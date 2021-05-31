« previous next »
Hayfever

Re: Hayfever
Reply #320 on: May 31, 2021, 12:54:26 pm
Quote from: Classycara on May 31, 2021, 12:43:51 pm
Anyone here up to speed on the seasons, and what impacts us when?

I usually feel a bit cold like Nov - Feb and then a bit warm June - Aug :D :D :D :D

My doc also told be to rotate my tablets between Fexofenadine, Citrazine and Loratadine every year
Re: Hayfever
Reply #321 on: May 31, 2021, 01:06:01 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 31, 2021, 12:54:26 pm
I usually feel a bit cold like Nov - Feb and then a bit warm June - Aug :D :D :D :D

My doc also told be to rotate my tablets between Fexofenadine, Citrazine and Loratadine every year

Useful, thanks mate ;D
Re: Hayfever
Reply #322 on: May 31, 2021, 01:32:11 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on May 31, 2021, 12:30:41 pm
been taking tablets for months now and really feeling the benefit
Yep normally start end of Feb / start of March - not taken it consistently (from then until now) but touch wood been good so far.
Re: Hayfever
Reply #323 on: May 31, 2021, 11:05:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 31, 2021, 11:26:03 am
I can almost feel it in the air as I breathe today.

I dont have it severely, I just use beconase twice a day to keep on top of it.that usually works a treat, but youve got to do it all the time for it to work


It feels like every plant on earth has produced pollen today though after weeks of cold weather
I start meds, nasal spray and eye drops on May 1st every year. As you said, you have to keep it going throughout the season, but doing so really works.
We've been out on the Wirral today amongst grasses, nettles, wild flowers etc and although I can feel the pollen in the air I've had no symptoms. Without being proactive and starting meds early I'm a horrible mess by now, with swollen, closed over eyes, hives and a streaming nose.

The weather is going to be nice this week and everything has been growing well because of all the recent rain. I expect high pollen counts ahead.
Re: Hayfever
Reply #324 on: May 31, 2021, 11:10:49 pm
Suffered with this shit all my life, Telfast (Fexofenadine, which is now available over the counter) is the only thing that helps me.

I have to take it every day of the year.
Re: Hayfever
Reply #325 on: June 1, 2021, 09:24:41 am
Quote from: tinner777 on May 31, 2021, 11:10:49 pm
Suffered with this shit all my life, Telfast (Fexofenadine, which is now available over the counter) is the only thing that helps me.

I have to take it every day of the year.

You never thought about taking the injection (triamcinolone)? NHS don't do it but my brother pays about £70 a year for it at a private clinic and can last the entire summer. He suffers with heyfever much worse than me. But I still have to take a tablet every morning this time of year.

Don't buy your heyfever tablets from supermarkets or chemists. Buy online. I get 360 Cetirizine for £9.99
Re: Hayfever
Reply #326 on: June 1, 2021, 09:20:20 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on June  1, 2021, 09:24:41 am
You never thought about taking the injection (triamcinolone)? NHS don't do it but my brother pays about £70 a year for it at a private clinic and can last the entire summer. He suffers with heyfever much worse than me. But I still have to take a tablet every morning this time of year.

Don't buy your heyfever tablets from supermarkets or chemists. Buy online. I get 360 Cetirizine for £9.99
Hi Dave, I'm in Ireland so I'm not sure it's available. I'd be slow to swap though given the telfast is working for me. Should of thought about my life choices before moving to the middle of the Irish countryside...
Re: Hayfever
Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 12:10:01 am
These might have already been suggested in here, but has anyone tried these:



I suffer mildly from hayfever, but a mate of mine gets it bad. He pulled out a packet of these the other day and he swears by them, as do others he talked to that use them. He says they work better than anything else he's tried.

Re: Hayfever
Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 06:57:46 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on June  1, 2021, 09:24:41 am
You never thought about taking the injection (triamcinolone)? NHS don't do it but my brother pays about £70 a year for it at a private clinic and can last the entire summer. He suffers with heyfever much worse than me. But I still have to take a tablet every morning this time of year.

Don't buy your heyfever tablets from supermarkets or chemists. Buy online. I get 360 Cetirizine for £9.99

Thanks for this tip mate. Just had a look and found them some on amazon for £6.78p. for a years worth.

Ive been buying branded and Tescos own for years and it gets expensive after a while.

Re: Hayfever
Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 09:37:54 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 12:10:01 am
These might have already been suggested in here, but has anyone tried these:



I suffer mildly from hayfever, but a mate of mine gets it bad. He pulled out a packet of these the other day and he swears by them, as do others he talked to that use them. He says they work better than anything else he's tried.


Im quite allergic to tea tree oil.. so no! 

What are they for?
Re: Hayfever
Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 10:03:31 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 06:57:46 am
Thanks for this tip mate. Just had a look and found them some on amazon for £6.78p. for a years worth.

Ive been buying branded and Tescos own for years and it gets expensive after a while.


No problem, mate. I was the same as you. I work at a hospital so I get a slight discount at the onsite pharmacy here but still was costing me a couple of quid every couple of weeks. Especially as sometimes I am taking a couple a day!

Not seen those wipes before. I have tried nose sprays and eye drops in the past but they dont seem to be as effective as tablets for me and if anything the spray just made me sneeze more and I started to be taste it which wasnt pleasant. I find washing your hands, face, eyes and nose every couple hours with cold water helps a lot especially if you have itchy eyes.
Re: Hayfever
Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:37:54 am
Im quite allergic to tea tree oil.. so no! 

What are they for?
You wipe them around your face, eyes and nose. It puts a coat on the inside corners of your eyes and nostrils and traps pollen, but doesn't allow it in. They work amazingly well, apparently.
Re: Hayfever
Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm
You wipe them around your face, eyes and nose. It puts a coat on the inside corners of your eyes and nostrils and traps pollen, but doesn't allow it in. They work amazingly well, apparently.
It sounds like BS to me

Would like to hear from people who have had them work
Re: Hayfever
Reply #333 on: Today at 12:56:42 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm
It sounds like BS to me

Would like to hear from people who have had them work
Been told by people who use them regularly. Your mileage may vary, of course.
