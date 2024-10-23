What's a climax series?



Who's the next Japanese star who looks MLB worthy right now?



Climax Series - idiocy by which after 143 games of the regular season, the top three in the six-team league enter a playoff series. The second and third placed teams play off for the right to face the winner of the league.This leads to ludicrous scenarios - like last year, when the Tigers won the Central League by a mile, but still had to play off to qualify for the Japan Series (thankfully, they did - and won, for the first time in 4 decades). This season, the BayStars have made it through, despite finishing a distant third.Next Japanese star - I don't keep that close an eye on it, and it's complicated by the extremely restrictive trade and free-agency rules (e.g., 9 years before a player can go to MLB under free agency).Having said that, Giants pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano wants to go. He had the most wins in the Central League this year - but he's 34. On the younger side, Roki Sasaki is hot property. Currently pitches for the Chiba (Lotte) Marines - but MLB teams including the Yankees have their eye on him. Complicating factor is that he's only 22.