A niche interest: the only team I follow other than Liverpool are the Hanshin Tigers, the Japanese baseball team from Osaka. As it happens, they're playing the deciding game of the Japan Series today, from 0930 GMT, against the (ahem) other Osaka team, Orix Buffaloes.
The Tigers have generally been rubbish in the three decades that I've been following them. In Japan, their nickname is "dame tora" (something like "never the Tigers" or "dreadful Tigers").
It's widely accepted that this is due to The Curse of the Colonel
. Since celebrating Tigers fans lobbed a statue of KFC's mascot into a mucky canal in the centre of Osaka in the year of their only Japan Series victory, 1985, the team has been bobbins, for the most part.
But the fans are the best in Japanese baseball. If you ever get a chance to see a game at the Tigers' Koshien Stadium, take it.
Anyway, I haven't got high hopes for today's game, despite the Tigers smashing the Central League this year. They dredged up the Colonel in 2009 - but he's still missing a hand. Until they find that, we're doomed, I reckon.
But I'm watching it here
(set yer VPN to Japan). Tune in to see if the curse can after all be lifted.