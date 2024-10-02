The Dodgers are a hot mess. Some of it deserved, other bits just bad luck.



As a lifelong Dodger fan I'm well accustomed to their underachieving nature and postseason collapses.



When they went crazy and started giving their prospects away to go all Man City, I realised they put a big target on themselves (rightly so) that if anything goes wrong, they'd be ridiculed.



To some extent this is what's happening now, and it will get oh so louder in 5 hours from now if the Padres bounce them out.



They have themselves to blame for some of the ridiculous spending and roster decisions.



Other things however, have been pure bad luck; losing to a cheating Astros team -and potentially having the same thing happen with the Red Sox- was out of their control. Who knows what would have happened to that team if it had won those WS?



The injury crisis they have had this season -particularly to their pitching staff- has been catastrophic, even with their roster, literally 3 or 4 starting pitchers are all down, some never played this season, due to multiple injuries.



All told though, to me their policy of spending and analytics crap stinks, and they seem to think the more money they throw at it the better it will get, and it's clearly not the case.



They're being outplayed by the Padres, who enjoy playing the villain role and getting into their heads, 3 notable ex Dodgers (Machado, Profar and Darvish) doing quite well.



Their clueless manager Roberts has basically said tonight's key game is a bullpen game due to all the injuries, so warm up the "Thank you fans" message and let yet another postseason autopsy commence tomorrow morning, I guess.