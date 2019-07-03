Doctor I trusted told me to just take antihistamine way in advance of hayfever season. I basically take it all year round now. And my hayfever no longer appears.



Your doctor was spot on.I'm so allergic to grass, weed and nettle pollen that my lips swell bigger than Pete Burns and my eyes close over due to extreme swelling. I used to have to have steroid injections every six weeks to keep it under control. Summers were ruined every year.It wasn't until I was finally informed that hay fever meds need to be taken before the season starts and continued until it finished that I've stopped suffering. I'm not allergic to tree pollen, so I start my meds at the beginning of May and continue through until September. Now, even with extremely high pollen counts, I don't get hayfever.I take one tablet per day, a nasal spray and eye drops on prescription and I have no problems at all now. The thing with hayfever meds is they take time to do their job. If you wait until you have hayfever before you take the meds, it's already too late. To be fair, so many people don't know this, so they suffer year on year and it's so unnecessary.I've just spent the afternoon and evening out in the countryside surrounded by grasslands without any problems at all. Without taking the meds since May that would probably have put me in hospital with a severe allergic reaction.I always say to any regular hayfever sufferers that I know, work out what you are actually allergic to, then start your meds before that particular season and continue with them until the season is over and you won't suffer. For some reason or other, tree pollen doesn't affect me, so I can wait until May, which is a little while before the grass pollen season kicks in, before I start mine. Those allergic to tree pollen would start earlier than me.