they will sort all other season ticket holder out first, to see who has renewed then try and find you a seat where you have requested.seat changes are delt with last mate.
you will be charged the reduction price, we tried to get three togeher last season, but were offered row 4 so fucked it off, and that was late but was offered the cheapest price.
Good luck.My mate handed his in last week & asked if he could move nearer his mate. They said it wasn't a good enough reason.I thought handing over £500+ notes was good enough but there you go.
My ST is in the Kop, block 207 an the atmosphere is embarrasing! nobody sings, is it the same for every season ticketed area?
i wouldnt mind moving ten seats to the right. in the main stand last season, close to the away fans. love it there! only problem is a huge fuckin post that obscures some of the kop penalty box (although not the goal). can you ask them to move like ten seats one way or another? cos other than that they were boss seats!
Who wouldn't want to kick someone called Ferguson?
A big heart has space for everyone.
Anyway, didn't think you needed to give a reason to request a seat change.
when you did get moved did they tell you where the new seat was and say is that alright or just do it? why did you tell them you wanted to move?
They phoned me and offered me one specific place I could take that or stick with my original seat. I was informed of the location and given the choice. I told them I wanted to move as I was uncomfortable in my seat due to my size (height). It took over 5 seasons of asking for this request whenever I renewed my season ticket.
The last season we were allowed to renew at the window (two seasons ago i think), i just asked at the window while I was paying the renewal and moved from the Main Stand to Kop Block 207.Gave me a few choices of available Kop seats, and just moved it over there and then (and I paid the lower Kop price as well).Obviously more difficult now you have to renew online (or pay extra if you don't)
With regards to your email, unfortunately we only move supporters in exceptional circumstances and each request will be looked at on a case by case basis. Unfortunately we are unable to look at your request for this season. I hope you are looking forward to the new season.
Unearthing a really old topic, but the topic is exactly the same so...has anyone got experience of moving their season ticket seat in the Twenties? I got mine this season after a 22-year wait and the first thing I did after getting it was to ask if I could sit alongside, yer know, my wife of 19 years? The response was:Okay, fine, and I am enjoying it - how could you not? But I really do want to sit with her, and to be able to take our 10-year-old son as well. So has anyone pulled it off?
Thank you both for your insight, it's encouraging to know that movement is possible. What time of year should I start pestering them, a term I used advisedly as it all feels rather capricious, that I need to catch the right person at the right time.
about late feb. i sent a few that time every year. always got a no back but last season they actually emailed me a few weeks later to ask if i still wanted to be moved. from there they were very helpful, offered me seats in all parts of the ground
