jingllebellc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 18, 2019, 01:52:33 PM
Quote from: just Riggins? on December 14, 2019, 06:59:52 PM
Been an average year for me with new releases. Moved closer to some great rep cinemas so have seen a lot of classics for the first time which have actually ended up being some of my favourites of the year. New releases Id go:

1. Marriage Story
2. Parasite
3. A Hidden Life
4. Honey Boy
5. Thunder Road
6. Matthias & Maxime
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Bait
9. Wild Rose
10. Mid90s
11. Vox Lux
12. Ben is Back
13. What They Had
14. Uncut Gems
15. Waves
16. Lighthouse
17. Bait
18. Just Mercy

Past the first two they could really be in any order mind. Some Ive missed are The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Atlantics, Pink Wall, So Long My Son, For Sama.

But then saw some cracking classics, Singin in the Rain, Philadelphia Story, Notorious, Cinema Paradiso, Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

Umbrellas of Cherbourg, didn't that have a young Catherine Deneuve in it?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 18, 2019, 03:20:47 PM
Watched 'Nativity!' at the weekend for the first time; kids' choice for 'family Xmas movie' at home. I had no expectations other than to not like it.

But, even though it's predictable, I really enjoyed it. The kids steal the show hands down, although the guy playing My Poppy is also good.
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 18, 2019, 08:29:15 PM
Watched Marriage Story kept thinking it is just a modern version of Kramer V Kramer.
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC) is the principal organisation representing pensioners in the United Kingdom. It is made up of around 1,000 bodies representing 1.5 million members, organised into federal regional units.
The NPC was founded by former Transport and General Workers' Union trade union leader, Jack Jones in 1979
The NPC was founded by former Transport and General Workers' Union trade union leader, Jack Jones in 1979

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 19, 2019, 08:37:12 AM
So the reviews of Cats are out, and amazingly ...they're not good.
No stars in the Telegraph, 1 star in the Guardian (in a review that Bradshaw wrote up as a poem) and currently 16% on Rotten Tomatoes.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 19, 2019, 11:12:15 AM
pretendstobeshockedarresteddevelopment.gif
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 AM
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 19, 2019, 12:04:57 PM
Quote from: Yiannis on December 19, 2019, 11:12:15 AM
pretendstobeshockedarresteddevelopment.gif
GOBBluthivemadeahugemistake.gif. x larrydavidfainting.gif
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 19, 2019, 12:55:55 PM
BBC review tagline for 'Cats'

"Why Cats may be destined for the litter Tray" :)

Just peeked at the cast list and seen Corden's involved.   That did it for me regardless of reviews.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 19, 2019, 03:54:42 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 19, 2019, 12:55:55 PM
BBC review tagline for 'Cats'

"Why Cats may be destined for the litter Tray" :)

Just peeked at the cast list and seen Corden's involved.   That did it for me regardless of reviews.

Haha! It just seems...odd. Was reading the Metro this morning (highbrow I know) and they were saying how weird it was. Just human faces with cat featured added like a crap Snapchat filter. Never seen the musical,cant say I have much desire too unless of course its so fucked up it needs to be seen. :D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 19, 2019, 05:27:23 PM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on December 19, 2019, 03:54:42 PM
Haha! It just seems...odd. Was reading the Metro this morning (highbrow I know) and they were saying how weird it was. Just human faces with cat featured added like a crap Snapchat filter. Never seen the musical,cant say I have much desire too unless of course its so fucked up it needs to be seen. :D

I would honestly rather watch Marriage Story (which i might sit through tomorrow afternoon just so I've seen it)

Bet Beav enjoyed 'Cats'.  Where are you Beav? :)
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 19, 2019, 08:20:07 PM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on December 19, 2019, 03:54:42 PM
Haha! It just seems...odd. Was reading the Metro this morning (highbrow I know) and they were saying how weird it was. Just human faces with cat featured added like a crap Snapchat filter. Never seen the musical,cant say I have much desire too unless of course its so fucked up it needs to be seen. :D
James Corden is in it. That's all you need to know.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 19, 2019, 08:51:56 PM
Christopher Nolans next film. Looks a bit Inceptiony!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LdOM0x0XDMo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LdOM0x0XDMo</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 19, 2019, 08:58:30 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December 19, 2019, 08:20:07 PM
James Corden is in it. That's all you need to know.

Yep, Im all booked for a 10pm screening.

Actually, I bet Effes has seen it twice already.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 19, 2019, 09:09:49 PM
Quote from: IgorBobbins on December 19, 2019, 08:51:56 PM
Christopher Nolans next film. Looks a bit Inceptiony!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LdOM0x0XDMo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LdOM0x0XDMo</a>

Looks boss that!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 19, 2019, 09:21:48 PM
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on December 19, 2019, 08:58:30 PM
Yep, Im all booked for a 10pm screening.

Actually, I bet Effes has seen it twice already.

Yeah, he saw it at Gerald Sinstadt's local.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2019, 11:26:20 AM
Quote from: AndyMuller on December 19, 2019, 09:09:49 PM
Looks boss that!

Mad he packed all that in before becoming Dr.Who
I'm running Milan and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2019, 11:37:29 AM
Quote from: Ray K on December 19, 2019, 08:37:12 AM
So the reviews of Cats are out, and amazingly ...they're not good.
No stars in the Telegraph, 1 star in the Guardian (in a review that Bradshaw wrote up as a poem) and currently 16% on Rotten Tomatoes.


Said to my missus that it was clearly obvious that this is a terrible film based on the lack of advanced reviews weeks before opening, which is always a sure tell sign that a film is likely a steaming pile of shite
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2019, 11:37:32 AM
Quote from: IgorBobbins on December 19, 2019, 08:51:56 PM
Christopher Nolan’s next film. Looks a bit Inceptiony!


Yep, that's definitely a Christopher Nolan film.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2019, 11:51:58 AM
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on December 20, 2019, 11:37:32 AM
Yep, that's definitely a Christopher Nolan film.

I wish he would get involved in the Batman franchise again. Those 3 are the only superhero movies I really liked.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2019, 12:49:05 PM
Joker out in all the usual places.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2019, 01:42:07 PM
Quote from: Zlen on December 20, 2019, 12:49:05 PM
Joker out in all the usual places.

Been out for a good few weeks mate 👍
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2019, 02:30:36 PM
Uncut Gems was fantastic.

It's an exhausting film in all the right ways and Sandler is absolutely fantastic. For me his best serious role.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2019, 03:31:51 PM
I watched a silent movie, Sunrise (released 1927), as part of the pub film club I attend.

Absolutely brilliant, never really tried silent before but this was an eye-opener.
Enjoy the holidays, Rawkites!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2019, 03:37:38 PM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on December 20, 2019, 03:31:51 PM
I watched a silent movie, Sunrise (released 1927), as part of the pub film club I attend.

Absolutely brilliant, never really tried silent before but this was an eye-opener.
You've got to watch Metropolis mate. The one with the original old soundtrack. Admittedly you'll be watching it on your own and you need to be in the mood (a bottle of red or two, it's a long film, may help).
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2019, 03:41:43 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 20, 2019, 03:37:38 PM
You've got to watch Metropolis mate. The one with the original old soundtrack. Admittedly you'll be watching it on your own and you need to be in the mood (a bottle of red or two, it's a long film, may help).

It's on my silent films list, waiting for a copy from a friend.  Cheers for the heads up abut a glass or two!

I watched The General next after Sunrise, enjoyed that too.
Enjoy the holidays, Rawkites!

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 20, 2019, 03:55:38 PM
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 20, 2019, 02:30:36 PM
Uncut Gems was fantastic.

It's an exhausting film in all the right ways and Sandler is absolutely fantastic. For me his best serious role.

Great innit Kash

Hectic and claustrophobic

You can actually imagine the hustlers in the New York diamond quarter being just like that

On another note. I was sure I recognised one of the loan sharks (Phil) who were after Howard. But looking on IMDb he literally has no other acting credit. Nothing, TV or film.  Really weird as he had quite a prominent part.

I reckon this is his big break.  He will loads of work in Gangster movies and suchlike.  He really looks the part.

Keith Williams Richards



Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2019, 04:29:33 AM
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 20, 2019, 03:55:38 PM
Great innit Kash

Hectic and claustrophobic

You can actually imagine the hustlers in the New York diamond quarter being just like that

On another note. I was sure I recognised one of the loan sharks (Phil) who were after Howard. But looking on IMDb he literally has no other acting credit. Nothing, TV or film.  Really weird as he had quite a prominent part.

I reckon this is his big break.  He will loads of work in Gangster movies and suchlike.  He really looks the part.

Keith Williams Richards



The young girlfriend has also never acted before either - they found her from some old Vine videos. Along with Kevin Garnett playing himself it's all a bit mad and crazy how well it all works.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2019, 09:30:35 AM
Ive gotta say I wasnt much interested in watching Cats the movie (although Im watching the musical in 2 weeks) but after these reviews I dont Think I can miss it.
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2019, 01:01:57 PM
Jojo Rabbit 2019 DVDScr XVID AC3 HQ Hive-CM8
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2019, 02:43:24 PM
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on December 21, 2019, 09:30:35 AM
Ive gotta say I wasnt much interested in watching Cats the movie (although Im watching the musical in 2 weeks) but after these reviews I dont Think I can miss it.

I want to watch it too just to see how shite it really is

Its like that accident on the motorway you can't resist looking at even though you know you arent going to like what you see :(

Will wait for a torrent.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 21, 2019, 10:55:14 PM
Quote from: Ray K on December 19, 2019, 08:37:12 AM
So the reviews of Cats are out, and amazingly ...they're not good.
No stars in the Telegraph, 1 star in the Guardian (in a review that Bradshaw wrote up as a poem) and currently 16% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watched the trailer and it looks horrific. US$95m budget too, doubt they see a penny back on that.
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 PM
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2019, 11:21:34 AM
I have seen the feline film and it is one of the most joyously demented pieces of cinema I have ever been subjected to. An absolutely baffling assault on your own sanity, you become transfixed on the screen as Jason Derulo screams "MIIIIIIIIILK" and you watch legendary theatre actor and Knight of the Realm Sir Ian McKellen meowing and lapping up milk with his tongue. What is this thing? What is a jellicle moon? What's up with the nightmarish, human-faced cockroaches? Why is every second so unspeakably horny? I have no answers. There's possibly no answers. God has abandoned us. We are all alone and have to live our lives knowing this exists in the world.

Cats will fascinate and repulse you, make you laugh and haunt your nightmares. How can anyone be expected to put a star rating to this? It defies all normal grading systems, simultaneously existing at five stars and negative ten stars at every garish moment. I cannot express how utterly bonkers it is. All I know is it has Ray Winstone as a mangy pirate cat and that was something I didn't even know I needed to see.
Twitter:  http://twitter.com/__Beav

Quote from: Andy@Allerton on December 23, 2011, 09:18:43 PM
Ah. Another Manchester United fan crashes out from the woodwork like a bemused koala that has taken three hits of crystal meth.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2019, 11:45:02 AM
I wonder if that was the idea, and the director is actually a genius. Because theres surely no way anyone thought that this could ever translate into a good movie. So they got the rights and then just made something so obviously, mind bogglingly dreadful that people go I HAVE to see how bad this is...I must
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2019, 04:48:04 PM
Apparently they're patching it this week
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2019, 08:20:00 PM
Very quick aside, as Uncle Buck is on, to talk about how great John Candy was.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
December 22, 2019, 09:48:14 PM
Beav, You kill me man :lmao
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:45:46 AM
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 22, 2019, 08:20:00 PM
Very quick aside, as Uncle Buck is on, to talk about how great John Candy was.
The wave he gives at the end always gets me  :'(
  Et ceux qui ne font rien ne se trompent jamais....
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 09:45:57 PM
Watched The Lighthouse, must say its absolutely fuckin awful ,  With a meandering story and a wafer thin plot , the dialogue is hard to understand (especially Defoe) i think it's the worst film I've begrudgingly watched right to the end this year,  my mrs wanted to watch it and when I looked over at her she was fasto sleep , just shite...
I'm the kind of guy who stops the microwave at 1 second just to feel like a bomb defuser.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 02:20:56 PM
Forbidden World. Marvellously terrible Alien rip off :)

They spent about £10 on the set, £5 on the actors, £23p on the Story and the rest on hair laquer
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 02:44:36 PM
Just have to write a few words about Joker.

I think it's not only a great movie, but also a very, very important movie in a way it uses the comic book universe to tell a highly intimate story of how society fails the individual sending him into a spiral of disintegration and chaos. Not everyone is strong, not everyone can take as much beating and keep getting up and sometimes people fall through the cracks and mutate in the darkness. On a smaller scale this happens every day around us - because we're fucking selfish and because it is so easy to disregard those around us as extras in our own movie and not see them as humans. But everyone has a story, everyone carries a broken heart and sometimes it doesn't take much to change someone's path. Sometimes all it takes is to not lie, to not actively work against them.

Not much to say about Joaquin's performance. He is so versatile, so ruthlessly creative and mesmerising that I'll go out of my way to watch everything he's in these days. Without him this movie is an interesting experiment in a saturated comic book genre, but his performance elevates it into a memorable piece that is worth rewatching and exploring. His sadness is palpable, his suffering and inner battles are so nuanced and well portrayed - but his final transformation is just imperious. He takes us on the journey from being a human to becoming a symbol and embracing it. Just astonishing work by possibly the best actor in Hollywood these days.

I didn't expect much beforehand, but it's a very, very good movie and one that ticked that elusive box of 'did I think about it for days after watching'.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 06:49:40 PM
Quote from: IgorBobbins on December 19, 2019, 08:51:56 PM
Christopher Nolans next film. Looks a bit Inceptiony!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LdOM0x0XDMo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LdOM0x0XDMo</a>
Inception + matrix =
