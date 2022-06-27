Dunno if it's the high temps and general dryness this summer but I've never had it this bad. Think it's been two months straight now where I haven't gone a day without blowing my nose, and it's just non-stop all day long some days. Horrible.
If I hadn't had my Levoit in my study and the bedroom, I'd be terrible, but in the house I'm absolutely 100% dandy
Best things I've ever bought. Usually pretty miserable in summertime, but with this, being away from it in the house seems to help you overall as even when I go out, I'm barely affected.