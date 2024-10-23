« previous next »
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10360 on: October 23, 2024, 10:06:15 pm »
Whatever team they have, I always feel the Yankees in a World Series have a bit of a psychological advantage just by showing up, the way Madrid do in a CL final. You just can't deny their history.

However -I do think even with the injuries- this Dodger team is slightly better and should see this through if things go to plan, to make this lopsided rivalry look a teeny bit better.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10361 on: October 23, 2024, 11:38:52 pm »
R.I.P. Fernando Valenzuela, arguably the first superstar Mexican player in the majors, huge impact as a player in Los Angeles and the majors in general...
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10362 on: Yesterday at 01:02:24 am »
Always enjoy the World Series. Although their minute of silence leaves a lot to be desired.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10363 on: Yesterday at 02:45:43 am »
Wow Stanton crushed that.

One mistake from a brilliant start from Flaherty.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10364 on: Yesterday at 04:26:53 am »
3-2 NYY in bottom of the 10th.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10365 on: Yesterday at 04:41:26 am »
Gutting loss.

6-3 Dodgers.

Walk off grand slam Freeman with 2 outs.

Boone micro managing the Bullpen blew up in his face.

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10366 on: Yesterday at 04:42:30 am »
Dodgers win it 3-6. Freeman hits a walk-off grand slam home-run off the first pitch he saw.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10367 on: Yesterday at 04:45:00 am »
Well, we're in for some series if the 1st game is anything to go by.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10368 on: Yesterday at 04:45:12 am »
The energy in Dodgers Stadium then. Wow. Moments youll take to the grave as a player. Freeman absolutely mashed it, he got the pitch he was looking for and didnt miss a seam of it. He knew as soon as he connected.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10369 on: Yesterday at 04:49:03 am »
Nestor hasn't pitched in a Month. :butt

Fabulous game, MLB will be loving this.

So many small margins in this game with some unbelievable fielding in the Infield stopping runs.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10370 on: Yesterday at 05:22:13 am »
I dont think Boone did an awful lot wrong in this instance really. It was 2 outs and he had a leftie on leftie match up. Freeman has been slumping badly because hes playing on 1 ankle but he just got hold of one. It can happen. I do feel like psychologically the Yankees mightve needed that one more than the Dodgers after being up twice in crunch time but hopefully they can respond and we get 7 games.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10371 on: Yesterday at 11:10:35 am »
great first game, glad I stayed up to watch it. being a genius, i accidentally fell asleep at the top of the 10th at 2-2 ;D
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10372 on: Yesterday at 02:37:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 23, 2024, 12:32:19 pm
What's a climax series?

Who's the next Japanese star who looks MLB worthy right now?

Climax Series - idiocy by which after 143 games of the regular season, the top three in the six-team league enter a playoff series. The second and third placed teams play off for the right to face the winner of the league.

This leads to ludicrous scenarios - like last year, when the Tigers won the Central League by a mile, but still had to play off to qualify for the Japan Series (thankfully, they did - and won, for the first time in 4 decades). This season, the BayStars have made it through, despite finishing a distant third.

Next Japanese star - I don't keep that close an eye on it, and it's complicated by the extremely restrictive trade and free-agency rules (e.g., 9 years before a player can go to MLB under free agency).

Having said that, Giants pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano wants to go. He had the most wins in the Central League this year - but he's 34. On the younger side, Roki Sasaki is hot property. Currently pitches for the Chiba (Lotte) Marines - but MLB teams including the Yankees have their eye on him. Complicating factor is that he's only 22. 
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10373 on: Today at 01:14:33 am »
Rodon from last season Pitching tonight. :butt

This is over.
