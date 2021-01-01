Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Any Baseball Lovers Around
Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around (Read 577037 times)
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 50,174
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10320 on:
Yesterday
at 03:13:23 pm »
Padres have scored 13 runs in 9 innings against him this season. Clearly something is different with them and the rest of baseball.
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,271
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10321 on:
Today
at 03:04:58 am »
Not that I'm complaining -and I hope I don't jinx it- but what the hell has happened to the Padres offense??
They are 6 outs from being eliminated and still no runs. Scoring for fun before the last game, nothing since.
skipper757
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,296
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10322 on:
Today
at 03:36:53 am »
Dominant pitching from the Dodgers.
Wouldn't it be funny amidst all the chaos of this postseason that this is the year we finally get the Yankees-Dodgers?
King Kenny.
David in Edinburgh
Anny Roader
Posts: 435
Evolution Not Revolution
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10323 on:
Today
at 10:33:52 am »
Oh well, lost aliens win but it's been a great season for the Pads and hopefully they can build on it next year. ABLA.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Any Baseball Lovers Around
