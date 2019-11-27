« previous next »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 02:44:36 PM
Just have to write a few words about Joker.

I think it's not only a great movie, but also a very, very important movie in a way it uses the comic book universe to tell a highly intimate story of how society fails the individual sending him into a spiral of disintegration and chaos. Not everyone is strong, not everyone can take as much beating and keep getting up and sometimes people fall through the cracks and mutate in the darkness. On a smaller scale this happens every day around us - because we're fucking selfish and because it is so easy to disregard those around us as extras in our own movie and not see them as humans. But everyone has a story, everyone carries a broken heart and sometimes it doesn't take much to change someone's path. Sometimes all it takes is to not lie, to not actively work against them.

Not much to say about Joaquin's performance. He is so versatile, so ruthlessly creative and mesmerising that I'll go out of my way to watch everything he's in these days. Without him this movie is an interesting experiment in a saturated comic book genre, but his performance elevates it into a memorable piece that is worth rewatching and exploring. His sadness is palpable, his suffering and inner battles are so nuanced and well portrayed - but his final transformation is just imperious. He takes us on the journey from being a human to becoming a symbol and embracing it. Just astonishing work by possibly the best actor in Hollywood these days.

I didn't expect much beforehand, but it's a very, very good movie and one that ticked that elusive box of 'did I think about it for days after watching'.
I was going to write something on this but I'm not a writer... you've said what I would've wanted to say. Brilliant study in neglect and a fucking fantastic performance.
Marriage Story, wow.
"You ever listen to K-Billy's Super Sounds of the Seventies?"

At the in-laws, it's on London Live right now, for some reason. What a movie.
