn out shots of space and the VGER cloud - the pacing and the depth it gave - and its sequels helped to bring about the introduction of Star Trek : The Next Generation in 1987 - and as they say - the rest is history.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51383 on: December 30, 2019, 05:13:35 PM »
Planned on '1917' being my first Cinema visit next year but I may try Guy Ritchie's new movie first next week

Got a horrible feeling we are going to expect a Lock Stock or Snatch caper and be very disappointed.  Might wait for the early reviews.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,114
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51384 on: December 30, 2019, 11:27:34 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 30, 2019, 05:13:35 PM
Planned on '1917' being my first Cinema visit next year but I may try Guy Ritchie's new movie first next week

Got a horrible feeling we are going to expect a Lock Stock or Snatch caper and be very disappointed.  Might wait for the early reviews.

Revolver of a wait to decide, eh?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline OneTouchFooty

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51385 on: December 31, 2019, 12:14:39 PM »
I saw a trailer the other day for this 1917 film and it's a little concerning how CGI'd it looked in lots of shots.
Logged

Offline Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,081
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51386 on: December 31, 2019, 01:36:58 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on December 30, 2019, 12:47:09 PM
Saw Star Trek: The Motion Picture


People forget what a big deal this film was. Star Trek had been cancelled in 1969 (Despite fan letters and enthusiasm - apparantly the US didn't like the ideas that it was portraying - basically an anti-capitalist stance where money didn't count and people looked after each other) - it continued in 1973 until 1974 with the animated series, but that wasn't to be the end of Star Trek.

The film that came out in 1979 re-introduced the world to the idea of Star Trek and I personally think it's one of the greats of Science Fiction film making. I loved the long drawn out shots of space and the VGER cloud - the pacing and the depth it gave - and its sequels helped to bring about the introduction of Star Trek : The Next Generation in 1987 - and as they say - the rest is history.

It was originally conceived as a second TV series called Star Trek Phase Two, but the success of Kubrick's 2001 led them to rejig it into a film. Some of the scripts for this series were reworked and ended up forming most of the second season of The Next Generation.

Personally, I find the Motion Picture slow and self indulgent, but it led to Wrath of Khan, which was fun.
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA
www.twitter.com/AndrewNessy

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51387 on: December 31, 2019, 01:39:21 PM »
Marriage Story is incredible. Just finished watching it and it is rare for me to feel really sorry for a couple in a film. But the acting and the groundedness of the film made me feel devastated for the lead couple. For me one of the best films of the last year for sure.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,247
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51388 on: December 31, 2019, 02:49:14 PM »
Quote from: Nessy76 on December 31, 2019, 01:36:58 PM
It was originally conceived as a second TV series called Star Trek Phase Two, but the success of Kubrick's 2001 led them to rejig it into a film. Some of the scripts for this series were reworked and ended up forming most of the second season of The Next Generation.

Personally, I find the Motion Picture slow and self indulgent, but it led to Wrath of Khan, which was fun.

I didn't know about it originally being a TV series. Good stuff mate.

I loved the fact it could take its time and didn't feel the need to rush. As a Trekkie, I found it fascinating. That was what always differentiated Star Trek - it didn't feel like it had to be anything - it just did its own thing in its own time at its own pace to its own rules.

Slightly unique in that, perhaps.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,056
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51389 on: December 31, 2019, 05:51:15 PM »
Ford v Ferrari was great. Bale and Damon were both really good and even though it's quite long it doesn't feel it. Highly recommended.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 629
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51390 on: December 31, 2019, 06:29:00 PM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on December 31, 2019, 01:39:21 PM
Marriage Story is incredible. Just finished watching it and it is rare for me to feel really sorry for a couple in a film. But the acting and the groundedness of the film made me feel devastated for the lead couple. For me one of the best films of the last year for sure.

Was coming on to say the same. The argument scene in his apartment, it just escalated so brilliantly, I didnt want it to end but was completely drained by the end of it. Incredible acting all round.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51391 on: January 3, 2020, 01:19:28 AM »
Quote from: damomad on December 31, 2019, 06:29:00 PM
Was coming on to say the same. The argument scene in his apartment, it just escalated so brilliantly, I didnt want it to end but was completely drained by the end of it. Incredible acting all round.

It was sensational how they built that up not just in that scene but through the film. The escalation of emotion as the film went on was tremendous. I'm embarrassed to say that this is the first Noah Baumbach film I had seen and since then I saw the quite excellent Meyerowitz Stories and plan on watching Frances Ha and a the Squid and the Whale over the next couple of days. Both him and Greta Gerwig seem to have an aesthetic sensibility that I really enjoy.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51392 on: January 3, 2020, 10:41:52 AM »
I saw Cats on New Year's Day and quite enjoyed it, as did the 80 or so people in the cinema I was in who gave it a standing ovation at the credits. Obviously, you can't take it as a straight musical, partially because at least two of the characters reminded me of Mike Myers in Cat in the Hat, but it is colourful, strange, inadvertently funny in lots of places, and I wanted to watch it high more than anything else I've ever seen*. To criticise Cats for being an incomprehensible, freakish mess is like picking on a Bergman film for being slow, or jabbing at Peckinpah for being gratuitously violent.

*Except maybe the scene where there are dozens of dancing cockroaches with human faces that cat Rebel Wilson keeps eating, just before she unzips her skin. That would probably be intense.
« Last Edit: January 3, 2020, 10:43:49 AM by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline Igor Tripod Biscan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • JFT 96
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51393 on: Yesterday at 09:53:07 PM »
I wanted to add my voice to the chorus of people recommending Knives Out, it was brilliant

Also Marriage Story and Ford VS Ferrari
Logged
Liverpool is the pool of life.
Carl Jung, 1961.  Alan Partridge didn't ask for a second season you meff

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 629
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51394 on: Yesterday at 10:02:46 PM »
Was round visiting a mate earlier, him and his wife are newly married. Got talking about seeing any decent movies recently.

My answer was no, just been watching the football mostly. Didnt have the heart to bring up Marriage Story.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,733
  • Dutch Class
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51395 on: Today at 01:25:38 AM »
Little Women is excellent. In another year, it would be a likely Best Picture winner, but I'd imagine The Irishman will win in that category. Also finally got around to seeing Booksmart, which is a fun debut film
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1280 1281 1282 1283 1284 [1285]   Go Up
« previous next »
 