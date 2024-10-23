« previous next »
Any Baseball Lovers Around

TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 23, 2024, 10:06:15 pm
Whatever team they have, I always feel the Yankees in a World Series have a bit of a psychological advantage just by showing up, the way Madrid do in a CL final. You just can't deny their history.

However -I do think even with the injuries- this Dodger team is slightly better and should see this through if things go to plan, to make this lopsided rivalry look a teeny bit better.
afc tukrish

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 23, 2024, 11:38:52 pm
R.I.P. Fernando Valenzuela, arguably the first superstar Mexican player in the majors, huge impact as a player in Los Angeles and the majors in general...
AndyInVA

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 26, 2024, 01:02:24 am
Always enjoy the World Series. Although their minute of silence leaves a lot to be desired.
RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 26, 2024, 02:45:43 am
Wow Stanton crushed that.

One mistake from a brilliant start from Flaherty.
BarryCrocker

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 26, 2024, 04:26:53 am
3-2 NYY in bottom of the 10th.
RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 26, 2024, 04:41:26 am
Gutting loss.

6-3 Dodgers.

Walk off grand slam Freeman with 2 outs.

Boone micro managing the Bullpen blew up in his face.

BarryCrocker

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 26, 2024, 04:42:30 am
Dodgers win it 3-6. Freeman hits a walk-off grand slam home-run off the first pitch he saw.
TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 26, 2024, 04:45:00 am
Well, we're in for some series if the 1st game is anything to go by.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 26, 2024, 04:45:12 am
The energy in Dodgers Stadium then. Wow. Moments youll take to the grave as a player. Freeman absolutely mashed it, he got the pitch he was looking for and didnt miss a seam of it. He knew as soon as he connected.
RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 26, 2024, 04:49:03 am
Nestor hasn't pitched in a Month. :butt

Fabulous game, MLB will be loving this.

So many small margins in this game with some unbelievable fielding in the Infield stopping runs.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 26, 2024, 05:22:13 am
I dont think Boone did an awful lot wrong in this instance really. It was 2 outs and he had a leftie on leftie match up. Freeman has been slumping badly because hes playing on 1 ankle but he just got hold of one. It can happen. I do feel like psychologically the Yankees mightve needed that one more than the Dodgers after being up twice in crunch time but hopefully they can respond and we get 7 games.
classycarra

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 26, 2024, 11:10:35 am
great first game, glad I stayed up to watch it. being a genius, i accidentally fell asleep at the top of the 10th at 2-2 ;D
De La Goal

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 26, 2024, 02:37:22 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 23, 2024, 12:32:19 pm
What's a climax series?

Who's the next Japanese star who looks MLB worthy right now?

Climax Series - idiocy by which after 143 games of the regular season, the top three in the six-team league enter a playoff series. The second and third placed teams play off for the right to face the winner of the league.

This leads to ludicrous scenarios - like last year, when the Tigers won the Central League by a mile, but still had to play off to qualify for the Japan Series (thankfully, they did - and won, for the first time in 4 decades). This season, the BayStars have made it through, despite finishing a distant third.

Next Japanese star - I don't keep that close an eye on it, and it's complicated by the extremely restrictive trade and free-agency rules (e.g., 9 years before a player can go to MLB under free agency).

Having said that, Giants pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano wants to go. He had the most wins in the Central League this year - but he's 34. On the younger side, Roki Sasaki is hot property. Currently pitches for the Chiba (Lotte) Marines - but MLB teams including the Yankees have their eye on him. Complicating factor is that he's only 22. 
RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 27, 2024, 01:14:33 am
Rodon from last season Pitching tonight. :butt

This is over.
TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 27, 2024, 03:21:07 am
Roberts wanted to return the favour leaving Treinen in, but the Yankees left it too little, too late.

All eyes on Shohei, his shoulder popped out it seems, let's see if he'll be back.

Game 3 Monday.
De La Goal

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 27, 2024, 03:32:01 pm
He shouldn't be back. With the Dodgers 2-0 up in the series, they should rest him on Monday. Don't think they will though.
TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
October 27, 2024, 06:36:15 pm
They might rest him for Game 3, I think they should.

He's generational, but in fairness they have been getting it done with the whole lineup so I don't think it's a disaster if he misses a game or two.
classycarra

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 12:22:06 am
the fuck are the dodgers doing playing Ohtani!
TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 01:38:13 am
Clearly safe, horrible call.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 04:34:26 am
Yankees need a miracle now. Feel sorry for Soto and Stanton, theyve carried them but got a load of dudes with .600 OPS in the post season. Impossible to win a World Series like that. Unless Judge breaks out in a huge way this one is over. Maybe even as soon as tonight.
RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 09:27:37 am
It's over, I went to bed when Bases were loaded for the 2nd time in the 4th.

Yankees were lucky to get to WS, American League is weak AF, Padres and Mets would have done the same to the Yankees.

Loads of flaws on show, starting pitching is woeful, Rodon and Stroman have been massive flops, and I miss the days of having a lineup of .270 average contact hitters with plate discipline like the Torre championship years, I've hated this Cashman driven live and die by the Home Run offense that started in early 00's, it's why the Yankees always have cold bats in October this century.

Hopefully it's the last season of Boone and Cashman, this has been band aid situation this Playoff run.

My other Half's Brother and Dad have tickets for game 6, looks like they won't be using those, hopefully this embarrassing sweep sees big changes in the Bronx.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 09:34:48 am
Theres no depth to the lineup. Its all centred around 3 long ball hitters, and when theyre hot they really rake but if theyre not getting it done theres nothing else to rely on. Torres, Volpe, Verdugo, Chisholm and Trevino are just not good hitters. Rizzo has had a terrible year too albeit hes been better in the playoffs.
Ray K

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 10:11:02 pm
Stanton trying to run for home was one of the funniest things I've ever seen. He looked like he was running in treacle. Bartolo Colon would have been quicker. Fuck knows what the 3rd base coach was thinking.
AndyInVA

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 12:02:14 am
Will it be over tonight or will the conspiracy theorists think it will go to game 6 or 7 just for the TV audiences.
TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 12:38:17 am
Long way to go in this game of course, but that 1st inning is the series in a nutshell.

Dodgers jumping at their opportunity, Yankees leaving batters stranded.

Apart from this being a win or go home game, the Yankees need to use this bullpen to get some kind of momentum going.
RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 03:10:45 am
Need a game 1 Cole masterclass tomorrow night.

Good to see bottom of order being productive finally.
