Had it since i was a little boy and spent years in absolute misery until i found a nasal spray that works. It's steroid based and called Beclometasone Dipropionate and i believe it's a generic Beconase but not 100% sure on that. 200 sprays in a bottle and 5 quid in my local pharmacy. Bottle does me for about 3 weeks peak season and i use alongside Citirizine tablets. Honestly i'd be lost without it this time of year and would be hiding in my bedroom most days my hayfever was that bad. Spray in each nostril twice a day and 2 sprays in each nostril peak season. No bother now at all can go camping, riding my motorbike in the mountains etc.. and the pollen has zero effect on me.



Had tried anything and everything before that including every tablet, injections, natural remedies and nothing worked. Takes about 2 days to work itself into the system in my experience so don't lose hope if you use it and expect results straight away.