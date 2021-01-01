« previous next »
Djibril Cissé

Absolutely loved Cisse, but I actually can't remember if he was particularly good or not - when he played for us I was of an age that I don't really fully understand what good football meant, or if a team was playing well or not in a match beyond the scoreline  ;D

He was alright, scored some good goals. All a bit unlucky though really, we agreed the signing under Ged and when he arrived he'd been sacked. Then the leg break quite early on. Certainly didn't live up to the hype, when we signed him he was a proper coup. Shame he didn't fancy playing on the right because he did well there the season we won the cup. Annoyingly we seemed to sign quite a few strikers at that time who ended up playing on the right
I was on holiday in Kos in August and Lord Frodsham was doing a DJ set in one of the local bars.



Just have fun reading that sentence. How cool is that?  ;D
Absolutely loved Cisse, but I actually can't remember if he was particularly good or not - when he played for us I was of an age that I don't really fully understand what good football meant, or if a team was playing well or not in a match beyond the scoreline  ;D

He wasn't that good. A shoot on sight speed merchant.
He wasn't that good. A shoot on sight speed merchant.

Definitely not a Rafa signing, so was that an example of our slightly amateurish approach back then to sign a player for a record fee (I think?) that was wanted by the manager we were about to, or had just sacked.

He was also unlucky with the horrific leg break and his return at the end of the season gave us a boost. He had some good moments in 05/06, think he got around 20 goals including a vital one in the cup final.

One of the most famous images of his time here is Rafa giving him a bollocking for a dreadful cameo in the FA Cup semi final against Chelsea when he just continually ran offside. :D
Was that not the CL semi against them, or did he do it in both? :D I remember he seemed to have about six one-on-ones in the CL one but maybe thats a slight exaggeration
Probably both! In the CL I think once or twice he latched onto balls over the top but just blamed shots from distance/bad angles rather than hold it up and kill some time.

Fairly sure it was the Old Trafford semi where Rafa took him to task.
