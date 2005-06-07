« previous next »
Season Ticket - Moving Seats

Stretch Armstrong

Season Ticket - Moving Seats
June 7, 2005, 12:32:21 pm
Hi,

I've decided to ask the ticket office if I can move my season ticket.  Sent my renewal form with cover letter back to the tickets office but no money has been taken off me yet - just wondering if anybody knows how long this takes for them to tell you if you've been moved and when they'll take the money?????

Cheers
Stretch
Lee-Block105

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #1 on: June 7, 2005, 12:39:54 pm
they will sort all other season ticket holder out first, to see who has renewed then try and find you a seat where you have requested.

seat changes are delt with last mate.
Stretch Armstrong

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #2 on: June 7, 2005, 12:43:36 pm
Quote from: Lee-Block105 on June  7, 2005, 12:39:54 pm
they will sort all other season ticket holder out first, to see who has renewed then try and find you a seat where you have requested.

seat changes are delt with last mate.

So will they charge me the more expensive price or cos I sent it early the cheapo early deal?
Lee-Block105

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #3 on: June 7, 2005, 01:09:55 pm
you will be charged the reduction price, we tried to get three togeher last season, but were offered row 4 so fucked it off, and that was late but was offered the cheapest price.
Stretch Armstrong

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #4 on: June 7, 2005, 01:14:00 pm
Quote from: Lee-Block105 on June  7, 2005, 01:09:55 pm
you will be charged the reduction price, we tried to get three togeher last season, but were offered row 4 so fucked it off, and that was late but was offered the cheapest price.

What sort of date will they contact me about a new seat?
smiggers

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #5 on: June 7, 2005, 05:30:13 pm
Good luck.
My mate handed his in last week & asked if he could move nearer his mate. They said it wasn't a good enough reason.
I thought handing over £500+ notes was good enough but there you go.
vishpatel

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #6 on: June 7, 2005, 05:38:54 pm
Quote from: smiggers on June  7, 2005, 05:30:13 pm
Good luck.
My mate handed his in last week & asked if he could move nearer his mate. They said it wasn't a good enough reason.
I thought handing over £500+ notes was good enough but there you go.


what other reasons are there????
james_f

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #7 on: June 9, 2005, 10:56:41 am
Better views, closer to the pitch, shit atmosphere in your part of the ground, too far to the nearest toilet  ;)
AdamL

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #8 on: June 11, 2005, 08:10:18 pm
i wouldnt mind moving ten seats to the right. in the main stand last season, close to the away fans. love it there! only problem is a huge fuckin post that obscures some of the kop penalty box (although not the goal). can you ask them to move like ten seats one way or another? cos other than that they were boss seats!
S24 LFC

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #9 on: June 21, 2005, 10:11:56 pm
My ST is in the Kop, block 207 an the atmosphere is embarrasing! nobody sings, is it the same for every season ticketed area?
Scouse Kopite

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #10 on: June 21, 2005, 11:13:37 pm
Get on u block 207 is a beast me dad sits der and i love sittin der scouse the fuckin adult and child is boaring lad
TSC

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #11 on: June 22, 2005, 02:30:28 pm
Quote from: S24 LFC on June 21, 2005, 10:11:56 pm
My ST is in the Kop, block 207 an the atmosphere is embarrasing! nobody sings, is it the same for every season ticketed area?

I'm in Lower Cent, close to the kop end, and the atmos there is usually quiet, with the exception for the big games, or when we score near the end to steal a win or something.

Anyway, didn't think you needed to give a reason to request a seat change.
taters

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #12 on: June 22, 2005, 07:11:30 pm
 :wave
I have handed me son's S/T back to the club i had adult & child S/T which was in the upper annie row 3 above the away fans  i have asked for kop or lower centenary i have to wait till the 29th june closing date for renewals. hopefully i still get charge cheap rate.
Ferg

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #13 on: June 22, 2005, 09:22:26 pm
Quote from: AdamL on June 11, 2005, 08:10:18 pm
i wouldnt mind moving ten seats to the right. in the main stand last season, close to the away fans. love it there! only problem is a huge fuckin post that obscures some of the kop penalty box (although not the goal). can you ask them to move like ten seats one way or another? cos other than that they were boss seats!
post 2 by any chance?
its a pain in the arse for me aswell mate.
hoping to get kop end next year.
S24 LFC

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #14 on: June 22, 2005, 09:26:24 pm

Quote from: TSC on June 22, 2005, 02:30:28 pm

Anyway, didn't think you needed to give a reason to request a seat change.

i know, bu theres no point movin coz the atmosphere isshit, if all the ST blocks have shit atmosphere's.
lordcisse

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #15 on: May 28, 2011, 02:29:07 pm
this is the only thread on moving season tickets i could find, has anybody moved theirs a bit more recently? how simple is it and do you tend to get moved to where your askin for ish? Also, when you ask if they say we've got this one available but its shit you dont have to move once you've asked do u?
And while im askin has anybody swapped from an adult season ticket to a kids or vice versa?
sidneyroughdiamond

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #16 on: May 29, 2011, 04:04:05 pm
Got moved from one side of the Kop to the other after several seasons of complaining and sending a letter of plea with every season ticket renewal.
lordcisse

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #17 on: May 29, 2011, 05:02:16 pm
when you did get moved did they tell you where the new seat was and say is that alright or just do it? why did you tell them you wanted to move?
taters

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #18 on: May 31, 2011, 02:18:31 pm
 :wave

I was thinking about moving my Kop seat into block 104 /105 if possible
I sit in block 103 Row 28 & not many people sing near me except for the Big games  :(
sidneyroughdiamond

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #19 on: June 2, 2011, 07:29:10 am
Quote from: lordcisse on May 29, 2011, 05:02:16 pm
when you did get moved did they tell you where the new seat was and say is that alright or just do it? why did you tell them you wanted to move?

They phoned me and offered me one specific place I could take that or stick with my original seat. I was informed of the location and given the choice. I told them I wanted to move as I was uncomfortable in my seat due to my size (height). It took over 5 seasons of asking for this request whenever I renewed my season ticket.
Barry Banana

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #20 on: June 2, 2011, 09:21:23 am
Quote from: sidneyroughdiamond on June  2, 2011, 07:29:10 am
They phoned me and offered me one specific place I could take that or stick with my original seat. I was informed of the location and given the choice. I told them I wanted to move as I was uncomfortable in my seat due to my size (height). It took over 5 seasons of asking for this request whenever I renewed my season ticket.

It seems like you had a rough time swapping.

Does anyone think the TO would be more lenient with a request to move to 304,305, or 306 - seeing as they agreed to set up the blocks for like minded fans to improve atmosphere?

They initially invited invitations to move to those blocks for that very reason - but I wonder if that window is now closed.
Paul

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #21 on: June 2, 2011, 01:33:07 pm
The last season we were allowed to renew at the window (two seasons ago i think), i just asked at the window while I was paying the renewal and moved from the Main Stand to Kop Block 207.

Gave me a few choices of available Kop seats, and just moved it over there and then (and I paid the lower Kop price as well).

Obviously more difficult now you have to renew online (or pay extra if you don't)

Barry Banana

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #22 on: June 2, 2011, 01:34:56 pm
Quote from: Paul on June  2, 2011, 01:33:07 pm
The last season we were allowed to renew at the window (two seasons ago i think), i just asked at the window while I was paying the renewal and moved from the Main Stand to Kop Block 207.

Gave me a few choices of available Kop seats, and just moved it over there and then (and I paid the lower Kop price as well).

Obviously more difficult now you have to renew online (or pay extra if you don't)



If you're moving from anywhere else to the Kop though, its still cheaper.
deiseach

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:02:12 pm
Unearthing a really old topic, but the topic is exactly the same so...has anyone got experience of moving their season ticket seat in the Twenties? I got mine this season after a 22-year wait and the first thing I did after getting it was to ask if I could sit alongside, yer know, my wife of 19 years? The response was:
Quote
With regards to your email, unfortunately we only move supporters in exceptional circumstances and each request will be looked at on a case by case basis.﻿
 ﻿
Unfortunately we are unable to look at your request for this season. ﻿
﻿﻿
I hope you are looking forward to the new season.
Okay, fine, and I am enjoying it - how could you not? But I really do want to sit with her, and to be able to take our 10-year-old son as well. So has anyone pulled it off?
elmothered1

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:26:42 pm
Quote from: deiseach on Yesterday at 05:02:12 pm
Unearthing a really old topic, but the topic is exactly the same so...has anyone got experience of moving their season ticket seat in the Twenties? I got mine this season after a 22-year wait and the first thing I did after getting it was to ask if I could sit alongside, yer know, my wife of 19 years? The response was:Okay, fine, and I am enjoying it - how could you not? But I really do want to sit with her, and to be able to take our 10-year-old son as well. So has anyone pulled it off?

ive asked for years but this closed season they did accommodate me and moved mine and my sons from upper main stand to the kop. I know quite a few that moved this summer. I think as ticket office had no finals etc they weren't busy and became really helpful. Don't think they would move you during season though...
Philipm20

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:59:03 pm
I was able to move my wifes season ticket from the Kop this summer to be close to me in the Main Stand. Although not directly sat next to each other we are the same row and same block.
deiseach

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #26 on: Today at 06:25:54 am
Thank you both for your insight, it's encouraging to know that movement is possible. What time of year should I start pestering them, a term I used advisedly as it all feels rather capricious, that I need to catch the right person at the right time.
elmothered1

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #27 on: Today at 11:29:50 am
Quote from: deiseach on Today at 06:25:54 am
Thank you both for your insight, it's encouraging to know that movement is possible. What time of year should I start pestering them, a term I used advisedly as it all feels rather capricious, that I need to catch the right person at the right time.
about late feb. i sent a few that time every year. always got a no back but last season they actually emailed me a few weeks later to ask if i still wanted to be moved. from there they were very helpful, offered me seats in all parts of the ground
deiseach

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #28 on: Today at 02:06:06 pm
Quote from: elmothered1 on Today at 11:29:50 am
about late feb. i sent a few that time every year. always got a no back but last season they actually emailed me a few weeks later to ask if i still wanted to be moved. from there they were very helpful, offered me seats in all parts of the ground
Sounds like a plan! Much obliged to you.
Philipm20

Re: Season Ticket - Moving Seats
Reply #29 on: Today at 03:28:34 pm
With mine I sent an email during the renewal process, they were very helpful and reserved a seat that I could renew instead of the original seat. All completed before the renewal deadline period.
