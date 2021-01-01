« previous next »
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10320 on: Yesterday at 03:13:23 pm »
Padres have scored 13 runs in 9 innings against him this season. Clearly something is different with them and the rest of baseball.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10321 on: Today at 03:04:58 am »
Not that I'm complaining -and I hope I don't jinx it- but what the hell has happened to the Padres offense??

They are 6 outs from being eliminated and still no runs. Scoring for fun before the last game, nothing since.
Offline skipper757

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10322 on: Today at 03:36:53 am »
Dominant pitching from the Dodgers.

Wouldn't it be funny amidst all the chaos of this postseason that this is the year we finally get the Yankees-Dodgers?
Online David in Edinburgh

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10323 on: Today at 10:33:52 am »
Oh well, lost aliens win but it's been a great season for the Pads and hopefully they can build on it next year. ABLA.
