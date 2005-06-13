« previous next »
Author Topic: Shingles  (Read 559 times)

Shingles
« on: June 13, 2005, 11:27:05 pm »
Well I've had a miserable few days, just wondering if anyone here can give me a bit of help or insight.

I noticed a little cluster of blisters on my back on Thursday, and by Saturday I was getting pains across my lower back and in my left leg. They got so bad by Saturday night that I saw my doctor, who diagnosed shingles. The strange thing is, you must have had chickenpox at some stage to get shingles, and I was certain I'd never had it (as were my parents). I must have had a very mild case of it when I was a child and mistaken it for a rash.

The doctor gave me some anti-virals, though I don't know if I got these in time to stop the rash from spreading. He also gave me painkillers, which are pretty useless in all honesty. He told me I may get a band of blisters between my back and the top of my leg, and that I should be ok in a week to ten days. I've read up on shingles in the last few days though, and 3-4 weeks seems more likely.

The pain is already excruciating, just wondering (from anyone who has had it before) can i expect it to get better or worse. And does the rash always spread in a band from one nerve ending to the other? At the moment I just have a few random spots in between so I'm hoping it won't get any worse.

I didn't even know what shingles was until a few days ago so I'm a bit stunned, especially as I don't remember having chickenpox. Also its quite uncommon in people my age (I'm 21) though it can apparently be triggered by stress

I was supposed to be going on holidays in 2 weeks time but it looks like that will be put on hold.

Any helpful info (or just sympathy!) anyone can offer would be greatly appreciated
Re: Shingles - anyone had it?
« Reply #1 on: June 13, 2005, 11:32:09 pm »
My Auntie had it when she was living in Canada, but she's ok now. Mum thought she had it recently, because she's got a natural immunity to Chickenpox (all three of her lads have had it at once, all her mates, her husband but never her) but it was nothing in the end.

Anyway, my Auntie made a full recovery despite catching it late, and as far as I know, Chickenpox and Shingles are much less dangerous the younger you are when you get them.

Get well soon anyway! Don't forget season starts in July so you've got to be ok by then! :wave
« Reply #2 on: June 13, 2005, 11:35:47 pm »
I had it last year. I have a picture somewhere, I'll post it later.

It takes ages to go, but you feel better after the first week. Are your anti-virals massive big horse tablets? Mine were, could barely swallow the fuckers!

The little lumps will eventually burst and then dry up, This is the worst part, as it's really itchy all over. You certainly have my sympathy.

You disgusting, herpes ridden freak. ;D
Re: Shingles - anyone had it?
« Reply #3 on: June 13, 2005, 11:41:32 pm »
Hi Susie, can't really say that anything apart from rest is the best cure for shingles. Had it a number of years ago, large patch on my leg, as you probably know by now it's the nerve endings coming to the surface, very painful. Mine deffo caused by stress, but by the end of a couple of weeks signed off by the doc, it was well on the mend.

Have had a friend who had it on her face, not pleasant and can cause blindness if near the eyes, but that would be a severe case. So be careful not to touch it or any scabs when it heals, as it can cause pit marks.

Just put yer feet up, plenty of fluids, watch the Champions of Europe on video/DVD as many times as you can and you wont stop grinning   ;D

Get better soon and if it's yer job causing the stress, well I changed mine soon after and so far in 15 years it's not come back   :wave

Re: Shingles - anyone had it?
« Reply #4 on: June 13, 2005, 11:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Prezydent on June 13, 2005, 11:35:47 pm
I had it last year. I have a picture somewhere, I'll post it later.

It takes ages to go, but you feel better after the first week. Are your anti-virals massive big horse tablets? Mine were, could barely swallow the fuckers!

The little lumps will eventually burst and then dry up, This is the worst part, as it's really itchy all over. You certainly have my sympathy.

You disgusting, herpes ridden freak. ;D

Cheers mate! I'm dreading the lumps bursting (how lovely)

I'm on Valtrex, just normal sized tablets. Also taking a shitload of painkillers for all the good they'll do!
Re: Shingles - anyone had it?
« Reply #5 on: June 13, 2005, 11:47:41 pm »
Quote from: ali on June 13, 2005, 11:41:32 pm
Hi Susie, can't really say that anything apart from rest is the best cure for shingles. Had it a number of years ago, large patch on my leg, as you probably know by now it's the nerve endings coming to the surface, very painful. Mine deffo caused by stress, but by the end of a couple of weeks signed off by the doc, it was well on the mend.

Have had a friend who had it on her face, not pleasant and can cause blindness if near the eyes, but that would be a severe case. So be careful not to touch it or any scabs when it heals, as it can cause pit marks.

Just put yer feet up, plenty of fluids, watch the Champions of Europe on video/DVD as many times as you can and you wont stop grinning   ;D

Get better soon and if it's yer job causing the stress, well I changed mine soon after and so far in 15 years it's not come back   :wave



I think it was college, I had a very stressful final year, finished last month and as soon as I relaxed I got hit with it! Luckily I don't have to go back there

Thanks for the advice, I've already ordered the Champions of Europe DVD to keep me amused :D
Re: Shingles - anyone had it?
« Reply #6 on: June 14, 2005, 06:15:09 pm »
Here's a pic of the first patch I got on my hip. Then spread down my leg to my knee. Nice.
Shingles
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:18:07 pm »
I have shingles and my god the pain is unbearable.

Anyone else had it?
Re: Shingles
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:19:58 pm »
Sorry to hear that. No, I had covid before but I have heard Shingles is horrific. I hope you feel better soon.  :(
Re: Shingles
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:47:55 pm »
I had shingles in 2018 and it lasted just over 5 months. The pain was horrendous at times and it's quite mad how it only affected half of my body, the rash was all over my chest and back on the left side of my body only. I wouldn't wish it on anybody.  :(
Re: Shingles
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:14:55 pm »
You can get vaccinated against it.  Probably worth it!
