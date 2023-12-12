« previous next »
Any Baseball Lovers Around

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 12, 2023, 12:08:19 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December 12, 2023, 12:06:40 am
Todd Boehly issomething.
He is not the majority owner and does not oversee baseball ops. Also sounds like Ohanti came up with this also at least in part.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 12, 2023, 10:01:11 am
Yankees getting Juan Soto went right under the Radar with the Ohtani rumours then done deal for that 48 hours whirlwind.

So happy to finally see him in Pinstripes, just one of those  players you knew would eventually end up in the Bronx.

Looks like the NY teams will be battling it out for Yamamoto, I read it could reach $300 million for his services.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 12, 2023, 03:20:10 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on December 12, 2023, 12:08:19 am
He is not the majority owner and does not oversee baseball ops. Also sounds like Ohanti came up with this also at least in part.

And I got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you!
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 12, 2023, 03:22:12 pm
Don't follow baseball too closely but I'm pretty amazed that this is allowed to happen.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 15, 2023, 01:58:48 am
Dodgers appear to get Glasnow from the Rays.

Bad move for me, considering his injuries and them giving up Pepiot.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 22, 2023, 05:12:36 am
Well.... the Dodgers are all in.

Yamamoto signs for 12 years, $325M  :o
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 22, 2023, 08:42:18 am
The fucking evil empire!!!
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 22, 2023, 12:50:55 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on December 12, 2023, 10:01:11 am
Yankees getting Juan Soto went right under the Radar with the Ohtani rumours then done deal for that 48 hours whirlwind.

So happy to finally see him in Pinstripes, just one of those  players you knew would eventually end up in the Bronx.

Looks like the NY teams will be battling it out for Yamamoto, I read it could reach $300 million for his services.

Pretty expensive 1 year rental isn't he?  Considering who his agent is he'll surely be testing the free agent waters come the end of the season.  Will the Yankees pay him what he'll likely want?
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 22, 2023, 12:52:39 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 22, 2023, 05:12:36 am
Well.... the Dodgers are all in.

Yamamoto signs for 12 years, $325M  :o

All of that to win 110 regular season games and lose in the NLDS again.   :lmao :lmao

But, yes, every fan would want their team to go for it like this. 
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 23, 2023, 03:08:20 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 22, 2023, 12:50:55 pm
Pretty expensive 1 year rental isn't he?  Considering who his agent is he'll surely be testing the free agent waters come the end of the season.  Will the Yankees pay him what he'll likely want?

It'll be interesting as the Yankees do need starting pitching depth.  And next year is massive for it.  Players like Burnes, Fried, Wheeler (older but still), and players coming off injury (Woodruff, Buehler) could hit the open market.  The Yankees do have that Rodon contract tied up (he's got to improve big time), but depth behind Cole is necessary.

They probably need to land one of the FA pitchers and then see if they can agree to something with Soto.  Stanton's contract doesn't have an option until 2027 I believe but the AAV is relatively low (well for the Yankees anyway).

The Yankees also really need a lot of their young players (like Volpe, Dominguez, Schmidt, etc) being good MLBers to not have to rely on more FA spend than necessary.  Can't imagine them doing much more than re-signing Soto and landing one of the top pitchers, so they need bounce-backs from some veterans (Rodon, looking at you) and young players to progress to fill in the gaps.  That could vault them into serious contention in 2025.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 27, 2023, 12:44:32 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on December 23, 2023, 03:08:20 pm
It'll be interesting as the Yankees do need starting pitching depth.  And next year is massive for it.  Players like Burnes, Fried, Wheeler (older but still), and players coming off injury (Woodruff, Buehler) could hit the open market.  The Yankees do have that Rodon contract tied up (he's got to improve big time), but depth behind Cole is necessary.

They probably need to land one of the FA pitchers and then see if they can agree to something with Soto.  Stanton's contract doesn't have an option until 2027 I believe but the AAV is relatively low (well for the Yankees anyway).

The Yankees also really need a lot of their young players (like Volpe, Dominguez, Schmidt, etc) being good MLBers to not have to rely on more FA spend than necessary.  Can't imagine them doing much more than re-signing Soto and landing one of the top pitchers, so they need bounce-backs from some veterans (Rodon, looking at you) and young players to progress to fill in the gaps.  That could vault them into serious contention in 2025.

If George Steinbrenner was in charge I could see them signing Soto and one of the big free agent pictures.  Not sure Hal will approve it though. 
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 27, 2023, 10:21:47 pm
Always wondered what happened to the Yankees after George Steinbrenner passed control over?

They were the original 'Evil Empire' that used to swoop for the very big names and all of a sudden decided to take a backseat (Dodgers seem to have taken over this mantle, albeit without the actual silverware to back it up).

I'd like to think maybe George Costanza ruined them?!
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 30, 2023, 09:59:28 pm
Interesting move, BoSex get Grissom from the Braves, while sending Chris Sale and cash the other way.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 31, 2023, 02:44:54 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 30, 2023, 09:59:28 pm
Interesting move, BoSex get Grissom from the Braves, while sending Chris Sale and cash the other way.

I think this trade could have a big upside for the Braves.  f Sale gets injured again, which is probably likely, the Braves really don't lose anything since the Red Sox are paying the majority of his contract this year but if he can stay healthy and help in the postseason it could help them win another World Series. 

Grissom is a good young player who, if he improves his hitting (specifically his patience at the plate) could be a good long term option for the Red Sox at 2nd base.  He's got 6 years of team control left on his contract so if he doesn't work out they could trade him in a year or two for a decent veteran from a team looking to trim payroll. 

Could be a good deal for both teams, this one. 
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
January 19, 2024, 08:37:37 pm
ESPN saying Josh Hader, Astros agree to record five-year $95M deal.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
February 24, 2024, 08:36:59 pm
Red Sox lose 1st Spring Trianing game 4-3

They where leading 3-2 until the bottom of the 9th

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 2, 2024, 02:53:41 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xbSWjb3tlJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xbSWjb3tlJg</a>

I'm not that into baseball, but this kept my my attention for an hour.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 22, 2024, 11:46:51 am
Ohtani's in a bit of hot water by the looks
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 24, 2024, 02:06:59 pm
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 26, 2024, 05:44:14 pm
Red Sox Play Final Spring Training Game Tonight 6PM
Live on TNT Sport
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 26, 2024, 06:36:48 pm
Dam, that's a tough sell,preseason Baseball!
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 26, 2024, 11:34:04 pm
Have to admit to our American friends on here that the only players I know are Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, and the all star guests who appeared in that famous episode of The Simpsons.

Couldn't name a single player beyond that. But aside from that, it's a game that intrigues me. I've watched Moneyball, I love the science and the number crunching behind the game that so many sports have adapted and the game has a long history and deep rootedness in the social fabric of America like football.

Been intending to seek out Ken Burn's documentary series on Baseball, given how brilliant his Civil War doc was.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 27, 2024, 09:54:28 am
Red Sox Won 4-1

Season Proper Starts Tomorrow

TV Games  TNT Sports 3

5 PM  New York Mets  V  Milwaukee Brewers ( 17.10 )

11 .30 PM  Texas Rangers  V  Chicago Cubs ( 23.35 )

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 27, 2024, 03:30:47 pm
Quote from: mattD on March 26, 2024, 11:34:04 pm
Have to admit to our American friends on here that the only players I know are Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, and the all star guests who appeared in that famous episode of The Simpsons.

Couldn't name a single player beyond that. But aside from that, it's a game that intrigues me. I've watched Moneyball, I love the science and the number crunching behind the game that so many sports have adapted and the game has a long history and deep rootedness in the social fabric of America like football.

Been intending to seek out Ken Burn's documentary series on Baseball, given how brilliant his Civil War doc was.

Quite the range of players.  ;D

I sort of fell out of love with the sport during my high school/college years, but playing fantasy baseball with some of my friends over the last decade or so, has helped me fall back in love with the game, as silly as that sounds. The depth of analytics out there is absolutely insane. Makes the FBref and Opta stuff in football look like child's play.

And yes, the Ken Burns documentary on baseball is a must watch. Feel like it was/is a rite of passage for anyone with even a passing interest in the sport.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 29, 2024, 05:39:00 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 27, 2024, 03:30:47 pm
Quite the range of players.  ;D

I sort of fell out of love with the sport during my high school/college years, but playing fantasy baseball with some of my friends over the last decade or so, has helped me fall back in love with the game, as silly as that sounds. The depth of analytics out there is absolutely insane. Makes the FBref and Opta stuff in football look like child's play.

And yes, the Ken Burns documentary on baseball is a must watch. Feel like it was/is a rite of passage for anyone with even a passing interest in the sport.

Cheers, I'll dig it out.

Red Sox would be my team if I were to choose, based on the FSG connection but also a club with a rich heritage and culture attached to it similar to Liverpool. Would love to visit Fenway Park.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 29, 2024, 06:04:16 pm
Quote from: mattD on March 29, 2024, 05:39:00 pm
Cheers, I'll dig it out.

Red Sox would be my team if I were to choose, based on the FSG connection but also a club with a rich heritage and culture attached to it similar to Liverpool. Would love to visit Fenway Park.
 

Won their season opener! https://www.wcvb.com/article/tyler-oneill-homers-for-record-setting-5th-straight-opening-day-as-red-sox-top-mariners-6-4/60340198.Can't really help ya with their chances this year,no clue who's good in the line up.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 30, 2024, 12:00:35 pm
As I say every year about this time, Go Padres. Expectation levels are low though especially after the sad death of Pete Seidler.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 30, 2024, 12:56:29 pm
I watched the Mets home-opener yesterday. It was as dull and uninspiring as I expected.

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 30, 2024, 09:20:48 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 30, 2024, 12:56:29 pm
I watched the Mets home-opener yesterday. It was as dull and uninspiring as I expected.
You might want to give today's Mets-Brewers game a miss, if you didn't watch live. There was a continuation of the Mets-Hoskins contretemps. That's worth a watch.

The Tigers-White Sox game was good. Went into 10 innings.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 31, 2024, 10:10:41 pm
Yankees beat the Astros 4-3 to sweep the series at Minute Maid. Great defence in the 9th from the Yankees to win. Great start to the season for the Yankees.

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 31, 2024, 10:23:24 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on March 31, 2024, 10:10:41 pm
Yankees beat the Astros 4-3 to sweep the series at Minute Maid. Great defence in the 9th from the Yankees to win. Great start to the season for the Yankees.



Yes, but, well, it's the Yankees...

Not certain there's a more Manchester United-y team in American sport...
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
March 31, 2024, 10:43:42 pm
We'll play the Astro's in October and get about 4 hits in 3 games and get swept.

They own us in October.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
April 1, 2024, 12:23:26 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on March 31, 2024, 10:23:24 pm
Yes, but, well, it's the Yankees...

Not certain there's a more Manchester United-y team in American sport...

The cowboys in the NFL are almost a carbon copy as well.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
April 1, 2024, 12:39:34 am
Quote from: Baby Huey on March 30, 2024, 09:20:48 pm
You might want to give today's Mets-Brewers game a miss, if you didn't watch live. There was a continuation of the Mets-Hoskins contretemps. That's worth a watch.

The Tigers-White Sox game was good. Went into 10 innings.

oh I keep on watching them, watched some or all of the first 3 games :lmao

They are shite, but Ill still watch, cos they are my team :lmao
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
April 1, 2024, 10:59:10 am
Mariners & Red Sox Series tied 2-2
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
April 1, 2024, 05:08:30 pm
Quote from: stara on March  2, 2024, 02:53:41 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xbSWjb3tlJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xbSWjb3tlJg</a>

I'm not that into baseball, but this kept my my attention for an hour.

The high school baseball tournaments - aka Koshien - are a huge deal in Japan. Big screens everywhere, broadcasting the games. As there are only 12 top-level pro teams in the country, with half of them in the Tokyo and Osaka metro areas, it's the only chance many people get to feel proper, local pride in a team.

As a bonus, the "Koshien" of the nickname is the hallowed stadium of the team I follow, the Hanshin Tigers. Who were pants for all the decades I followed them until they won the Japan Series in the deciding game last October. A game at Koshien is the best experience in Japanese baseball - and one of the best spectator sport experiences full stop.

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
April 1, 2024, 05:28:16 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on March 31, 2024, 10:23:24 pm
Yes, but, well, it's the Yankees...

Not certain there's a more Manchester United-y team in American sport...
I'll give you the Cowboys as a counter. "Americas Team"... ;D

I don't support a team , I just like watching baseball and with the east coast games being on early it's normally a Central or Eastern division game.

Tonight it's the Braves at the White Sox.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 08:43:02 pm
Quote from: mattD on March 26, 2024, 11:34:04 pm
Have to admit to our American friends on here that the only players I know are Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, and the all star guests who appeared in that famous episode of The Simpsons.

Couldn't name a single player beyond that. But aside from that, it's a game that intrigues me. I've watched Moneyball, I love the science and the number crunching behind the game that so many sports have adapted and the game has a long history and deep rootedness in the social fabric of America like football.

Been intending to seek out Ken Burn's documentary series on Baseball, given how brilliant his Civil War doc was.
You should watch 4 days in October, the 30 for 30 documentary.. should be available online somewhere for ya
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 04:00:20 pm
RIP The Oakland A's.

From 2025-27 they'll be the Sacramento A's (well at least that's where they're playing their home games) prior to their assumed move to Vegas

