Yeah this game looks out of reach for the Mets, it's 10-4 bottom of the 8th. They'll take from this experience and if they keep it together I think they'll be a force next year and onwards.



It looks like it's going to be Yankees/Dodgers now.



Game 1 is on Friday at midnight I believe.



I see it differently, I think this was a chance for the Mets to strike. They had 3 players under 30 in the lineup and one of them is Alonso at 29. Vientos is a good looking young third basemen and Alvarez is young behind the dish but this is not a team built for the long term. Its been built to win the last few years but they never got it together and this is actually likely to be closer to the end of their window of opportunity than the start.Their farm system is ranked mid pack so they might get some useful players from there but I dont know, I feel like the Mets will need a lot of help from the free agent market and theyre already on the hook for some good contracts and will maybe need to pay Alonso too. Lets not forget they were rolling with the largest payroll in baseball this year. Theyre no underdog story.