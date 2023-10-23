« previous next »
Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 518654 times)

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10080 on: October 23, 2023, 06:41:56 pm »
Phillies going for the series win this afternoon and then game 7 of the ALCS tonight, which has pretty much been blockbuster baseball.

Haven't done a lick of work today, far too nervous to concentrate on anything but the game.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10081 on: October 24, 2023, 10:04:43 am »
Quite rare feat both championship series going to game 7.

Dbacks beat Phillies 5-1, & NLCS goes to a game 7, meanwhile in the ALCS game 7, Rangers beat Astros 11-4.

Another rare feat, the road team won all the games in the ACLS too.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10082 on: October 24, 2023, 05:35:39 pm »
Last night was so much fun, seeing Minute Maid Park start to empty in the 8th inning. Adolis Garcia coming up huge, after all that's happened in the series, is the sweetest cherry on top.  :lickin

I also got a ticket to game six of the World Series this morning when tickets went on sale!!!! On top of the world today.  ;D
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10083 on: October 24, 2023, 09:10:00 pm »
Able to get baseball on my Apple Plus subscription and am really enjoying.

World series is usually all I ever watch.

Rules changes make it so much better to watch
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10084 on: October 24, 2023, 09:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on October 24, 2023, 05:35:39 pm
Last night was so much fun, seeing Minute Maid Park start to empty in the 8th inning. Adolis Garcia coming up huge, after all that's happened in the series, is the sweetest cherry on top.  :lickin

I also got a ticket to game six of the World Series this morning when tickets went on sale!!!! On top of the world today.  ;D

nice one. congrats on the ticket
Online RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10085 on: October 25, 2023, 01:05:38 am »
Astros are the Cheat FC of Baseball, great to see they won't stain the Sport with another WS appearance.

I hope the Phillies win tonight, I want to Harper to put another stab in Brian Cashman with another Clutch performance, Montgomery has been making Cashman have nightmares this post season, adds more pressure on him to step down.

Baseball is in a good spot right now, hopefully WS goes the distance.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10086 on: October 25, 2023, 04:23:54 am »
Dbacks win game 7, 4-2, 
Offline Statto Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10087 on: October 25, 2023, 04:31:26 am »
Dbacks & Rangers both had over 100 losses 2 years ago, they're now playing each other in the world series.
Online RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10088 on: October 25, 2023, 07:49:39 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 25, 2023, 04:31:26 am
Dbacks & Rangers both had over 100 losses 2 years ago, they're now playing each other in the world series.
Fantastic story.

I hope the Rangers win and they get that first Championship.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10089 on: October 25, 2023, 09:44:38 am »
I went to bed at 4-2 at the bottom of the 7th. Phillies looked done at that point. Felt sorry for the fans in what looked like an amazing atmosphere.
Online Ray K

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10090 on: October 26, 2023, 12:24:04 am »
Offline gjr1

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10091 on: October 29, 2023, 01:01:57 pm »
1-1 after the first 2 games.

I dont have a preference just hope its tight
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10092 on: October 31, 2023, 03:28:10 am »
Big win on the road tonight but worried about Garcia and Scherzers injuries.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10093 on: November 2, 2023, 11:26:18 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on October 24, 2023, 05:35:39 pm


I also got a ticket to game six of the World Series this morning when tickets went on sale!!!! On top of the world today.  ;D

Glad your team won. Bummer on your tickets. Texas jumped romped the whole series.
Online RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10094 on: November 2, 2023, 01:01:34 pm »
Congratulations to Rangers and Lone Star.

Insane turnaround in 12 months.

Bruce Bochy is amazing.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10095 on: November 2, 2023, 03:56:37 pm »
Thanks lads!! 52 years in the making. World Series champs, can't believe it.

Hungover this morning and going to the parade tomorrow, so not much work getting done this week.  :D
Offline De La Goal

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10096 on: November 5, 2023, 09:47:04 am »
A niche interest: the only team I follow other than Liverpool are the Hanshin Tigers, the Japanese baseball team from Osaka. As it happens, they're playing the deciding game of the Japan Series today, from 0930 GMT, against the (ahem) other Osaka team, Orix Buffaloes.

The Tigers have generally been rubbish in the three decades that I've been following them. In Japan, their nickname is "dame tora" (something like "never the Tigers" or "dreadful Tigers").

It's widely accepted that this is due to The Curse of the Colonel. Since celebrating Tigers fans lobbed a statue of KFC's mascot into a mucky canal in the centre of Osaka in the year of their only Japan Series victory, 1985, the team has been bobbins, for the most part.

But the fans are the best in Japanese baseball. If you ever get a chance to see a game at the Tigers' Koshien Stadium, take it.

Anyway, I haven't got high hopes for today's game, despite the Tigers smashing the Central League this year. They dredged up the Colonel in 2009 - but he's still missing a hand. Until they find that, we're doomed, I reckon.

But I'm watching it here (set yer VPN to Japan). Tune in to see if the curse can after all be lifted.
Online RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10097 on: November 5, 2023, 09:53:40 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on November  5, 2023, 09:47:04 am
A niche interest: the only team I follow other than Liverpool are the Hanshin Tigers, the Japanese baseball team from Osaka. As it happens, they're playing the deciding game of the Japan Series today, from 0930 GMT, against the (ahem) other Osaka team, Orix Buffaloes.

The Tigers have generally been rubbish in the three decades that I've been following them. In Japan, their nickname is "dame tora" (something like "never the Tigers" or "dreadful Tigers").

It's widely accepted that this is due to The Curse of the Colonel. Since celebrating Tigers fans lobbed a statue of KFC's mascot into a mucky canal in the centre of Osaka in the year of their only Japan Series victory, 1985, the team has been bobbins, for the most part.

But the fans are the best in Japanese baseball. If you ever get a chance to see a game at the Tigers' Koshien Stadium, take it.

Anyway, I haven't got high hopes for today's game, despite the Tigers smashing the Central League this year. They dredged up the Colonel in 2009 - but he's still missing a hand. Until they find that, we're doomed, I reckon.

But I'm watching it here (set yer VPN to Japan). Tune in to see if the curse can after all be lifted.
Good luck, let's hope you end end the curse.
Offline De La Goal

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10098 on: November 5, 2023, 11:14:06 am »
6-0 for the Tigers going into the bottom of the 5th. It's the hope that kills ya...
Offline De La Goal

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10099 on: November 5, 2023, 01:51:20 pm »
They actually did it.

The Curse of the Colonel is lifted after 38 years! No need to search for that hand after all.

7-1 to the Tigers. Almost serene - but for giving up a really daft home run at the bottom of the 9th. They brought on a different closer for the final out, even though the guy who had been pitching was doing fine. Naturally, the new pitcher got hit for a homer on his first pitch. If the bases had been loaded, it could all have gone sideways.

One thing's for sure: no-one is sleeping in Osaka tonight.
Online RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10100 on: November 5, 2023, 07:13:48 pm »
Congrats, another Baseball curse gone.

Is there anymore curses left in Baseball, does Cleveland have one?

Offline De La Goal

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10101 on: November 5, 2023, 07:22:42 pm »
The Mariners must have one, surely?
Online TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10102 on: December 7, 2023, 10:27:47 pm »
What do folks make of the Soto to Yankees deal? Signed by the Padres 17 months ago, now gone to NY as part of a 7 player trade. I think it's a good move with the surprising Verdugo deal from the Red Sox, but I still feel they are some way off being considered legit contenders.
Offline skipper757

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10103 on: Yesterday at 04:18:48 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December  7, 2023, 10:27:47 pm
What do folks make of the Soto to Yankees deal? Signed by the Padres 17 months ago, now gone to NY as part of a 7 player trade. I think it's a good move with the surprising Verdugo deal from the Red Sox, but I still feel they are some way off being considered legit contenders.

Cashman finally realized lefties do well at Yankee Stadium.

Its a good move and fits with the Yankees emphasis on power and OBP.  Wonder if theyll try to extend him or if Soto prefers free agency unless its a ridiculous overpay.

Their biggest concern will be pitching depth.  Cole is a true stud ace, but its a mess beyond him.  Theyre going in all in on Yamamoto.  Theyd also do well to pick up some more depth.  A wild card is Rodons health and effectiveness.  If his 2023 is the new norm, that 6-year 162 million deal is a gigantic failure.  On the flip side, if he rounds back into good form and they pick Yamamoto, thats a strong 1 through 3.
Offline spartan2785

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10104 on: Yesterday at 05:09:03 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on November  5, 2023, 07:22:42 pm
The Mariners must have one, surely?

As a Mariners fan...yes, yes we do, I don't know what it is, but we have one.  We finally build a good young core, we finally get to the playoffs, and then of course the Rangers have to decide to spend a bazillion dollars while we lose whatever financial support we have because all the regional sports networks are basically going out of business, now our fucking owner decides renege on the idea of increasing payroll to actually try to win something with the young core, and instead beginning to reduce it instead.  Fucking bullshit. 

It really makes me sick when I see Yankee or Red Sox fans complain about ownership or their team, try going 20 years not making it to the playoffs with numerous times where you were 1 game away from.

Sorry, it's been a rough week with the Suarez and Kelenic trades, not because they're great or good players, but more what it signals for the future from our fanbase's perspective.  We were hoping we might get in on the Ohtani sweepstakes (not that many of us thought we would get him) or at least Yamamoto, now it's bargain bin for us it seems like.  This on the back of last season's shitshow of a offseason, Wong, La Stella, Pollack...John Stanton can fuck off and sell the team if he doesn't want to actually win or even try, just wants to be good enough to get all us saps to get a little belief and make money of us fans.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10105 on: Yesterday at 06:11:32 pm »
Number 1 tracked flight today. Santa Ana California to.Toronto.
Offline skipper757

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10106 on: Yesterday at 06:39:36 pm »
Lots of smoke about Ohtani making a decision shortly.  Lots of speculation on the Blue Jays.

Interesting couple of days here.
Online TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10107 on: Today at 12:26:13 am »
Ohtani's a fantastic player, any team would be lucky to have him (currently rumours seem to point to the Blue Jays).

As a Dodgers fan though, I wish the team would focus on getting 2 or 3 pitchers, addressing some other needs instead of doing the Dodger thing of going after shiny objects and thinking it'll all work out with just 1 player on board.
Offline RedG13

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10108 on: Today at 08:13:14 pm »
Online Ray K

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10109 on: Today at 08:14:03 pm »
Worth every cent.
Online TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10110 on: Today at 08:27:39 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:13:14 pm
Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers for 10 years $700 Mil
https://twitter.com/jeffpassan/status/1733579104916492574?s=46&t=Uinn-zX2Zl3VM70AhgeYsw
Oh fuck. Shiny new object it is then....

Again, don't get me wrong, he's fantastic, but the team has various other needs, which I hoped they'd address first.
Online koptommy93

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10111 on: Today at 08:36:33 pm »
Excited to see how the dodgers will manage not to win the world series with the best player ever on their roster.
Online RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10112 on: Today at 10:44:00 pm »
$700 million WTF.

Ridiculous money.

I remember when Arod got that $252 million in 2001, that was a big jump that anything in sports at the time, the previous record in American sports was Kevin Garnett on $126 million and Boras got Arod exactly double that.

This blows Mahomes contract by $200 million.
