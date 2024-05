.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Chelsea

2005 Champions League Final

Tuesday 3rd May, 2005. (the 1st leg finished 0-0)Dudek; Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Traore; Garcia, Hamann, Gerrard, Biscan, Riise; Baros.Carson, Warnock, Welsh, Nunez, Kewell, Smicer, Cisse.Cech; Geremi, Carvalho, Terry, Gallas; Tiago, Makelele, Lampard; J. Cole, Drogba, GudjohnsenCudicini, Johnson, Huth, Kezman, Robben, Forssell, Nuno Morais.LFCHistory.netLFCInEurope.comLiverpoolFC.tv Match Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20050507090537/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/match/last_match/match_report LiverpoolFC.tv Match Analysis: https://web.archive.org/web/20050531211947/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/match/last_match/match_analysis RAWK's '' for vs Chelsea: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63179.0 RAWK's '' for vs Chelsea: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63639.0 RAWK's '' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63642.0 (this thread)RAWK '' thread (by Hinesy): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309763.0 If you really want to relive the build-up, the anticipation, the tension... then aroundof RAWK (and working backwards) has most of the surrounding drama:-(day of the match) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.29680 :-^ or https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1786304697219064263 ' (90 seconds):-:- https://archive.org/details/ucl-liverpool-vs-chelsea-2004-2005 (and just press 'play')^ or a 400mb download file, here - https://mega.nz/folder/FDtk3b5A#5_QnS-vo6oytBx2v1750Tg or a 1.2gb download file, here - https://mega.nz/file/PMwn2Czb#SBvkq7PCzUBPCC9pSwda34K5JK-y--l-0xz15m4-vBE (or just press 'play' to watch it)':-' (23 mins):-' (Russian comms):-' (19 mins):-' (ITV; 6 mins):-:-':-' - from Sly (4 mins):-' (6 mins of highlights; Gudjohnsen's last minute chance around 4 mins into the video below):-' (4 mins):-' (4 minutes; with final few seconds of game and celebrations):-' (2 minutes; with final few seconds of game and celebrations) :-' (5 minutes; the final whistle and post match celebrations and atmosphere):-' (with video):-' (5 mins - 2007?):-' (10 mins):-' (8 mins):-' (3 parts):-' (1 min):-' (3 mins):-' (9 seconds):-' (Dotun, Machado & Tim Vickery discuss the '05 Semi-Final):-BBC Match Report: http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/4501277.stm Guardian minute-by-minute Report: www.theguardian.com/football/2005/may/03/minutebyminute.sport Guardian Match Report: www.theguardian.com/football/2005/may/04/match.sport ESPN Live Match Blog: www.espn.com/soccer/match/_/gameId/182820 Liverpool Echo Match Report: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ten-years-on-read-echos-9173521 Anfield-Online.co.uk Match Report: www.anfield-online.co.uk/fixtures/2005/uefa/chelseahome0305.html EuroSport's Match Report: www.eurosport.fr/football/ligue-des-champions/2004-2005/liverpool-l-a-fait_sto714595/story.shtml Gazetta Italia's Match Report: www.gazzetta.it/Calcio/Altre%20Serie/Primo%20Piano/2005/05-Maggio/03/liv-chelsea.shtml The Harald's Match Report: www.heraldscotland.com/sport/uk-sport/19274936.day-2005---controversial-luis-garcia-goal-sends-liverpool-istanbul What they said about the Anfield crowd (from Mike Taylor) - www.miketaylor.org.uk/lfc-eb/anfield.html#gsc.tab=0 HoldingMidfield's Tactical Analysis: www.holdingmidfield.com/the-road-to-istanbul-liverpool-1-0-chelsea-2005-tactics-tactical-analysis 15 years on from LFC v Chelsea & Luis Garcia's 'ghost goal' - www.bt.com/sport/football/features/liverpool-chelsea-champions-league-ghost-goal-what-they-said-luis-garcia-interview "Abramovich is the special one" - what Benitez said about Mourinho - www.sportsjoe.ie/football/jamie-carragher-reveals-what-rafa-benitez-used-to-say-about-jose-mourinho-144831 Photos from the 2005 CL Semi-Final: https://propaganda.photoshelter.com/gallery/2005-05-03-Liverpool-v-Chelsea/G0000DyuWwQKvuNo/1/C0000M5n3JHMiMUI Liverpool v Chelsea 2005 semi-final - your memories of one of Anfield's greatest ever nights - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/istanbul-10-years-on-liverpool-9172617 'Liverpool Season 2004/05 Review' watch - https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B0aAawP7YTrTeU1CSUV3RWdSVlE/preview (LFC vs Chelsea is at 1h 48m 25s)If you want to watch the full match then try https://footballia.net/matches/liverpool-fc-chelsea-fc-champions-league-2004-2005 (you have to register - but is free and easy to do so)Or if you're with BT... www.bt.com/sport/football/champions-league/finals-and-classics (and other full games too) http://footydvd.co.uk also has it for £2.50 on DVD delivered (in the UK). Full match - with the ITV commentary. ':-Make Us Dream, Part 1 - www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xsdmo Make Us Dream, Part 2 - www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xu7qp ^ or www.facebook.com/theliverpoolway1/videos/make-us-dream/565175784015504 - vs AC Milan in Istanbul : Match Highlights, Full Game Replays, Coverage from the day of the Final - and more...' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------• Aof RAWK's '' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-The 'Somefor following the football +etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 ( www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139 ) threads.