« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 549341 times)

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10160 on: Today at 09:07:17 pm »
Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-0
1st time Yankees have failed to score in home opener sine Red Sox won  there in 1967

Friday, April 14, 1967
Attendance: 14,375
Venue: Yankee Stadium I
Game Duration: 2:11
Day Game, on grass
« Last Edit: Today at 09:11:58 pm by Boston Bosox »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Up
« previous next »
 