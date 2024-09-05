Correct. Alameda was a dump that should have been torn down a long time ago. With the sewage, and the BART journey resembling some prison landscape. As a lapsed Raider fan it was so obvious change was needed.



However, the sad thing is, every time you have this politician v owner it's the loyal fans that almost always pay the price.



Generally speaking, sports are so plastic nowadays. I saw this promo about these fancy $80k Raider box seats (per game) and that was the goal all along, fuck all to do with improving the team or keeping it for the fans.



Greedy owners want tax payers to build them their little playground and politicians ineptly running their cities budgets on failed projects and leaving little money for the city's infrastructure and other vital needs. Owners then deliberately tanking their teams to justify moving to some soulless, corporate place mostly filled with away fans or corporate people.



Saw the footage of the player waving the A's flag at the end with the fans and planting it near home plate, it's just a shame.