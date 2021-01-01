Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Any Baseball Lovers Around
Author
Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around (Read 585003 times)
classycarra
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10400 on:
Today
at 12:53:34 am
what day's game 6?
RedSince86
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10401 on:
Today
at 01:17:44 am
Quote from: classycarra on
Today
at 12:53:34 am
what day's game 6?
0:08am Saturday UK time.
AndyInVA
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10402 on:
Today
at 01:41:34 am
I started watching the World Series in 98 and saw the Yankees win three years in row. At that time I likened them to Manchester United and created a distasteful dislike to them. I hate to see them get back in this series.
AndyInVA
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10403 on:
Today
at 03:45:50 am
Bottom of the 9th and all to play for.
AndyInVA
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10404 on:
Today
at 03:54:06 am
Happy with that. Well done the Dodgers. Totally enjoyed the series and I loved this game.
