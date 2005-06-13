Well I've had a miserable few days, just wondering if anyone here can give me a bit of help or insight.



I noticed a little cluster of blisters on my back on Thursday, and by Saturday I was getting pains across my lower back and in my left leg. They got so bad by Saturday night that I saw my doctor, who diagnosed shingles. The strange thing is, you must have had chickenpox at some stage to get shingles, and I was certain I'd never had it (as were my parents). I must have had a very mild case of it when I was a child and mistaken it for a rash.



The doctor gave me some anti-virals, though I don't know if I got these in time to stop the rash from spreading. He also gave me painkillers, which are pretty useless in all honesty. He told me I may get a band of blisters between my back and the top of my leg, and that I should be ok in a week to ten days. I've read up on shingles in the last few days though, and 3-4 weeks seems more likely.



The pain is already excruciating, just wondering (from anyone who has had it before) can i expect it to get better or worse. And does the rash always spread in a band from one nerve ending to the other? At the moment I just have a few random spots in between so I'm hoping it won't get any worse.



I didn't even know what shingles was until a few days ago so I'm a bit stunned, especially as I don't remember having chickenpox. Also its quite uncommon in people my age (I'm 21) though it can apparently be triggered by stress



I was supposed to be going on holidays in 2 weeks time but it looks like that will be put on hold.



Any helpful info (or just sympathy!) anyone can offer would be greatly appreciated