Pretty expensive 1 year rental isn't he? Considering who his agent is he'll surely be testing the free agent waters come the end of the season. Will the Yankees pay him what he'll likely want?



It'll be interesting as the Yankees do need starting pitching depth. And next year is massive for it. Players like Burnes, Fried, Wheeler (older but still), and players coming off injury (Woodruff, Buehler) could hit the open market. The Yankees do have that Rodon contract tied up (he's got to improve big time), but depth behind Cole is necessary.They probably need to land one of the FA pitchers and then see if they can agree to something with Soto. Stanton's contract doesn't have an option until 2027 I believe but the AAV is relatively low (well for the Yankees anyway).The Yankees also really need a lot of their young players (like Volpe, Dominguez, Schmidt, etc) being good MLBers to not have to rely on more FA spend than necessary. Can't imagine them doing much more than re-signing Soto and landing one of the top pitchers, so they need bounce-backs from some veterans (Rodon, looking at you) and young players to progress to fill in the gaps. That could vault them into serious contention in 2025.