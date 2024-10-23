It's over, I went to bed when Bases were loaded for the 2nd time in the 4th.
Yankees were lucky to get to WS, American League is weak AF, Padres and Mets would have done the same to the Yankees.
Loads of flaws on show, starting pitching is woeful, Rodon and Stroman have been massive flops, and I miss the days of having a lineup of .270 average contact hitters with plate discipline like the Torre championship years, I've hated this Cashman driven live and die by the Home Run offense that started in early 00's, it's why the Yankees always have cold bats in October this century.
Hopefully it's the last season of Boone and Cashman, this has been band aid situation this Playoff run.
My other Half's Brother and Dad have tickets for game 6, looks like they won't be using those, hopefully this embarrassing sweep sees big changes in the Bronx.