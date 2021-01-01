Some crazy numbers on these contracts.



The Dodgers are basically saying yeah we'll have the best chance to win 2, 3 or 4 more World Series and then go dormant for years after while we pay those contracts of retired players or ones no longer there. Needless when they had a very good farm system and they could have struck a good mix between star power and young prospects coming through. They just went crazy and I fear they're going to pay for it for a decade or more with Mookie, Freeman, Ohtani all over 30.



As for Soto, I had a feeling the Mets were going to beat everyone else for his contract, tremendous talent though as others have said not much on defence.