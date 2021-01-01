Please
Author
Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Boston Bosox
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,234
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
«
Reply #10160 on:
Today
at 09:07:17 pm
Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-0
1st time Yankees have failed to score in home opener sine Red Sox won there in 1967
Friday, April 14, 1967
Attendance: 14,375
Venue: Yankee Stadium I
Game Duration: 2:11
Day Game, on grass
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:11:58 pm by Boston Bosox
»
