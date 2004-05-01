The only thing I'd change from this night are the two camera shots ITV used straight after Garcia's goal went in (not in), they're far too tight and focused on a small group of people when it needed a massive wide shot of the whole Kop going mad. I'll never forgive them for denying us this.



The thing I remember most about this game was afterwards. Walking out of the ground people were still singing and dancing as they left Anfield, the atmosphere was incredible. I also seem to remember George begging people to leave the ground, as the players needed to do their warm-down. Nobody wanted to leave.The game itself was just torture, once that goal went in.... Don't even mention that Chelsea chance at the end, every time I see it now, I keep expecting it to go in.