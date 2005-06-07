Quote

With regards to your email, unfortunately we only move supporters in exceptional circumstances and each request will be looked at on a case by case basis.﻿

Unfortunately we are unable to look at your request for this season. ﻿

I hope you are looking forward to the new season.

Unearthing a really old topic, but the topic is exactly the same so...has anyone got experience of moving their season ticket seat in the Twenties? I got mine this season after a 22-year wait and the first thing I did after getting it was to ask if I could sit alongside, yer know, my wife of 19 years? The response was:Okay, fine, and I am enjoying it - how could you not? But I really do want to sit with her, and to be able to take our 10-year-old son as well. So has anyone pulled it off?