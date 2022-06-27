« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hayfever  (Read 33570 times)

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,894
  • IFWT
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #360 on: June 27, 2022, 07:54:40 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 27, 2022, 04:13:41 pm
Usually just take cetirizene but my eyes have been a nightmare this year so I'm going to try the face/eye wipes recommended in here. Also got recommended Optricom eye drops when I was at the opticians recently.

Anyone recommend a reputable online place for bulk buying cheap hayfever tablets?

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Allacan-Cetirizine-Hayfever-Allergy-Tablets/dp/B071KZS3BF/ref=sr_1_8?crid=LPD3U4BN7WNJ&keywords=hayfever+tablets&qid=1656355929&sprefix=hayfever+tablets%2Caps%2C83&sr=8-8

https://www.amazon.co.uk/240-Loratadine-Allergy-Relief-Tablets/dp/B076CJ5TG3/ref=pd_bxgy_sccl_2/260-2273543-6707029?pd_rd_w=3tuMM&content-id=amzn1.sym.79b812bf-5c8b-4c0c-851c-784423adaff5&pf_rd_p=79b812bf-5c8b-4c0c-851c-784423adaff5&pf_rd_r=Q2T4WAJ4TB90W9QBSQ7P&pd_rd_wg=LJjT6&pd_rd_r=46b302a2-6394-4aa7-9c3a-e33b32e8d36c&pd_rd_i=B076CJ5TG3&psc=1

I've bought from Amazon - they are fine  - I got the loratadine ones.

I also use the Optricom eye drops for when my eyes are really bad.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #361 on: June 27, 2022, 08:18:08 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 27, 2022, 04:13:41 pm
Usually just take cetirizene but my eyes have been a nightmare this year so I'm going to try the face/eye wipes recommended in here. Also got recommended Optricom eye drops when I was at the opticians recently.

Anyone recommend a reputable online place for bulk buying cheap hayfever tablets?

Oddly, Amazon - I got a pack of ten delivered, genuine stuff
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,980
  • YNWA
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #362 on: June 27, 2022, 08:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Millie on June 27, 2022, 07:54:40 pm
I also use the Optricom eye drops for when my eyes are really bad.

Yeah these are really good. I keep them in the fridge too as the coldness helps soothe them quicker.

Got an aircon / hepa filter coming tomorrow, going to install it in the bedroom so at least have one room that can be pollen free - fed up of going to sit in the car for an hour to put the aircon in there on to get some respite.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,041
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #363 on: June 27, 2022, 09:48:00 pm »
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,171
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #364 on: June 28, 2022, 08:34:05 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 27, 2022, 09:48:00 pm
Anyone tried this?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/lifestyle/health/hay-fever-sufferers-going-wild-27337381#ICID=Android_TMNewsApp_AppShare

Yeah it's just Fexofenadine, can work really well but like all allergy things you can get used to them so probably best to switch each year, this year Loratadine works for me. Fexofenadine are decent though, not seen then for £4 mind
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,531
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #365 on: June 28, 2022, 11:16:29 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 28, 2022, 08:34:05 am
Yeah it's just Fexofenadine, can work really well but like all allergy things you can get used to them so probably best to switch each year, this year Loratadine works for me. Fexofenadine are decent though, not seen then for £4 mind

https://ayp.healthcare/treathay-120mg-30-tablets?search=Fexofenadine&description=true

Cheapest I have found.

I have used ayp.healthcare a few times and delivery has been pretty quick. Their Loratadine and Cetirizene is dirt cheap. I think like £8 for 360 tablets or something mad.
« Last Edit: June 28, 2022, 11:20:04 am by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,757
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #366 on: June 28, 2022, 11:24:37 am »
I take a one a day anti histamine tablet with cetirizene hydrochloride in it. It usually says that on the front of the box, there is another variation called Loradatine which I have personally found useless

The ceterizene works well.

I had to get some Benalyn for my 4 year old as his nose was completely blocked and his eyes get very puffy and itchy, he looks like he has been thumped or poked in the eye. can recommend this https://www.benadryl.co.uk/allergy-relief-products/benadryl-allergy-aged-two-plus

I usually use a vicks nasal spray for myself to keep my breathing clear, morning and night

Just rub some vicks on the son on his back and chest in the morning and evening too and when the Benalyn wears off or he needs it to get to work he gets very sniffly
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,171
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #367 on: June 28, 2022, 11:40:02 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on June 28, 2022, 11:16:29 am
https://ayp.healthcare/treathay-120mg-30-tablets?search=Fexofenadine&description=true

Cheapest I have found.

I have used ayp.healthcare a few times and delivery has been pretty quick. Their Loratadine and Cetirizene is dirt cheap. I think like £8 for 360 tablets or something mad.

Nice :) if trusted site then all good

Another thing I found to work was an air filter machine in a room on a night, windows shut, door shut, by morning, no hay fever
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #368 on: June 28, 2022, 12:30:28 pm »
my dehumidifier helps too, cheaper than most air con units I've seen.. any air filter stuff should work in theory

I WFH so least I can control my home environment
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,335
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #369 on: June 28, 2022, 12:34:31 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #370 on: June 28, 2022, 02:41:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 28, 2022, 12:34:31 pm
Thanks :wave

Im another advocate of that brand. Have worked well for me, just the occasional little sniffle on extreme days. Can also now afford to take them 10 months or 12 months of the year. Need a bank loan to take brand of the shelf names for that long  :)
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,171
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #371 on: July 18, 2022, 11:42:21 am »
UK  = Hotter than the surface of the Sun

Pollen Count = Medium

About right
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,278
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #372 on: August 14, 2022, 10:40:37 am »
Dunno if it's the high temps and general dryness this summer but I've never had it this bad.  Think it's been two months straight now where I haven't gone a day without blowing my nose, and it's just non-stop all day long some days.  Horrible.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,300
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #373 on: August 14, 2022, 03:57:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August 14, 2022, 10:40:37 am
Dunno if it's the high temps and general dryness this summer but I've never had it this bad.  Think it's been two months straight now where I haven't gone a day without blowing my nose, and it's just non-stop all day long some days.  Horrible.

If I hadn't had my Levoit in my study and the bedroom, I'd be terrible, but in the house I'm absolutely 100% dandy

Best things I've ever bought. Usually pretty miserable in summertime, but with this, being away from it in the house seems to help you overall as even when I go out, I'm barely affected.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #374 on: March 22, 2023, 10:48:50 am »
Antihistamines daily mean I build up resistance now

More effective than popping one on an affected day when it is basically too late
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,251
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #375 on: March 22, 2023, 10:50:58 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 22, 2023, 10:48:50 am
Antihistamines daily mean I build up resistance now

More effective than popping one on an affected day when it is basically too late

I take them all year round, once you start to feel the effects of hayfever it's too late  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #376 on: March 22, 2023, 10:59:04 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 22, 2023, 10:48:50 am
Antihistamines daily mean I build up resistance now

More effective than popping one on an affected day when it is basically too late

Quote from: FlashGordon on March 22, 2023, 10:50:58 am
I take them all year round, once you start to feel the effects of hayfever it's too late  ;D

Agreed.  I take them all year too but not just for hay fever, I'm allergic to any insect bites or stings so it's also a precaution against that.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #377 on: March 22, 2023, 12:01:36 pm »
Does taking them year round have any diluting effects?
I usually start at the beginning of March and go to Octoberish. Which is longer than I used to take them for, just wondered if too much was detrimental.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,545
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #378 on: March 22, 2023, 12:15:15 pm »
Is it tolerance to the antihistamine or worsening reactions to the allergy? Both are thing and you should probably try a different kind of antihistamine either way.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #379 on: March 22, 2023, 12:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 22, 2023, 12:01:36 pm
Does taking them year round have any diluting effects?
I usually start at the beginning of March and go to Octoberish. Which is longer than I used to take them for, just wondered if too much was detrimental.

There is tolerance built up

I usually swap around the type (the active chemical) and seem to be alright

My doc said a 14 day break resets it (this is why I do March-November really)

You can always up the dose!
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #380 on: March 22, 2023, 12:42:50 pm »
Thank you  :)
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,251
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #381 on: March 22, 2023, 12:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 22, 2023, 12:42:50 pm
Thank you  :)

This is my first time doing it, couldn't tell you yet if they dilute the effects as I've no idea if hayfever season has started yet  :D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,964
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #382 on: March 22, 2023, 02:00:42 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 22, 2023, 10:48:50 am
Antihistamines daily mean I build up resistance now

More effective than popping one on an affected day when it is basically too late
I'm highly allergic to grass and weed pollen but I'm ok early in the year when tree pollen is about. I start taking my hayfever meds on the 1st May and go right through until the end of September. I used to suffer horribly until a doctor told me to start meds a month or so before your allergy season. Never wait until your hay fever starts. Since doing this I get through the season without issue.

Previous to doing it this way my eyes would swell and close. My lips would swell and I'd get hives. The usual nonstop runny eyes and nose too.
« Last Edit: March 22, 2023, 07:42:36 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,041
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #383 on: March 22, 2023, 06:45:09 pm »
Normally take them around now until September. Last year was probably one of the best years I've had in terms of bad hayfever days. Probably one or two days max.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,041
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #384 on: June 8, 2023, 09:22:29 pm »
Been abit annoying this week.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,457
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #385 on: June 8, 2023, 10:30:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  8, 2023, 09:22:29 pm
Been abit annoying this week.

Horrific at the moment.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,041
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #386 on: June 9, 2023, 06:17:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  8, 2023, 10:30:50 pm
Horrific at the moment.
You've had it really bad?
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,171
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #387 on: June 9, 2023, 09:03:45 am »
No Nick is just telling everyone he's horrific at the moment
Logged

Offline F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #388 on: June 9, 2023, 03:55:15 pm »
Anyone tried manuka honey to combat hay fever? Heard good things but never tried it myself.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #389 on: June 9, 2023, 04:00:04 pm »
Wouldn't it get stuck up your nose?  :D
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,538
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #390 on: June 9, 2023, 04:10:13 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on June  9, 2023, 03:55:15 pm
Anyone tried manuka honey to combat hay fever? Heard good things but never tried it myself.

There was a thing I saw on the telly about people getting more tolerant if they get locally produced honey.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,980
  • YNWA
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #391 on: June 9, 2023, 04:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on June  9, 2023, 04:10:13 pm
There was a thing I saw on the telly about people getting more tolerant if they get locally produced honey.

Tried it, didn't work. Fairly sure was a rumour set up by honey producers :D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,041
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #392 on: June 10, 2023, 10:33:49 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June  9, 2023, 09:03:45 am
No Nick is just telling everyone he's horrific at the moment
Makes sense.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,538
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #393 on: June 10, 2023, 01:06:29 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June  9, 2023, 04:12:00 pm
Tried it, didn't work. Fairly sure was a rumour set up by honey producers :D

Ha, probably! Bet they charged a fortune for it as well.

I don't get it myself but the dog does and it's an absolute ballache.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,041
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #394 on: Today at 08:28:57 am »
Yesterday was the worst day so far this year by some distance.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 