Trout really needs to start looking at being a full time DH.



He can't play the Centrefield with his body breaking down, he's missed 250 games the last 3 seasons, I'd banish from playing anywhere in the Outfield and just let him DH.



I think he should ask for a trade and get away from that junkyard of a Franchise, must not be good for motivation plus the injuries on top. Change of scenery can rescue his career, Trout should be playing for a Contender.