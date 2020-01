Gary Barlow,



Thought he'd be a Utd/City fan? He's about as Manc as you can get.



Gazza Barlow was born in Frodsham. Not far from Runcorn. He's a big Wool but closer to Liverpool than Manchester that's for sure.My missus went to his concert at the Echo Arena on Tuesday night. She tells me that he wore a JFT96 scarf throughout the concert while sat at his piano.He also instigated a minutes applause for the 96.Good lad Gary.