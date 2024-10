Brilliant from the Mets today, couldn’t hit Wheeler for toffee, no surprise considering how damn good he is, but did serious damage in the 8th, the moment he was outBrilliantly pitched by the Mets too, with Senga, Peterson, Garrett, Maton and Stanek getting it done in pretty much a bullpen game. Just a really good baseball game.Total contrast with the Yankees and Royals, a shittily pitched utter mess of a game, and the Yankees are going to win it 6-5.