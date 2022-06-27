Antihistamines daily mean I build up resistance now



More effective than popping one on an affected day when it is basically too late



I'm highly allergic to grass and weed pollen but I'm ok early in the year when tree pollen is about. I start taking my hayfever meds on the 1st May and go right through until the end of September. I used to suffer horribly until a doctor told me to start meds a month or so before your allergy season. Never wait until your hay fever starts. Since doing this I get through the season without issue.Previous to doing it this way my eyes would swell and close. My lips would swell and I'd get hives. The usual nonstop runny eyes and nose too.