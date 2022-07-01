Is this only a limited time thing then John and you have to renew every year?



PaulF below your post answered your question I think Rob. Only Bob and perhaps Ben see the donations (unless someone comes via me occasionally). Donations are made as one-off or by subscription. Obviously we'd want people to consider the affordability of any level of monthly subscription and rightfully it will expire after 12-months so RAWK supporters can review. And they can be cancelled at anytime.I know you're well aware, but for others, the main thing everyone should realise is that this site needs contributors to support the server costs of running it.