I saw Cats on New Year's Day and quite enjoyed it, as did the 80 or so people in the cinema I was in who gave it a standing ovation at the credits. Obviously, you can't take it as a straight musical, partially because at least two of the characters reminded me of Mike Myers in Cat in the Hat, but it is colourful, strange, inadvertently funny in lots of places, and I wanted to watch it high more than anything else I've ever seen*. To criticise Cats for being an incomprehensible, freakish mess is like picking on a Bergman film for being slow, or jabbing at Peckinpah for being gratuitously violent.
*Except maybe the scene where there are dozens of dancing cockroaches with human faces that cat Rebel Wilson keeps eating, just before she unzips her skin. That would probably be intense.