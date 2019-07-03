« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hayfever  (Read 20606 times)

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,979
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #280 on: July 3, 2019, 10:18:42 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on July  2, 2019, 04:02:45 pm
Is it weird that I've only developed hayfever in the last few years? Never suffered from it before that.

That was the case with me too. At least I don't remember suffering with hayfever when I was a kid. Only the last 5 or so years.

My trick of waking at around 4am, taking a Clarityn (Loratadine) and going back to bed seems to be working OK. Though to be honest I am often taking more than one one a day tablet. Which isn't ideal. But the alternative Piriton (chlorphenamine) just makes me really sleepy.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #281 on: June 14, 2020, 10:36:43 pm »
Is anyone else really suffering this year? I only really fully recover if I stay indoors for three days straight otherwise it just flares up every time I leave the house for a few hours. This year has been much worse than last.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,307
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #282 on: June 15, 2020, 12:18:37 am »
My lad Jack has really suffered. He's on the tabs which are helping a bit. He won't do the nasal spray which is a shame as it works well for me.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #283 on: June 15, 2020, 12:23:20 am »
Hit me pretty bad this week, been up and down otherwise.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,244
  • YNWA
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #284 on: June 15, 2020, 03:44:49 am »
Last few days has been horrendous. Yesterday (Sunday) was one of the worst days Ive had in years - hit my chest and my inhaler only ended up giving me relief for maybe 20 mins after a puff. Ended up sitting in my car with the air con on full blast to get some proper relief from it.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,882
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #285 on: June 15, 2020, 09:33:51 am »
Doctor I trusted told me to just take antihistamine way in advance of hayfever season. I basically take it all year round now. And my hayfever no longer appears.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,707
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #286 on: June 15, 2020, 08:52:48 pm »
I get it quite bad and this summer so far has been ruthless for it, plus IMO it has similar symptoms to that bastard Covid.
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,757
  • BAGs
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #287 on: June 15, 2020, 09:27:07 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 15, 2020, 09:33:51 am
Doctor I trusted told me to just take antihistamine way in advance of hayfever season. I basically take it all year round now. And my hayfever no longer appears.
Your doctor was spot on.

I'm so allergic to grass, weed and nettle pollen that my lips swell bigger than Pete Burns and my eyes close over due to extreme swelling. I used to have to have steroid injections every six weeks to keep it under control. Summers were ruined every year.

It wasn't until I was finally informed that hay fever meds need to be taken before the season starts and continued until it finished that I've stopped suffering. I'm not allergic to tree pollen, so I start my meds at the beginning of May and continue through until September. Now, even with extremely high pollen counts, I don't get hayfever.

I take one tablet per day, a nasal spray and eye drops on prescription and I have no problems at all now. The thing with hayfever meds is they take time to do their job. If you wait until you have hayfever before you take the meds, it's already too late. To be fair, so many people don't know this, so they suffer year on year and it's so unnecessary.

I've just spent the afternoon and evening out in the countryside surrounded by grasslands without any problems at all. Without taking the meds since May that would probably have put me in hospital with a severe allergic reaction.

I always say to any regular hayfever sufferers that I know, work out what you are actually allergic to, then start your meds before that particular season and continue with them until the season is over and you won't suffer. For some reason or other, tree pollen doesn't affect me, so I can wait until May, which is a little while before the grass pollen season kicks in, before I start mine. Those allergic to tree pollen would start earlier than me.
« Last Edit: June 15, 2020, 09:31:13 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #288 on: June 15, 2020, 09:31:09 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 15, 2020, 09:33:51 am
Doctor I trusted told me to just take antihistamine way in advance of hayfever season. I basically take it all year round now. And my hayfever no longer appears.
Me too and it does help keep it manageable.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,991
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #289 on: June 15, 2020, 09:42:56 pm »
Doctor told me to stop being a big jessie, cleared right up




Actually Avamys and Fexafenfadine (spelling) helped more
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,100
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #290 on: June 15, 2020, 11:14:38 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 15, 2020, 09:42:56 pm
Doctor told me to stop being a big jessie, cleared right up




Actually Avamys and Fexafenfadine (spelling) helped more
Fexofenadine makes my life bearable. I take it all year round
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,244
  • YNWA
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #291 on: June 22, 2020, 11:23:14 am »
Quote from: McrRed on June 15, 2020, 11:14:38 pm
Fexofenadine makes my life bearable. I take it all year round

Got me some of this. It's been so bad the last couple of weeks, even my inhaler isn't having an impact on it at it's worst.

Will take them until end of Sept and see how I get on. Not had much luck with tablets in the past.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,117
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #292 on: June 24, 2020, 02:16:03 pm »
Apart from the occasional dry mouth Ive never really suffered from hay fever.

My eyes have been irritable the last few days though, and then this morning I woke up with my lids basically crusted together. Really strange feeling. Mouth is also very crusty, not sure if thats a symptom too.

Im aware that pollen count is very high at the minute, just strange that Ive never encountered it like this before, especially as someone who spends a lot of time outdoors.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,059
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #293 on: June 24, 2020, 04:13:15 pm »
My fellas being tortured by this at the moment, its really grim.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #294 on: June 24, 2020, 04:16:17 pm »
Horrible.

Hit the trails today biking and since I got home I've been rubbing my eyes constantly, going to have panda eyes by the end of the week.

Been on the inhaler a couple of times today as well.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,634
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #295 on: August 1, 2020, 08:00:33 pm »
Feels like every drop of liquid in my body has escaped through my nose today.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,653
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #296 on: August 1, 2020, 08:46:12 pm »
I do beconase...

It knocks most of it on the head for me.. 

But I have use it twice a day everyday the benefit ....

The tablets screw with my mind when I sleep so I avoid them.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,882
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #297 on: February 14, 2021, 02:03:19 pm »
Time of year to start taking hay-fever tablets on the reg

Builds you up for spring and summer

Works for me every year. My doc confirmed it works

I know it looks like another lockdown year, but I'll be in the garden and walking tons when it gets a bit nicer

And hay-fever is one of the hassles I can at least control
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,757
  • BAGs
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #298 on: February 14, 2021, 02:54:48 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 14, 2021, 02:03:19 pm
Time of year to start taking hay-fever tablets on the reg

Builds you up for spring and summer

Works for me every year. My doc confirmed it works

I know it looks like another lockdown year, but I'll be in the garden and walking tons when it gets a bit nicer

And hay-fever is one of the hassles I can at least control
It's a bit early for me, but I do the same as you and it works every year without fail. My hayfever is severe. I get swelling in my lips and eyes, so I have to be careful with it. I used to have to have steroid injections once it got going, but I prevent it before it hits now.

Because I'm allergic to grass, nettle and weed pollen I can start taking prescription meds for hayfever at the start of May, then I take them daily until the end of September. Thankfully, I'm ok with tree pollen, which starts much earlier in the year.

It's the sufferers who don't take their meds until they have an attack that tend to suffer year after year.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes.

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,307
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #299 on: February 14, 2021, 04:01:39 pm »
Yep, will be starting this week. Also the nasal spray really helps as well.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #300 on: February 17, 2021, 09:46:20 am »
When i was a kid i used to get it very bad and to the point where my eyes would on occasion more or less get that puffed up that i couldn't see

Seemed to grow out of it but the last 4 years seems to have come back with a vengeance . Started taking anti histamines which seem to help a fair bit , think it seemed fairly bad last year but we were out walking a lot more
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #301 on: February 17, 2021, 09:50:28 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 14, 2021, 02:03:19 pm
Time of year to start taking hay-fever tablets on the reg

Builds you up for spring and summer

Works for me every year. My doc confirmed it works

I know it looks like another lockdown year, but I'll be in the garden and walking tons when it gets a bit nicer

And hay-fever is one of the hassles I can at least control

Which tablets work best?
Logged

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,100
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #302 on: February 17, 2021, 10:17:43 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on February 17, 2021, 09:50:28 am
Which tablets work best?
It varies but most of the acute sufferers I know take Telfast (fexofenadine). 120mg for regular sufferers and 180mg for the acute acute sufferers. Sufferer being the correct and operative word. Prescription only, as far as I know.

Personally I can't take piriton, loratedine or any of the over-the-counter versions. They knock me clean out.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #303 on: February 17, 2021, 10:22:32 am »
Quote from: McrRed on February 17, 2021, 10:17:43 am
It varies but most of the acute sufferers I know take Telfast (fexofenadine). 120mg for regular sufferers and 180mg for the acute acute sufferers. Sufferer being the correct and operative word. Prescription only, as far as I know.

Personally I can't take piriton, loratedine or any of the over-the-counter versions. They knock me clean out.

I use these , first couple off days i feel very tired with them but seem to get over it after usually the third day
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #304 on: February 17, 2021, 10:46:08 am »
I take them all year round to keep up my levels but I've already started with sneezes.

I don't normally suffer with swollen eyes, it's the allergy reactions I take them for. 

I suffer with cellulitis which means taking really strong antibiotics if I have a reaction so it's prevention rather than cure for me.

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,793
  • kopite
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #305 on: February 17, 2021, 10:50:31 am »
Don't forget fellow sufferers, the cheap tablets in Home Bargains etc contain exactly the same ingredients as the much more expensive branded makes!

When you take them all year round as I do, it saves a few quid.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #306 on: February 17, 2021, 11:33:14 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on February 17, 2021, 10:50:31 am
Don't forget fellow sufferers, the cheap tablets in Home Bargains etc contain exactly the same ingredients as the much more expensive branded makes!

When you take them all year round as I do, it saves a few quid.

Yeah get mine from Asda , think it's something like 2.50 for 30 tablets
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #307 on: Today at 10:24:23 pm »
Quote from: McrRed on February 17, 2021, 10:17:43 am
It varies but most of the acute sufferers I know take Telfast (fexofenadine). 120mg for regular sufferers and 180mg for the acute acute sufferers. Sufferer being the correct and operative word. Prescription only, as far as I know.

Personally I can't take piriton, loratedine or any of the over-the-counter versions. They knock me clean out.

Nice one mate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 