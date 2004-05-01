« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here  (Read 36813 times)

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,755
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #560 on: May 4, 2020, 12:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on May  3, 2020, 10:00:56 pm


Crowd was absolutely feral that night

Never seen anything like it. Two of the lads I was with both puked outside The Park immediately after coming out of the ground! ;D
Logged

Online Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #561 on: May 4, 2020, 12:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on May  3, 2020, 10:00:56 pm

Crowd was absolutely feral that night

All opinions of course, but I think it was our finest night.

Feral as you say. Of course we were singing and supporting the Reds, but the utter hatred of Chelsea just poured out and never stopped for the 90 odd minutes (was it 98?!). We made it a bear pit, young and old together. I've never experienced anything like it since.

Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,087
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #562 on: May 4, 2020, 02:59:55 pm »
I got the 27 home that night to the top of Lodgey and I swear I could hear YNWA getting sung in town.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,099
  • Indefatigability
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #563 on: May 4, 2020, 03:05:14 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on February 16, 2006, 06:19:45 pm
Has anybody got a copy of the match on VHS or DVD as i'm looking for a copy PM me thanks
Haha...VHS...haha

2006 just called, it wants its...oh right.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,099
  • Indefatigability
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #564 on: May 4, 2020, 03:06:34 pm »
Anyway, only 15 pages in 15 years for possibly the most important home win ever...

Had we lost itd have taken about 10 minutes.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #565 on: May 4, 2020, 03:08:36 pm »
You know sometimes when you're up at night and you hear a weird noise from another part of the house and your heart skips a beat? I felt like that when the ball left Gudjohnsen's foot. Terrifying moment.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,041
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #566 on: May 4, 2020, 04:27:10 pm »
.




Liverpool 1 - 0 Chelsea


2005 Champions League; Semi-Final - 2nd leg. Tuesday 3rd May, 2005. (the 1st leg finished 0-0)






LFC XI: Dudek; Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Traore; Garcia, Hamann, Gerrard, Biscan, Riise; Baros.
Subs: Carson, Warnock, Welsh, Nunez, Kewell, Smicer, Cisse.

Chelsea XI: Cech; Geremi, Carvalho, Terry, Gallas; Tiago, Makelele, Lampard; J. Cole, Drogba, Gudjohnsen
Subs: Cudicini, Johnson, Huth, Kezman, Robben, Forssell, Nuno Morais.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4927

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/0405-10.html

LiverpoolFC.tv Match Report: https://web.archive.org/web/20050507090537/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/match/last_match/match_report

LiverpoolFC.tv Match Analysis: https://web.archive.org/web/20050531211947/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/match/last_match/match_analysis



RAWK's 'pre-match thread' for vs Chelsea: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63179.0

RAWK's 'team news & in-match comment thread' for vs Chelsea: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63639.0

RAWK's 'Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63642.0 (this thread)

RAWK 'Advent Calendar #1. Matches with meaning: LFC v CFC. 2005' thread (by Hinesy): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309763.0



If you really want to relive the build-up, the anticipation, the tension... then around Page 745 of RAWK (and working backwards) has most of the surrounding drama:-

Page 745 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.29760 : Page 743 (day of the match) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.29680





Luis Garcia's goal on 4 minutes:-



^ or https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1786304697219064263 & https://twitter.com/TheRoadEndPod/status/1786307836064010290

& https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/988376083920699392 & www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/luis-garcias-goal-sends-us-to-the-ucl-final-/388862919811520





Match Highlights:-



'European Classic: Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea | Garcia goal sees Reds off to Istanbul' (90 seconds):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pQ1Z7WQVOBc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pQ1Z7WQVOBc</a>



Full Match Replay:-

https://archive.org/details/ucl-liverpool-vs-chelsea-2004-2005 (and just press 'play')

^ or a 400mb download file, here - https://mega.nz/folder/FDtk3b5A#5_QnS-vo6oytBx2v1750Tg

or a 1.2gb download file, here - https://mega.nz/file/PMwn2Czb#SBvkq7PCzUBPCC9pSwda34K5JK-y--l-0xz15m4-vBE (or just press 'play' to watch it)



'8 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ciJmhom54I4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ciJmhom54I4</a>



'Champions League Classics  Liverpool v Chelsea  Semi Finals 2005' (23 mins):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x3ealdl



'full match replay' (Russian comms):-

https://ok.ru/video/583025494752 & https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1A7411Z7J3?p=6



'Liverpool v Chelsea 2005 highlights' (19 mins):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x222i4o



'Liverpool vs Chelsea, Champions League 2005 Semi Final Second Leg' (ITV; 6 mins):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x1qua2z



5 minute highlights from ITV & Gabby Yorath:-

www.itvsportarchive.com/index.php/news/11-archive-news/208-champions-league-25th-anniversary-semi-final-liverpool-1-0-chelsea



'6 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CWeJcg8Ks8c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CWeJcg8Ks8c</a>



'Champions League Semi Final 2nd Leg 2005' - from Sly (4 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VOR_tlMkKyA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VOR_tlMkKyA</a>



'Luis Garcia's goal. Eidur Gudjohnsen's miss. Goosebumps.' (6 mins of highlights; Gudjohnsen's last minute chance around 4 mins into the video below):-

https://twitter.com/Sennesation/status/1110592531467849728



'Liverpool vs Chelsea 2005 radiocity' (4 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wdSYsRZywW0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wdSYsRZywW0</a>



'YNWA champions league semi final vs Chelsea 2005' (4 minutes; with final few seconds of game and celebrations):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/xso4za



'Those final moments.. that miss, the wild celebrations & a bit of reaction too.' (2 minutes; with final few seconds of game and celebrations) :-

https://twitter.com/davolaar/status/1588112829105803272



'Greatest YNWA ever' (5 minutes; the final whistle and post match celebrations and atmosphere):-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x8k35r



'#OnThisDay in 2005, @luchogarcia14 netted THAT goal against @ChelseaFC to send us to Istanbul' (with video):-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1256846201728561152













Pre & Post Match Build-Up / Atmosphere...



'The Kop: Liverpool v Chelsea CL Semi just before kick off' (5 mins - 2007?):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kDqtrYxHKJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kDqtrYxHKJQ</a>



'Atmosphere around the ground and inside : pre-match' (10 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BZ2JIwRj0nE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BZ2JIwRj0nE</a>



'Liverpool - Chelsea CL SF 2005 ATMOSPHERE' (8 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5SItko13shM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5SItko13shM</a>



'Liverpool - Chelsea CL 2005 Atmosphere' (3 parts):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/egdEq6BXcN8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/egdEq6BXcN8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LWrcUs43sdg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LWrcUs43sdg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8LYaw7wwHmM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8LYaw7wwHmM</a>



'The moment Liverpool reached the 2005 Champions League Final' (1 min):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nZNG9cz1EYI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nZNG9cz1EYI</a>



'Luis Garcia Reveals The Truth Behind His Famous 'Ghost Goal' Against Chelsea' (3 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yZVxmBQOgno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yZVxmBQOgno</a>



'Liverpool vs Chelsea - Goal line view Luis Garcia' (9 seconds):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pl1kMzR9bqY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pl1kMzR9bqY</a>



'3rd May 2005 - Liverpool V Chelsea - Champion League Semi-Final' (Dotun, Machado & Tim Vickery discuss the '05 Semi-Final):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/87N-q3UlTD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/87N-q3UlTD4</a>







Match Programme Cover:-









Match Reports & Reviews:-

BBC Match Report: http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/4501277.stm

Guardian minute-by-minute Report: www.theguardian.com/football/2005/may/03/minutebyminute.sport

Guardian Match Report: www.theguardian.com/football/2005/may/04/match.sport

ESPN Live Match Blog: www.espn.com/soccer/match/_/gameId/182820

Liverpool Echo Match Report: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ten-years-on-read-echos-9173521

Anfield-Online.co.uk Match Report: www.anfield-online.co.uk/fixtures/2005/uefa/chelseahome0305.html

EuroSport's Match Report: www.eurosport.fr/football/ligue-des-champions/2004-2005/liverpool-l-a-fait_sto714595/story.shtml

Gazetta Italia's Match Report: www.gazzetta.it/Calcio/Altre%20Serie/Primo%20Piano/2005/05-Maggio/03/liv-chelsea.shtml

The Harald's Match Report: www.heraldscotland.com/sport/uk-sport/19274936.day-2005---controversial-luis-garcia-goal-sends-liverpool-istanbul

What they said about the Anfield crowd (from Mike Taylor) - www.miketaylor.org.uk/lfc-eb/anfield.html#gsc.tab=0

HoldingMidfield's Tactical Analysis: www.holdingmidfield.com/the-road-to-istanbul-liverpool-1-0-chelsea-2005-tactics-tactical-analysis

15 years on from LFC v Chelsea & Luis Garcia's 'ghost goal' - www.bt.com/sport/football/features/liverpool-chelsea-champions-league-ghost-goal-what-they-said-luis-garcia-interview

"Abramovich is the special one" - what Benitez said about Mourinho - www.sportsjoe.ie/football/jamie-carragher-reveals-what-rafa-benitez-used-to-say-about-jose-mourinho-144831

Photos from the 2005 CL Semi-Final: https://propaganda.photoshelter.com/gallery/2005-05-03-Liverpool-v-Chelsea/G0000DyuWwQKvuNo/1/C0000M5n3JHMiMUI

Liverpool v Chelsea 2005 semi-final - your memories of one of Anfield's greatest ever nights - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/istanbul-10-years-on-liverpool-9172617

'Liverpool Season 2004/05 Review' watch - https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B0aAawP7YTrTeU1CSUV3RWdSVlE/preview (LFC vs Chelsea is at 1h 48m 25s)











If you want to watch the full match then try https://footballia.net/matches/liverpool-fc-chelsea-fc-champions-league-2004-2005 (you have to register - but is free and easy to do so)

Or if you're with BT... www.bt.com/sport/football/champions-league/finals-and-classics (and other full games too)

http://footydvd.co.uk also has it for £2.50 on DVD delivered (in the UK). Full match - with the ITV commentary. (They also do a LOT of other games as well...)

The LFC TV channel showed the full game on the 3rd May - it may be worth looking through here to see if they will again soon: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv (daily listings)





You just gotta love our Luis (from Halloween 2016) - https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/793149679940886528  :champ :wellin :thumbup








'Make Us Dream':-

Make Us Dream, Part 1 - www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xsdmo
Make Us Dream, Part 2 - www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xu7qp

^ or www.facebook.com/theliverpoolway1/videos/make-us-dream/565175784015504












2005 Champions League Final - vs AC Milan in Istanbul : Match Highlights, Full Game Replays, Coverage from the day of the Final - and more...

'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550







--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0








The 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, and Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0



Massive credit, kudos and thanks to MikaelLFC - for all his hard work in providing countless links to quality streams for on various platforms for Liverpool matches every week over many years on RAWK... in his superb & invaluable 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' (www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139) threads.


« Last Edit: Today at 07:05:59 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,678
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #567 on: May 4, 2020, 05:21:39 pm »
Great vids. Nice one Jason.  The pre-match Kop one must be 07, the 5 waver is there. 
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,712
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #568 on: May 4, 2020, 06:30:02 pm »
Thanks for those links! Don't suppose anyone's got hold of a full match video?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,041
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #569 on: May 4, 2020, 06:51:10 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on May  4, 2020, 06:30:02 pm
Thanks for those links! Don't suppose anyone's got hold of a full match video?

Try here mate - it requires registration - but is free, apparently...

https://footballia.net/matches/liverpool-fc-chelsea-fc-champions-league-2004-2005


Or if you're with BT - https://www.bt.com/sport/football/champions-league/finals-and-classics (and other full games too)


http://footydvd.co.uk also has it for £2.50 on DVD delivered (to the UK). Full match - with the ITV commentary. (they also do a LOT of other games as well)


The LFC TV channel also showed the full game last night - it may be worth looking through here to see if they will again soon - https://www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv (daily listings)


« Last Edit: May 4, 2020, 07:27:59 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,486
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #570 on: May 4, 2020, 07:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on May  4, 2020, 12:25:01 pm
All opinions of course, but I think it was our finest night.

Feral as you say. Of course we were singing and supporting the Reds, but the utter hatred of Chelsea just poured out and never stopped for the 90 odd minutes (was it 98?!). We made it a bear pit, young and old together. I've never experienced anything like it since.



Yeah I the only time I thought it would be beaten if if we had a game where we could clinch the title with a win (regardless of what else happened). Even on TV you can hear the noise. Not just songs but just sheer noise for our lads. I don't think it'll ever be beaten. The official site had a page the next day compiling all the newspaper articles just about the crowd
If anyone has those that'd be boss.
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,755
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #571 on: May 4, 2020, 07:04:41 pm »
Nice one Jason!!!
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,755
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #572 on: May 4, 2020, 07:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on May  4, 2020, 07:02:21 pm
Yeah I the only time I thought it would be beaten if if we had a game where we could clinch the title with a win (regardless of what else happened). Even on TV you can hear the noise. Not just songs but just sheer noise for our lads. I don't think it'll ever be beaten. The official site had a page the next day compiling all the newspaper articles just about the crowd
If anyone has those that'd be boss.

http://www.miketaylor.org.uk/lfc-eb/anfield.html#gsc.tab=0

Found this with some quotes from various sources.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,712
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #573 on: May 4, 2020, 07:17:36 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May  4, 2020, 06:51:10 pm
Try here mate - it required registration - but is free, apparently...

https://footballia.net/matches/liverpool-fc-chelsea-fc-champions-league-2004-2005


Or if you're with BT - https://www.bt.com/sport/football/champions-league/finals-and-classics (and other full games too)


http://footydvd.co.uk also has it for £2.50 on DVD delivered (to the UK). Full match - with the ITV commentary. (they also do a LOT of other games as well)



Legend! Thanks a lot.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,678
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #574 on: May 4, 2020, 07:18:42 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on May  4, 2020, 07:10:33 pm
http://www.miketaylor.org.uk/lfc-eb/anfield.html#gsc.tab=0

Found this with some quotes from various sources.
Love Carras quote there.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #575 on: May 4, 2020, 07:18:42 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May  4, 2020, 06:51:10 pm
Try here mate - it required registration - but is free, apparently...

https://footballia.net/matches/liverpool-fc-chelsea-fc-champions-league-2004-2005


Or if you're with BT - https://www.bt.com/sport/football/champions-league/finals-and-classics (and other full games too)


http://footydvd.co.uk also has it for £2.50 on DVD delivered (to the UK). Full match - with the ITV commentary. (they also do a LOT of other games as well)
You, Sir, are an absolute diamond for everything you provide. Truly.  :champ :wellin :champ
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,947
  • ....mmm
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #576 on: May 4, 2020, 07:51:13 pm »
Here's the ITV commentary/highlights:
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x1qua2z

Radio City audio highlights:
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2qw79s

Both are etched into my brain ;D
Logged
:D

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,087
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #577 on: May 4, 2020, 08:39:26 pm »
Someone pull the Shed End one up from the 25th May.

Pure hilarious.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,943
  • Not Italian
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #578 on: May 4, 2020, 10:35:00 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May  4, 2020, 06:51:10 pm
https://footballia.net/matches/liverpool-fc-chelsea-fc-champions-league-2004-2005
I just wanted to say this site is an absolute goldmine for everyone who likes to rewatch old or newer matches, not just Liverpool. You can find almost everything there, it's incredibly comprehensive. I watched the Liverpool-Madrid 1981 final last night (what a player Phil Neal was), and I'm watching the Roma one tonight.   
« Last Edit: May 4, 2020, 10:37:31 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #579 on: May 5, 2020, 08:29:47 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on May  4, 2020, 10:35:00 pm
I just wanted to say this site is an absolute goldmine for everyone who likes to rewatch old or newer matches, not just Liverpool. You can find almost everything there, it's incredibly comprehensive. I watched the Liverpool-Madrid 1981 final last night (what a player Phil Neal was), and I'm watching the Roma one tonight.

I watched the '81 final a while back. Within seconds of the kick off one of their animals went in on Phil Neal with both feet of the ground aiming at Phil's shins. A different world back then.

This Chelsea game, just watching on telly, was immense and almost transcended football and became something more. Awesome atmosphere, awesome occasion.

Thanks to everyone for posting links on these threads.
Logged

Offline stevo7

  • RAWK Remembers
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,939
  • Direct Action Now
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #580 on: May 5, 2020, 12:15:41 pm »
Was on the back row of the row of The Kop for this. Pandemonium after Garcia Goal. The collective 'phew' after Gudjohnsen miss. And the songs after the final whistle.

Off The Rocket after the match with a Sports Options leaflet in our hands. Booked flights the next day.
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,322
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #581 on: May 5, 2020, 03:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on May  4, 2020, 07:51:13 pm
Here's the ITV commentary/highlights:
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x1qua2z

Radio City audio highlights:
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2qw79s

Both are etched into my brain ;D

The only thing I'd change from this night are the two camera shots ITV used straight after Garcia's goal went in (not in), they're far too tight and focused on a small group of people when it needed a massive wide shot of the whole Kop going mad. I'll never forgive them for denying us this.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,859
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #582 on: May 5, 2020, 04:27:23 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on May  5, 2020, 03:51:02 pm
The only thing I'd change from this night are the two camera shots ITV used straight after Garcia's goal went in (not in), they're far too tight and focused on a small group of people when it needed a massive wide shot of the whole Kop going mad. I'll never forgive them for denying us this.

The thing I remember most about this game was afterwards. Walking out of the ground people were still singing and dancing as they left Anfield, the atmosphere was incredible. I also seem to remember George begging people to leave the ground, as the players needed to do their warm-down. Nobody wanted to leave.  ;D

The game itself was just torture, once that goal went in.... Don't even mention that Chelsea chance at the end, every time I see it now, I keep expecting it to go in.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mainone

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • this is the end.....
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #583 on: May 5, 2020, 05:27:48 pm »
remember walking up annie road and abromovich had to get out his car and walk the last 1oo yards with the crowd bouncing around him in front and behind singing were the barmy annie road army , and  you can stick your rubles up yer ass the body guards didn't know what to do ,roman had a nervous grin, then got hit with the classic any spares roman by a lad next to him.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,947
  • ....mmm
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #584 on: May 5, 2020, 05:48:40 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on May  5, 2020, 03:51:02 pm
The only thing I'd change from this night are the two camera shots ITV used straight after Garcia's goal went in (not in), they're far too tight and focused on a small group of people when it needed a massive wide shot of the whole Kop going mad. I'll never forgive them for denying us this.

In Gerrard's 'Make Us Dream' documentary they have this exact shot in high definition with the same commentary (47:00 timestamp)

I'll try and rip and upload it but I don't have access to my personal PC at the moment.
« Last Edit: May 5, 2020, 05:53:00 pm by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,486
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #585 on: May 6, 2020, 07:14:23 am »
Quote from: jillc on May  5, 2020, 04:27:23 pm
The thing I remember most about this game was afterwards. Walking out of the ground people were still singing and dancing as they left Anfield, the atmosphere was incredible. I also seem to remember George begging people to leave the ground, as the players needed to do their warm-down. Nobody wanted to leave.  ;D

The game itself was just torture, once that goal went in.... Don't even mention that Chelsea chance at the end, every time I see it now, I keep expecting it to go in.

George's comment at the end also something like "I've seen all sorts in the last 30 years but I've never seen or heard anything like that"
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,653
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #586 on: May 6, 2020, 07:27:41 am »
Quote from: jillc on May  5, 2020, 04:27:23 pm
The thing I remember most about this game was afterwards. Walking out of the ground people were still singing and dancing as they left Anfield, the atmosphere was incredible. I also seem to remember George begging people to leave the ground, as the players needed to do their warm-down. Nobody wanted to leave.  ;D

The game itself was just torture, once that goal went in.... Don't even mention that Chelsea chance at the end, every time I see it now, I keep expecting it to go in.

I swear I stopped breathing. One of those weird 'the world freezes' (or something) moments. Utterly terrifying.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,041
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #587 on: May 6, 2020, 06:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on May  5, 2020, 05:48:40 pm
In Gerrard's 'Make Us Dream' documentary they have this exact shot in high definition with the same commentary (47:00 timestamp)

I'll try and rip and upload it but I don't have access to my personal PC at the moment.

It is available here, apparently... ;)

MUD, Part 1 - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xsdmo
MUD, part 2 - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xu7qp (the scene is around 2m 30s into this video)

or https://www.facebook.com/theliverpoolway1/videos/make-us-dream/565175784015504 :wave
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,947
  • ....mmm
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #588 on: May 7, 2020, 02:44:26 am »
Quote from: oojason on May  6, 2020, 06:01:53 pm
It is available here, apparently... ;)

MUD, Part 1 - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xsdmo
MUD, part 2 - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xu7qp (the scene is around 2m 30s into this video)

or https://www.facebook.com/theliverpoolway1/videos/make-us-dream/565175784015504 :wave

Nice one Jason ;D

Love the editing in this documentary, especially the Chelsea and Milan games.
Logged
:D

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,322
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #589 on: May 7, 2020, 02:14:41 pm »
Logged

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,980
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #590 on: Today at 09:31:19 pm »
Nineteen years since this game, it really was one of those games that shook the kop ;D
Logged

Online Saus76

  • Complete and utter embarrassment
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 1 Chelsea 0 - all post match comments here
« Reply #591 on: Today at 09:33:42 pm »
Hands down the best atmosphere Ive had the pleasure of being part of.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 