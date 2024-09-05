« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 572881 times)

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
    • Andrew Beasley (BassTunedToRed)
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10240 on: September 5, 2024, 07:58:13 pm »
Mets on the march...

Was looking at the standings. They'd be top of the AL West, yet they're third in the NL East.

Sports are dumb  ;)
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,369
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10241 on: September 5, 2024, 10:45:31 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on September  5, 2024, 07:58:13 pm
Mets on the march...

Was looking at the standings. They'd be top of the AL West, yet they're third in the NL East.

Sports are dumb  ;)

its infuriating  ;D

Be a shame if they dont make it, this Mets team is a lot of fun, but at least with Mendoza and Stearms leading the way, things are headed in a positive way.

Lindor is just incredible right now. I know Othani probably wins the MVP, but Lindor should in my (biased) view  ;D  Hes defensively brilliant too, whereas Ohtani of course isnt this year, and so clutch.

Liking how they have made some good lesser signings this time round too thats worked well. And the starting pitching has been mostly very good recently too.
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
    • Andrew Beasley (BassTunedToRed)
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10242 on: September 6, 2024, 11:31:17 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September  5, 2024, 10:45:31 pm
at least with Mendoza and Stearms leading the way, things are headed in a positive way.

100%. Whatever happens this year, more years of challenging for the post-season look inevitable.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10243 on: September 6, 2024, 02:58:54 pm »
Aaron Boone needs to go, last 6 weeks have been playing teams under and barely over .500 and lost so many games, should be clear out in front in the Division and are now 2nd with 22 games to go.

Brian Cashman will get another fucking extension no doubt.

It finally dawned on me, Hal Steinbrenner has turned the Yankees into Baseball's version of the Dallas Cowboys.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10244 on: September 12, 2024, 06:13:31 am »
Just a reminder that Shohei Ohtani is the best player to ever play baseball.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,253
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10245 on: September 12, 2024, 09:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 12, 2024, 06:13:31 am
Just a reminder that Shohei Ohtani is the best player to ever play baseball.
Amen. Generational talent. Makes it look so easy too.
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
    • Andrew Beasley (BassTunedToRed)
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10246 on: September 13, 2024, 03:27:41 pm »
Lindor should be MVP though...
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10247 on: September 13, 2024, 03:54:26 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on September 13, 2024, 03:27:41 pm
Lindor should be MVP though...

An .832 OPS winning MVP would be a farce. What he adds on defence is not even close to making up for how inferior he is on offense.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,369
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10248 on: September 13, 2024, 05:42:09 pm »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on September 13, 2024, 03:27:41 pm
Lindor should be MVP though...

yep, but he wont be.

Ohtani should rightly win the Hank Aaron Award of course.

But the MVP should surely be for a player valuable to his team both defensively and offensively. And that is Lindor. Not Ohtani.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,253
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10249 on: September 13, 2024, 10:01:10 pm »
Ohtani has carried this team through the most horrendous injury plagued season I can remember.

The guy is making unreal plays look like something anyone can do. He's a step or two from an unheard of 50/50. There's even talk he may throw a pitch or two come playoff time, if the pitching crisis continues.
Logged

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10250 on: Yesterday at 10:57:09 am »
tigers the hottest team in baseball and just 0.5 games back on the wildcard, would be quite an achievement from where they were.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10251 on: Yesterday at 11:41:40 am »
Quote from: LiverLuke on Yesterday at 10:57:09 am
tigers the hottest team in baseball and just 0.5 games back on the wildcard, would be quite an achievement from where they were.

Its great to see too. I love the small market teams doing well in MLB. Its the American sport where the biggest teams have the biggest advantage. Amazing to see how the Brewers have defied expectations too.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,253
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10252 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm »
There it is, history made.

Shohei just hit his 50th HR and is now 50/51. The only person in MLB history to do so.

Generational.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,253
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10253 on: Today at 12:30:52 am »
As the commentator just said: "This is not really life".

It's actually insane.

6 for 6, now added another HR to make it 3 for the day, responsible for 10 runs.

So with this latest HR Ohtani's now 51/51.

He's already the all time Dodger leader for HR's in a single season.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 06:25:21 am »
Best Athlete on the Planet right now, utter ridiculous, it's Jordan/Messi/Woods level of just taking the absolute piss out of a Sport.

That $700 million contract is looking a bargain. ;D



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10255 on: Today at 08:05:18 am »
Hes the best ever. Remember hes a CY Young calibre pitcher too :lmao Baseball has not seen anybody like this in its lifetime and it will be a long time before it sees another. If this guy doesnt win MVP itd be a war crime.
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10256 on: Today at 08:43:38 am »
Dodgers should let him pitch in the post season now. Just to cap this season off.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 